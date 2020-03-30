Automotive Radar Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Automotive RADAR Market is segmented By Range Type (Long Range RADAR and Short & Medium Range RADAR), By Application (ACC, AEB, FCWS, BSD, and Intelligent Parking Assistance), By Frequency (2X-GHz and 7X-GHz), By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles,
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 30, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Automotive RADAR Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.10% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Automotive radar is one of the leading technologies, owing to its high information content, including range and speed detection when compared to many alternative sensors, especially visual sensors.
• Radar is becoming an important automotive technology in recent years. Automotive radar systems are the primary sensors used in adaptive cruise control and are critical sensor systems in Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). With more than 1 million annual road fatalities worldwide, safety has become a key focus for the whole automotive industry. According to the survey led by the ‘Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’, one out of three people can be protected by having radar system in the vehicle.
• Especially for radar, European Commission has mandated a “permanent” band at 79 GHz and is required to be made available in all EU member states, which is regarded as the foundation for the future development of the automotive radar market.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/automotive-radar-market
Market Dynamics
• The Global automotive radar market growth is driven by a rise in number of RADAR sensors used per vehicle, rising demand for premium segment vehicles and stringent government safety regulations are the major drivers for the growth of the market. Rising demand for premium segment vehicles is the major driver for market growth.
• Major premium vehicle manufacturers such as BMW, Mercedes Benz, AUDI, and Volkswagen group are pushing the market growth worldwide. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has been the global luxury sales crown for the third consecutive year in 2018, outpacing its rival BMW by nearly 200,000 vehicles.
• Companies are focusing to launch radar safety as a standard feature. For instance, Lexus, the luxury vehicle division of the Japanese automaker Toyota announced that all its vehicles starting with the 2020 model year with radar safety features as a standard. Europe region has witnessed high demands for a premium car compared to other segment vehicles, which is increasing the adoption of radar systems in the region.
• Sensor malfunction issues and high cost of sensing technology are the key restraints hampering the market growth globally. Furthermore, technical issues such as the risk of mutual interference are expected to moderately affect the adoption of this technology in the forecast period.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Based on the application, the Automotive Radar market is segmented into adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, intelligent parking assistance, autonomous emergency braking, and forward-collision warning system. Adaptive cruise control has shown considerable growth in recent years with increasing demand for driver and passenger safety. The Adaptive cruise control segment size was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
• Adaptive cruise control in road vehicles that automatically adjusts the vehicle speed to maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead. Automotive radar systems are the primary sensors used in adaptive cruise control and are a critical sensor system in autonomous driving assistance systems. Adaptive cruise control does not provide full autonomy and the system only provides some help to the driver but does not drive the car by itself.
• Recently, automotive radar is implemented in many high-end cars to enable essential safety and comfort features including adaptive cruise control. For instance, Audi A4, Acura TLX, Buick Lacrosse, Chevrolet Blazer, Ford Expedition, Jeep Wrangler, Kia Niro are the various vehicle models supporting adaptive cruise control in an automotive radar system. Chevrolet Silverado (2020) and Toyato Corolla (2020) are the few vehicles that are about to launch with adaptive cruise control with an automotive radar system.
• Based on the frequency type, the Automotive Radar market is segmented into 24-29 GHZ and 77-79 GHz. For short and mid-range products, there’s more diversity with modules powered at 24 and 77 GHz and even 79 GHz. So far, 24-29 GHz has been more common for short-range applications, but 77-79 GHz is gaining traction. Long-range applications have adopted 77-79 GHz frequency worldwide. Regulatory approval of upcoming radar technology such as 79 GHz band radar across emerging markets such as India, Mexico, etc. can generate robust growth opportunities in the market.
• Both 77 GHz and 79-GHz frequency have a better form factor with 3X smaller antennas and benefits from a wide frequency band of 4 GHz. This opens opportunities for high-efficient radar, which is critical for autonomous cars. Continental AG integrated the 77 GHz RADAR technology from Freescale Semiconductors (U.S.) into the company's next-generation short- and mid-range automotive RADAR modules. The next generation of 77 GHz RADAR solutions was built on its existing S32R RADAR microcontroller and MR2001 scalable RADAR transceiver chipset, which was applicable for the ADAS system. Research centers like IMEC in Belgium have been focusing on it for a few years now, and a significant number of startups created over the last two years have targeted high-resolution radar with the 79-GHz solution.
• By vehicle type, the Automotive Radar market is segmented into a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle. and Based on the range, the Automotive Radar market is segmented into long-range radar and medium & short-range radar.
Geographical Analysis
• The North America Automotive Radar market size was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. North America has grabbed major market share in 2018. As North America is an early adopter of technology owing to its active and advanced R&D base. For instance, as per the study of Auto Alliance, the U.S. approximately accounts for 18% of the overall automotive R&D expenditure in 2018. Furthermore, increasing demand for both semi-autonomous and autonomous cars are driving the growth of the market in North America.
• The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and key prominent automakers operating in the U.S. are mandating the installation of AEBs in all cars by 2022 are likely to boost the automotive radar market. Companies in the USA are focusing on launching new products related to automotive radar. For instance, US-based company, Lunewave Company has developed a new variety of radar that could speed development of driverless tech with 360-degree field of view, with consistent performance.
• The Europe Automotive Radar market size was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to 2026. An increasing number of radar sensors used for each vehicle is playing a vital role in the growth of the automotive radar market over the forecast period in the Europe region. The growing automotive industry in Europe is also one of the major drivers influencing growth in Europe. In Europe, the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) is encouraging OEMs to adopt advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in all new cars by implementing stringent safety requirements is likely helpful for the growth of the market.
• Countries in Europe are focusing on R&D for advanced radar technology. For instance, In France, R&D work has also been undertaken on 79 GHz ultra-wideband short-range radar technology financed by the French government, complementing work being carried out by PSA Peugeot Citroën Automobile.
Competitive Analysis:
• Global Automotive Radar Market is fragmented with many players present in the market globally. Some of the major players in the market are Continental, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Denso Corporation, Magna International Inc., Autoliv Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo S.A, Texas Instruments, Inc. and Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
• Companies are significantly investing in new product development and product launches to sustain their market presence due to the competition.
• The key players are adopting various key strategies which are contributing to the growth of the Automotive Radar market globally.
• In April 2019, NXP has formed strategic collaboration with Hawkeye Technology Co., Ltd. for both business and a technology play. The collaboration could open the door for the Dutch chipmaker to play a bigger role in China, where the growth rate of automotive radar is approximately twice that of the rest of the world.
• Ongoing innovations in the functionality and designs have fueled the growth global automotive radar market. For instance, Advanced features like cruise control will upsurge demand for automotive radars.
• In August 2018, Rohde & Schwarz has developed and introduced the new R&S AREG100A automotive radar echo generator in cooperation with the automotive industry, for the final test and inspection on OEM and Tier 1 production lines.
Supply Chain Scenario:
• The supply chain for manufacturing automotive products including cars and other vehicles is one of the most complexes in the world. It starts from suppliers to manufacturers and from manufacturers to other third parties around the world. About 80% of automotive CEOs believe companies should integrate sustainability through supply chains. Globalization adds some unique complexity to the automotive supply chain and demands practical solutions from automotive manufacturers and brands.
Key Takeaways:
• Globally the car sales are increasing year by year and this is a major reason for the growth of the automotive radar market. For Instance, SUV and crossover sales were up 6.8% in 2018 to a record 29.77 million as they reached a new record market share at 36.4% of the total passenger car market, up 2.6 % points. This is an additional 1.9 million sales in 2017 and this growth is despite slowing overall markets in China, US, and Europe.
• Toyota maintains its position as the bestselling car brand worldwide with a margin of more than 1.3 million sales over Volkswagen, while Ford, Nissan, and Chevrolet were the only brands in the top-10 to see their sales decrease in 2018.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/automotive-radar-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/automotive-radar-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Automotive RADAR Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.10% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Automotive radar is one of the leading technologies, owing to its high information content, including range and speed detection when compared to many alternative sensors, especially visual sensors.
• Radar is becoming an important automotive technology in recent years. Automotive radar systems are the primary sensors used in adaptive cruise control and are critical sensor systems in Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). With more than 1 million annual road fatalities worldwide, safety has become a key focus for the whole automotive industry. According to the survey led by the ‘Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’, one out of three people can be protected by having radar system in the vehicle.
• Especially for radar, European Commission has mandated a “permanent” band at 79 GHz and is required to be made available in all EU member states, which is regarded as the foundation for the future development of the automotive radar market.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/automotive-radar-market
Market Dynamics
• The Global automotive radar market growth is driven by a rise in number of RADAR sensors used per vehicle, rising demand for premium segment vehicles and stringent government safety regulations are the major drivers for the growth of the market. Rising demand for premium segment vehicles is the major driver for market growth.
• Major premium vehicle manufacturers such as BMW, Mercedes Benz, AUDI, and Volkswagen group are pushing the market growth worldwide. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has been the global luxury sales crown for the third consecutive year in 2018, outpacing its rival BMW by nearly 200,000 vehicles.
• Companies are focusing to launch radar safety as a standard feature. For instance, Lexus, the luxury vehicle division of the Japanese automaker Toyota announced that all its vehicles starting with the 2020 model year with radar safety features as a standard. Europe region has witnessed high demands for a premium car compared to other segment vehicles, which is increasing the adoption of radar systems in the region.
• Sensor malfunction issues and high cost of sensing technology are the key restraints hampering the market growth globally. Furthermore, technical issues such as the risk of mutual interference are expected to moderately affect the adoption of this technology in the forecast period.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Based on the application, the Automotive Radar market is segmented into adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, intelligent parking assistance, autonomous emergency braking, and forward-collision warning system. Adaptive cruise control has shown considerable growth in recent years with increasing demand for driver and passenger safety. The Adaptive cruise control segment size was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
• Adaptive cruise control in road vehicles that automatically adjusts the vehicle speed to maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead. Automotive radar systems are the primary sensors used in adaptive cruise control and are a critical sensor system in autonomous driving assistance systems. Adaptive cruise control does not provide full autonomy and the system only provides some help to the driver but does not drive the car by itself.
• Recently, automotive radar is implemented in many high-end cars to enable essential safety and comfort features including adaptive cruise control. For instance, Audi A4, Acura TLX, Buick Lacrosse, Chevrolet Blazer, Ford Expedition, Jeep Wrangler, Kia Niro are the various vehicle models supporting adaptive cruise control in an automotive radar system. Chevrolet Silverado (2020) and Toyato Corolla (2020) are the few vehicles that are about to launch with adaptive cruise control with an automotive radar system.
• Based on the frequency type, the Automotive Radar market is segmented into 24-29 GHZ and 77-79 GHz. For short and mid-range products, there’s more diversity with modules powered at 24 and 77 GHz and even 79 GHz. So far, 24-29 GHz has been more common for short-range applications, but 77-79 GHz is gaining traction. Long-range applications have adopted 77-79 GHz frequency worldwide. Regulatory approval of upcoming radar technology such as 79 GHz band radar across emerging markets such as India, Mexico, etc. can generate robust growth opportunities in the market.
• Both 77 GHz and 79-GHz frequency have a better form factor with 3X smaller antennas and benefits from a wide frequency band of 4 GHz. This opens opportunities for high-efficient radar, which is critical for autonomous cars. Continental AG integrated the 77 GHz RADAR technology from Freescale Semiconductors (U.S.) into the company's next-generation short- and mid-range automotive RADAR modules. The next generation of 77 GHz RADAR solutions was built on its existing S32R RADAR microcontroller and MR2001 scalable RADAR transceiver chipset, which was applicable for the ADAS system. Research centers like IMEC in Belgium have been focusing on it for a few years now, and a significant number of startups created over the last two years have targeted high-resolution radar with the 79-GHz solution.
• By vehicle type, the Automotive Radar market is segmented into a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle. and Based on the range, the Automotive Radar market is segmented into long-range radar and medium & short-range radar.
Geographical Analysis
• The North America Automotive Radar market size was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. North America has grabbed major market share in 2018. As North America is an early adopter of technology owing to its active and advanced R&D base. For instance, as per the study of Auto Alliance, the U.S. approximately accounts for 18% of the overall automotive R&D expenditure in 2018. Furthermore, increasing demand for both semi-autonomous and autonomous cars are driving the growth of the market in North America.
• The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and key prominent automakers operating in the U.S. are mandating the installation of AEBs in all cars by 2022 are likely to boost the automotive radar market. Companies in the USA are focusing on launching new products related to automotive radar. For instance, US-based company, Lunewave Company has developed a new variety of radar that could speed development of driverless tech with 360-degree field of view, with consistent performance.
• The Europe Automotive Radar market size was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to 2026. An increasing number of radar sensors used for each vehicle is playing a vital role in the growth of the automotive radar market over the forecast period in the Europe region. The growing automotive industry in Europe is also one of the major drivers influencing growth in Europe. In Europe, the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) is encouraging OEMs to adopt advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in all new cars by implementing stringent safety requirements is likely helpful for the growth of the market.
• Countries in Europe are focusing on R&D for advanced radar technology. For instance, In France, R&D work has also been undertaken on 79 GHz ultra-wideband short-range radar technology financed by the French government, complementing work being carried out by PSA Peugeot Citroën Automobile.
Competitive Analysis:
• Global Automotive Radar Market is fragmented with many players present in the market globally. Some of the major players in the market are Continental, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Denso Corporation, Magna International Inc., Autoliv Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo S.A, Texas Instruments, Inc. and Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
• Companies are significantly investing in new product development and product launches to sustain their market presence due to the competition.
• The key players are adopting various key strategies which are contributing to the growth of the Automotive Radar market globally.
• In April 2019, NXP has formed strategic collaboration with Hawkeye Technology Co., Ltd. for both business and a technology play. The collaboration could open the door for the Dutch chipmaker to play a bigger role in China, where the growth rate of automotive radar is approximately twice that of the rest of the world.
• Ongoing innovations in the functionality and designs have fueled the growth global automotive radar market. For instance, Advanced features like cruise control will upsurge demand for automotive radars.
• In August 2018, Rohde & Schwarz has developed and introduced the new R&S AREG100A automotive radar echo generator in cooperation with the automotive industry, for the final test and inspection on OEM and Tier 1 production lines.
Supply Chain Scenario:
• The supply chain for manufacturing automotive products including cars and other vehicles is one of the most complexes in the world. It starts from suppliers to manufacturers and from manufacturers to other third parties around the world. About 80% of automotive CEOs believe companies should integrate sustainability through supply chains. Globalization adds some unique complexity to the automotive supply chain and demands practical solutions from automotive manufacturers and brands.
Key Takeaways:
• Globally the car sales are increasing year by year and this is a major reason for the growth of the automotive radar market. For Instance, SUV and crossover sales were up 6.8% in 2018 to a record 29.77 million as they reached a new record market share at 36.4% of the total passenger car market, up 2.6 % points. This is an additional 1.9 million sales in 2017 and this growth is despite slowing overall markets in China, US, and Europe.
• Toyota maintains its position as the bestselling car brand worldwide with a margin of more than 1.3 million sales over Volkswagen, while Ford, Nissan, and Chevrolet were the only brands in the top-10 to see their sales decrease in 2018.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/automotive-radar-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/automotive-radar-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.