Cling Films Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
The Global Cling Films Market is segmented by Material Type (PVC, Polyethylene, PVDC, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene, Others), By Form (Cast Cling Film, Blow Cling Film), By End User (Food & Beverage, Consumer Goods, Industrial, Health Care, Others)
• The Global Cling films Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Cling film, shrink wrap, saran wrap, cling wrap or food wrap is a thin plastic film typically used for sealing food items in containers to keep them fresh over a longer period of time. Cling film or plastic wrap, typically sold on rolls in boxes with a cutting edge, clings to many smooth surfaces and can thus remain tight over the opening of a container without adhesive. Common cling film is roughly 0.0005 inches or 12.7 μm thick. The trend has been to produce thinner cling film, particularly for household use so now the majority of brands on shelves around the world are 8, 9 or 10 μm thick.
Market Dynamics
• Increasing preference for packaged food is the major driving factor for the growth of the market in the forecast period. Plastic materials are widely used in the food industry due to its low price and convenience. Plastics, along with metal, glass, and paper or paperboard, are major materials used in food packaging. The most important role cling film plays in food packaging is protection and preservation. Cling film can prevent food from perishing, extend its shelf-life, and maintain the quality of food. Cling film generally provides protection for food from 3 aspects: chemical like gases, moisture, and light, biological like microorganisms, insects, and animals, and physical like mechanical damage. In addition to food protection and preservation, cling film can also reduce food waste, tag food information, easy the distribution processes, and increase product visibility and microwave ability. It protects meat and dairy products by inhibiting the growth of microorganisms
• Harmful for health and low resistance in extreme weather conditions are key restraints hindering the market growth worldwide. There has been an increased health concern because of the possibility of releasing undesirable chemicals from plastic materials into food products. Plastic packages are made of various materials such as polyethylene, low-density polyethylene and etc. Additives, including lubricants, plasticizers, UV absorbers, colorants, and antioxidants, are added into plastic materials in order to improve the quality and properties of the plastics. Besides, plastic materials are often coated and printed in the final processes, in which inks and varnishes are used.
Market Segmentation
• By end-user, the market is classified into food & beverage, consumer goods, industrial and health care. The global cling films market size by food & beverage was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Cling film is a thin transparent plastic film adheres to surfaces and to itself, is used for sealing food items. Cling films are high-quality food wrap films, which prevent food from insects and microbial contamination, dust, keep it fresh, and also minimize the risk of wastage of food by increasing its shelf life. Companies are launching cling films related to food packaging. For instance, Mitsubishi Chemical has launched polyolefin-based multilayer cling film DIAWRAP™ clear film and blue colored film for food packaging.
• Adding to this, cling films are also used in health care. For instance, wrapping premature babies in cling film immediately after birth helps prevent low temperatures before arrival to the neonatal intensive care unit. Furthermore, cling film is used to contain the external organs of babies with rare medical conditions prior to surgery.
• On the basis of thickness covered, the market is divided into up to 9 microns, 10-15 microns, and more than 15 microns. The global cling films market size by 10 – 20 microns was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• By material type, the cling films market is segmented into PVC, Polyethylene, PVDC, and Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene. Polyethylene is further divided into HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE. The global cling films market size by polyethylene was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• Based on the form, the market is divided into cast cling film and blow cling film. The global cling film market size by blow cling film was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific cling films market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global cling films market in 2018 and estimated to hold the largest market size over the forecast period 2019-2026. China and India are expected to grab the major market share among the Asia Pacific economies due to the increasing usage of cling films in various end-user industries particularly in food and beverage industry. Furthermore, Japan, plastic wrap is sometimes produced using polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), though some brands, such as Saran wrap, have switched to other formulations due to environmental concerns.
Competitive Landscape
• The cling films market is highly competitive with regional and international players in the market. Some of the major players include BFG Packaging S.R.I, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Anchor Packaging, Rotofresh Rotochef S.R.L., Adex-Cling, Wrapex Ltd, Pragya Flexifilm Industries, AL Ismail Plastic Factory, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, and Linpac Packaging Limited.
• In April 2018 Reynolds has announced that it is expanding its portfolio to include more than just the aluminum foil that has become synonymous with the brand. The Lake Forest, Ill.-based company is launching the Reynolds Kitchens Quick Cut Plastic Wrap, which contains several innovative features.
• Furthermore, Mitsubishi Chemical has launched a polyolefin-based multilayer cling film DIAWRAP™ clear film and blue colored film for food packaging.
