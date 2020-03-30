Cognitive Computing Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Cognitive Computing Market is segmented By Deployment Technology (On-premises, Cloud), By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Automated Reasoning, Others), By Application (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, BFSI, C
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 30, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Cognitive Computing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% during the forecasting period (2019-2026). Cognitive computing helps to process volumes of complex data, thereby inadvertently enhancing the enterprise's productivity levels. Cognitive computing is considered as a next-generation system that converses in human language and helps experts to make better decisions by understanding the complexities of big data. In the current scenario, most of the data received is unstructured such as images, videos, natural language, and symbols. Increasing volume of unstructured data and advancements in technology are the major driving forces of the market.
• Cognitive computing systems are typical combination of hardware and software that constitute natural language processing (NLP) and machine language, and have capability to collect, process, and interpret the dark data available with business organizations. Cognitive computing systems works exactly the phenomena of how a human brain works. These systems can process natural language, unstructured data, and can learn from experiences in similar way a human being do.
• The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Cognitive Computing Market. The market has been segmented based on region, deployment, application, and technology.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cognitive-computing-market
Market Dynamics
• The global Cognitive Computing Market growth is primarily driven by the presence of enormous data with business organizations in the form of human language, videos and pictures which contain valuable information. Hence, to process this data, there is a strong need for cognitive analytic technologies such as NLP and machine learning. This immensely help business organizations to control the risk associated with their business. Therefore, growing need to process unstructured and complex dark data set is expected to further boost global cognitive computing market over the forecast period.
• In addition, rise in penetration of cloud-based solutions, growth associated with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and increase in market for prediction solutions also fuel the demand for cognitive computing.
• However, dearth of trained professionals is expected to restrain the cognitive computing market growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
• By deployment, the global Cognitive Computing Market is segmented into cloud -based solutions and on-premise solutions. In 2018, cloud deployment segment accounted for the largest market share in the global market. Cloud technology enables developers to adopt Agile workflows, significantly reducing lead times in testing and deploying new products and releasing product updates. Cloud-based technological advancements, development of innovative hardware and software systems and cognitive experience interfaces would foster the growth of the cognitive computing market.
• By vertical, the global Cognitive Computing Market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare & Life sciences, Telecommunications and ITES, Government and Public sector, and Others. In 2018, BFSI vertical accounted for the majority share in the market. The BFSI is the most targeted industry vertical, as it deals with large volumes of sensitive and private financial data. The impact of this factor is expected to be higher in future, since machine-learning algorithms are anticipated to be used for preventing payment frauds and cyberterrorism. Furthermore, cognitive computing is anticipated to have a strong impact on healthcare advancements and lead to more accurate treatments and prevention of medical conditions.
Regional Analysis
• By geography, the global Cognitive Computing Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share. However, APAC is expected to witness a higher CAGR than other regions during the forecast period. North America is a matured market in terms of cognitive computing adoption, due to various factors, such as standards, regulations, advanced IT infrastructure, the presence of a large number of enterprises, and the availability of proficient technical expertise. Therefore, North America is expected to grow at a steady and maintain its dominant position in the global market over the forecast period.
• APAC Cognitive Computing Market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to an increased demand for cloud computing among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Countries like Singapore, which has seen ICT infrastructure as a key enabler in boosting the overall competitiveness in the region, based on creating new industries and new businesses, thereby encouraging economic growth. The city-state boasts a prime position among its neighbors’ when it comes to cloud computing adoption. In India, at present, it does not have a mature ecosystem that supports cloud IaaS services.
Competitive Analysis
• Global Cognitive Computing Market is moderately concentrated with the presence of global and few regional players in the market. Major players with prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability.
• Some major players in the market are IBM, Microsoft, Google, Palantir, Saffron Technology, Cognitive Scale, Numenta, Vicarious, Enterra Solutions, Cold Light, and among others. These players have adopted various strategies, such as new product/service developments, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to expand their presence in the global Cognitive Computing Market.
• In June 2019, CognitiveScale Inc., an Enterprise AI software pioneer, has expanded its strategic relationship with Microsoft to further accelerate adoption of CognitiveScale’s Cortex software amongst businesses using Microsoft Azure.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/cognitive-computing-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/cognitive-computing-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Cognitive Computing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% during the forecasting period (2019-2026). Cognitive computing helps to process volumes of complex data, thereby inadvertently enhancing the enterprise's productivity levels. Cognitive computing is considered as a next-generation system that converses in human language and helps experts to make better decisions by understanding the complexities of big data. In the current scenario, most of the data received is unstructured such as images, videos, natural language, and symbols. Increasing volume of unstructured data and advancements in technology are the major driving forces of the market.
• Cognitive computing systems are typical combination of hardware and software that constitute natural language processing (NLP) and machine language, and have capability to collect, process, and interpret the dark data available with business organizations. Cognitive computing systems works exactly the phenomena of how a human brain works. These systems can process natural language, unstructured data, and can learn from experiences in similar way a human being do.
• The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Cognitive Computing Market. The market has been segmented based on region, deployment, application, and technology.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cognitive-computing-market
Market Dynamics
• The global Cognitive Computing Market growth is primarily driven by the presence of enormous data with business organizations in the form of human language, videos and pictures which contain valuable information. Hence, to process this data, there is a strong need for cognitive analytic technologies such as NLP and machine learning. This immensely help business organizations to control the risk associated with their business. Therefore, growing need to process unstructured and complex dark data set is expected to further boost global cognitive computing market over the forecast period.
• In addition, rise in penetration of cloud-based solutions, growth associated with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and increase in market for prediction solutions also fuel the demand for cognitive computing.
• However, dearth of trained professionals is expected to restrain the cognitive computing market growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
• By deployment, the global Cognitive Computing Market is segmented into cloud -based solutions and on-premise solutions. In 2018, cloud deployment segment accounted for the largest market share in the global market. Cloud technology enables developers to adopt Agile workflows, significantly reducing lead times in testing and deploying new products and releasing product updates. Cloud-based technological advancements, development of innovative hardware and software systems and cognitive experience interfaces would foster the growth of the cognitive computing market.
• By vertical, the global Cognitive Computing Market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare & Life sciences, Telecommunications and ITES, Government and Public sector, and Others. In 2018, BFSI vertical accounted for the majority share in the market. The BFSI is the most targeted industry vertical, as it deals with large volumes of sensitive and private financial data. The impact of this factor is expected to be higher in future, since machine-learning algorithms are anticipated to be used for preventing payment frauds and cyberterrorism. Furthermore, cognitive computing is anticipated to have a strong impact on healthcare advancements and lead to more accurate treatments and prevention of medical conditions.
Regional Analysis
• By geography, the global Cognitive Computing Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share. However, APAC is expected to witness a higher CAGR than other regions during the forecast period. North America is a matured market in terms of cognitive computing adoption, due to various factors, such as standards, regulations, advanced IT infrastructure, the presence of a large number of enterprises, and the availability of proficient technical expertise. Therefore, North America is expected to grow at a steady and maintain its dominant position in the global market over the forecast period.
• APAC Cognitive Computing Market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to an increased demand for cloud computing among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Countries like Singapore, which has seen ICT infrastructure as a key enabler in boosting the overall competitiveness in the region, based on creating new industries and new businesses, thereby encouraging economic growth. The city-state boasts a prime position among its neighbors’ when it comes to cloud computing adoption. In India, at present, it does not have a mature ecosystem that supports cloud IaaS services.
Competitive Analysis
• Global Cognitive Computing Market is moderately concentrated with the presence of global and few regional players in the market. Major players with prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability.
• Some major players in the market are IBM, Microsoft, Google, Palantir, Saffron Technology, Cognitive Scale, Numenta, Vicarious, Enterra Solutions, Cold Light, and among others. These players have adopted various strategies, such as new product/service developments, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to expand their presence in the global Cognitive Computing Market.
• In June 2019, CognitiveScale Inc., an Enterprise AI software pioneer, has expanded its strategic relationship with Microsoft to further accelerate adoption of CognitiveScale’s Cortex software amongst businesses using Microsoft Azure.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/cognitive-computing-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/cognitive-computing-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.