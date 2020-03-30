Defoaming Coating Additives Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Defoaming Coating Additives Market is segmented By Type(Silicon-Based, Water-Based, Mineral Oil Based, Polymer-Based), By Application (Automotive, Industrial, Building & construction, Wood & furniture), and By Region (North America, Latin America,
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 30, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Defoaming coating additives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Defoamers, is basically an anti-foaming agent which is a solvent-free additive extensively used in adhesives, coatings, paintings, inks, and others. It has the ability to restrict the formation of foam in industrial liquids. The most commonly used defoamers are insoluble oils, glycols, alcohols, silicones, stearates, and polydimethylsiloxanes. Defoaming Coating additives are organic chemicals or liquid that are added to lacquers, paints and resins to prevent pin-hole formation and enhance their flow. These coating additives play a major part in the prevention of air bubbles in the production of industrial liquids and substantially helps in reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, properties of deforming coating additives such as enhanced stain resistance, gloss enhancement, improved dispersion stability paves its way into the building and construction sector, automotive, wood and furniture and various industrial sectors.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/defoaming-coating-additives-market
Market Dynamics
• The global Defoaming Coating Additives Market is primarily driven by heavy investments in the infrastructure in the developing nations like China, Brazil and India due to increase in urbanization, industrialization, rising population and the increase in disposal income of the middle-class people. Moreover, changing consumer preferences for luxurious infrastructure and commercial buildings is growing the global defoaming coating additives market growth in a positive way.
• However, the strict environmental regulations in various countries will be hampered the growth of Defoaming Coating Additives.
Market Segment Analysis
• By Type, the global Defoaming Coating Additives Market is segmented into Silicon-Based, Water Based, Mineral Oil Based, Polymer-Based, and Others. Silicon-based defoaming coating additives has the dominant position in the Defoaming Coating Additives market due to increased use in paints and coatings, architecture, and automotive applications and will retain its dominance in the forecast period. It is expected that Silicon- Based Defoaming Coating Additive will grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period.
• By application, the global Defoaming Coating Additives Market is segmented into Automotive, Industrial, Building & construction, Wood & furniture, and Others. Building & Construction have higher dominance in the application segment. Automotive application share for Defoaming Coating Additives is to increase with higher CAGR in the forecast period due to high growth of automobile industry and the rising demand for the Defoaming Coating additives in the inner and outer surface of automobile.
Geographical Analysis
• By geography, the global Defoaming Coating Additives Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• APAC holds the largest market share for Defoaming Coating Additives Market due to economy rise and rising activity in infrastructure and industrial development in the developing nation like China and India has high demands for Defoaming Coating Additives and has made APAC to hold most of the market share. However, North America is after APAC in terms of market share of Defoaming Coating Additives Market, due to large investment for the infrastructure development and also due to increase in the urban population, increasing the demand in residential construction will create large demand for Defoaming Coating additives.
• In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region the middle east countries are expected to increase the market for the construction composite market as the activities for the construction is planned by the government. For instance, the government of Qatar is planning to spend over US$ 200 billion as part of a major infrastructure investment scheme between 2016 to 2022 as they are hosting the FIFA world cup 2022. The World Cup is expected to cost about US$ 30 billion, with stadiums accounting for US$10 billion. Africa’s demand for construction will also subsequently increase due to the rise in the economy which attracts more investments in infrastructure for the forecast period 2019-2026.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as Acquisition, new product launches, and investment in R&D to stand out as strong competitors in the market. The major players include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Dow Corning Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and Arkema S.A. Other key players in the market include Ashland Inc., Munzing Chemie GmbH, Clariant, Elementis PLC, and Altana.
• In May 2019, France’s Arkema has reached a deal to acquire the Florida-based specialty surfactant maker ArrMaz from Golden Gate Capital, a private equity firm, for $570 million. Arkema says the purchase will help it reach a goal of deriving 80% of sales from specialty chemicals by 2023. ArrMaz, which has annual sales of $290 million, employs 400 people. It formulates fatty acid-, ester-, and sulfonate-based processing aids and additives such as defoamers, and dust-control coatings for the mining, fertilizer, and asphalt industries. The firm operates a total of nine chemical plants in the US, Brazil, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and China.
• In August 2018, LyondellBasell, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced it has completed the acquisition of A. Schulman, Inc., a leading global supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, composites and powders. New to LyondellBasell's product portfolio are several materials previously manufactured by A. Schulman that will also be included in the Advanced Polymer Solutions segment going forward:
• Engineered composites – lightweight, strong materials that are used in infrastructure, aerospace and automotive applications such as headlamps
• Powders – specialty particle materials used in coatings, rotational moulding, toll compounding and other technical applications
• Masterbatches – colouring and additive materials used in the production of paper, Defoaming Coating and plastic goods around the world.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/defoaming-coating-additives-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/defoaming-coating-additives-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Defoaming coating additives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Defoamers, is basically an anti-foaming agent which is a solvent-free additive extensively used in adhesives, coatings, paintings, inks, and others. It has the ability to restrict the formation of foam in industrial liquids. The most commonly used defoamers are insoluble oils, glycols, alcohols, silicones, stearates, and polydimethylsiloxanes. Defoaming Coating additives are organic chemicals or liquid that are added to lacquers, paints and resins to prevent pin-hole formation and enhance their flow. These coating additives play a major part in the prevention of air bubbles in the production of industrial liquids and substantially helps in reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, properties of deforming coating additives such as enhanced stain resistance, gloss enhancement, improved dispersion stability paves its way into the building and construction sector, automotive, wood and furniture and various industrial sectors.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/defoaming-coating-additives-market
Market Dynamics
• The global Defoaming Coating Additives Market is primarily driven by heavy investments in the infrastructure in the developing nations like China, Brazil and India due to increase in urbanization, industrialization, rising population and the increase in disposal income of the middle-class people. Moreover, changing consumer preferences for luxurious infrastructure and commercial buildings is growing the global defoaming coating additives market growth in a positive way.
• However, the strict environmental regulations in various countries will be hampered the growth of Defoaming Coating Additives.
Market Segment Analysis
• By Type, the global Defoaming Coating Additives Market is segmented into Silicon-Based, Water Based, Mineral Oil Based, Polymer-Based, and Others. Silicon-based defoaming coating additives has the dominant position in the Defoaming Coating Additives market due to increased use in paints and coatings, architecture, and automotive applications and will retain its dominance in the forecast period. It is expected that Silicon- Based Defoaming Coating Additive will grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period.
• By application, the global Defoaming Coating Additives Market is segmented into Automotive, Industrial, Building & construction, Wood & furniture, and Others. Building & Construction have higher dominance in the application segment. Automotive application share for Defoaming Coating Additives is to increase with higher CAGR in the forecast period due to high growth of automobile industry and the rising demand for the Defoaming Coating additives in the inner and outer surface of automobile.
Geographical Analysis
• By geography, the global Defoaming Coating Additives Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• APAC holds the largest market share for Defoaming Coating Additives Market due to economy rise and rising activity in infrastructure and industrial development in the developing nation like China and India has high demands for Defoaming Coating Additives and has made APAC to hold most of the market share. However, North America is after APAC in terms of market share of Defoaming Coating Additives Market, due to large investment for the infrastructure development and also due to increase in the urban population, increasing the demand in residential construction will create large demand for Defoaming Coating additives.
• In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region the middle east countries are expected to increase the market for the construction composite market as the activities for the construction is planned by the government. For instance, the government of Qatar is planning to spend over US$ 200 billion as part of a major infrastructure investment scheme between 2016 to 2022 as they are hosting the FIFA world cup 2022. The World Cup is expected to cost about US$ 30 billion, with stadiums accounting for US$10 billion. Africa’s demand for construction will also subsequently increase due to the rise in the economy which attracts more investments in infrastructure for the forecast period 2019-2026.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as Acquisition, new product launches, and investment in R&D to stand out as strong competitors in the market. The major players include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Dow Corning Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and Arkema S.A. Other key players in the market include Ashland Inc., Munzing Chemie GmbH, Clariant, Elementis PLC, and Altana.
• In May 2019, France’s Arkema has reached a deal to acquire the Florida-based specialty surfactant maker ArrMaz from Golden Gate Capital, a private equity firm, for $570 million. Arkema says the purchase will help it reach a goal of deriving 80% of sales from specialty chemicals by 2023. ArrMaz, which has annual sales of $290 million, employs 400 people. It formulates fatty acid-, ester-, and sulfonate-based processing aids and additives such as defoamers, and dust-control coatings for the mining, fertilizer, and asphalt industries. The firm operates a total of nine chemical plants in the US, Brazil, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and China.
• In August 2018, LyondellBasell, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced it has completed the acquisition of A. Schulman, Inc., a leading global supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, composites and powders. New to LyondellBasell's product portfolio are several materials previously manufactured by A. Schulman that will also be included in the Advanced Polymer Solutions segment going forward:
• Engineered composites – lightweight, strong materials that are used in infrastructure, aerospace and automotive applications such as headlamps
• Powders – specialty particle materials used in coatings, rotational moulding, toll compounding and other technical applications
• Masterbatches – colouring and additive materials used in the production of paper, Defoaming Coating and plastic goods around the world.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/defoaming-coating-additives-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/defoaming-coating-additives-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.