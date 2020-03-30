C-Arms Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global C-Arms Market is segmented By Type(Fixed C-Arms, Mobile C-Arms, Full-Size C-Arms, Mini C-Arms), By Application(Orthopedics, Cardiology, Radiology/Oncology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Trauma), By End-User(Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others)
• The Global C-Arms Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.5 % during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• C-arm is a medical device that is used in imaging for several applications such as orthopedic, surgical, critical care, and emergency care procedures. The C-shaped arm are used to connect x-ray source and x-ray detector that precisely and accurately reduces patient discomforting in various types of surgical and non-surgical procedures.
Market Dynamics
• The C-Arms market growth is driven by several factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in imaging devices, growing geriatric population and increasing demand for imaging in emerging economies.
• Imaging systems is a vital technology and are present in nearly all well-equipped hospitals. Specialists in applications, such as surgery, orthopedics, traumatology, vascular surgery, and cardiology use C-arms for intraoperative imaging. The devices provide high-resolution X-ray images in real-time, which help physicians to monitor progress at any point during the operation and immediately make necessary corrections. As a result, treatment results are better, and the patient’s recovery is faster. Hence, the demand for c-arms is increasing in different applications.
• According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2018 data, the burden of chronic diseases is rapidly increasing globally. In 2001, chronic diseases contributed approx. 60% of the 56.5 million total reported deaths in the world and approximately 46% of the global burden of disease. It has been projected that, by 2020, chronic diseases will account for almost three-quarters of all deaths worldwide, and that 71% of deaths due to ischemic heart disease (IHD), 75% of deaths due to stroke, and 70% of deaths due to diabetes will occur in developing countries. The number of people in the developing world with diabetes will increase by more than 2.5-fold, from 84 million in 1995 to 228 million in 2025. Thus, with rising cases of chronic diseases, the demand for imaging systems such as c-arms is increasing for diagnosis of the diseases.
• One of the leading advancements in C-arm development has been the transition to digital detectors for improved image quality. The market players are also taking into consideration the demanding environments in which the systems are used and making them easier for operators to maneuver. For instance, Siemens entered the digital detector market in 2014 with the release of the Cios Alpha. The system features a 25 kW output and a field of view the company claims is 25 percent larger than conventional C-arms. Also, In May 2019, ControlRad, Inc., a privately held medical technology company focused on dramatically reducing unnecessary radiation exposure during fluoroscopically guided procedures, launched the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved, ControlRad Trace. The ControlRad Trace is the only technology that can be integrated into existing mobile C-arms to reduce radiation in any fluoroscopic imaging procedure.
• With rising adoption of portable C-arms, there is a significant market opportunity for major players manufacturing mini C-arms. Several mini c-arms are designed explicitly for extremity imaging and have a smaller footprint, along with increased mobility compared to the full-size c-arms. Currently available systems in the mini c-arm category vary significantly in size and cost depending upon the functionality offered for the procedures. Manufacturers are differentiating their products based on mobility, the field of view, and by including alternate imaging technologies. For instance, OrthoScan Inc.’s FD Pulse is the world’s first mini C-Arm equipped with pulsed fluoroscopy
Market Segmentation
• By type, the global C-Arms market is segmented into fixed-C arms and mobile C-arms. Among these, mobile c-arms are growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2026), owing to the rising number of interventional procedures, flexibility of mobile C-arms and cost-effective for image guidance during procedures across the hospital. The mobile C-arms offers greater interdepartmental flexibility for interventional procedures; thus, most hospitals employ mobile systems. The mobile C-arms are often found in surgical suites, while fixed systems live in the radiology department or the cardiac catheterization lab. Mobile C-arms are further classified as full-Size C-Arms and mini C-Arms.
• Based on applications of c-arms, the market is segmented into cardiology, radiology/oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, trauma, and others. Among these, cardiology is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. According to CDC, cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death globally. For instance, in the United States, there were about 840,768 deaths (635,260 cardiac) in 2016 from CVD. Coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease, killing about 366,000 people in 2015. With rising demand for inging in cardiovasucular disease, the manufacturers are introducing new systems equipped with c-arms to meet the hospitals need. C-arm computed tomography is used in cardiac imaging and offers the potential for three-dimensional imaging of the cardiac anatomy within the interventional environment. Hospitals are now able to address their interventional cardiology needs with Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.’s newest X-ray system, the Infinix Essential. The Infinix Essential is an ideal value system with its slim, off-center C-arm design, which allows steep angulations for optimized vessel profiling during cardiac interventions.
• By end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. With rising prevalence of interventional procedures, the demand for medical imaging is on rise, hence mobile C-arms and the versatility they offer is becoming an important tool for hospitals. Hospitals are also benefited by cost savings through fewer follow-up operations and from minimized installation efforts.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the C-Arms market in 2018 and estimated to hold largest market size over the forecast period (2019-2026), owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare standards, and advancement in technology for imaging. According to the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics, chronic diseases affect approx. 133 million Americans, representing more than 40% of the total population of the country. By 2020, it is projected to grow to an estimated 157 million, with 81 million having multiple conditions. Hence, the demand for imaging devices such as C-arms is increasing with rising cases of chronic diseases. The U.S. has the highest installed base of C-arms in worldwide due to the rising standards of healthcare infrastructure in the United States. In addition, due to the stringent regulations in the United States, according to the healthcare regulatory authorities, all the C-arms are replaced as per the replacement schedule, which ensures that the new sales of C-Arms in the United States are consistent.
Competitive Landscape
• The C-Arms market is dominated by few major players including GE Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corp., Hologic Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, OrthoScan Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, and Varian Medical Systems. The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the C-Arms market globally. For instance,
• In February 2019, Philips, a global leader in health technology, launched Philips Zenition, a new mobile C-arm imaging platform. The Zenition mobile C-arm platform brings together innovations in image capture, image processing, ease-of-use and versatility pioneered on Philips’ Azurion platform.
• In August 2018, Kiran Medical Systems, the Radiology Division of Trivitron Healthcare launched complete portfolio of Advanced Digital X-Ray systems, DSA C-Arm, Modular Smart OT Solutions and Satin Touch Radiation Protection Products.
• In November 2018, Siemens Healthineers received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the Cios Spin, a new mobile C-arm that delivers precise 3-D images for intraoperative quality assurance.
• In January 2018, Hologic Inc. launched the next generation in mini C-arm imaging, the Fluoroscan InSight FD Mini C-Arm, the latest product illustrating the company’s commitment to addressing the continuum of skeletal health care.
