Animal Disinfectants Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Animal Disinfectants Market is segmented By Product Type (Hydrogen Peroxide, Potassium Peroxomonosulphate, Iodine, and others), By Application (Aerosol Disinfection, Surface Disinfection), By Animal Type (Companion Animal (Cats, Dogs), Livestock (P
• Animal Disinfectants Market Expected to reach a high CAGR of 6.7% By 2026: DataM Intelligence
• Animal Disinfectant is a chemical agent which destroys or restricts the growth of pathogenic microorganisms and infectious agents such as avian Influenza, foot and mouth disease, Aspergillus fumigatus and PRRS in livestock or companion animal environment. Cleaning and disinfecting is an essential practice followed by the animal producers to maintain healthy environments among the herd. Intensive modern housing with high density of herd increases the presence of infections in livestock environment. These above factors led to increased investment by livestock producers in disinfectants to maintain housing hygiene.
Market Dynamics:
• Livestock growers, pet and companion owners across the globe are showing interest towards use of infection prevention products for enhancing well-being of their animals. Application of disinfectants help in hygienic maintenance of herd and this is the major factor driving the global animal disinfectants market. Preventive biosecurity has been increasingly adopted in livestock farms due to the recent disease outbreaks. Growing prevalence of various infectious diseases such as avian influenza & Aspergillus fumigatus in livestock and companion animals motivated the farm producers in precautious health measures through disinfectant sprays. Other common infectious diseases among companion animals incudes hookworms, ringworms, salmonella, psittacosis fever, lysine disease and others. Growing beef and dairy cattle rearing activities through large farms in developing nations is additionally contributing to the growth of global animal disinfectants market. The rising demand for high quality, disease free meat from consumers led to increased adoption of disinfectants by meat producers across the globe. Increased adoption of companion animals and increased interest by growers in healthy maintenance of pet and housing are additionally contributing to the growth of global animal disinfectants market.
• However, lack of awareness among the communities regarding utilization of disinfectants and extensive usage of traditional practices such as bleaching and phenol moping are the factors hindering the growth of global animal disinfectants market.
Segment Analysis
• Global animal disinfectants market is segmented on the basis of product type into Hydrogen Peroxide, Potassium Peroxomonosulphate, Iodine and others.
• Iodine disinfectant aids in prevention and removal of milk stone, beer stone and mineral accumulations on treat surfaces in hard water areas. Iodine is widely used in poultry farms. Iodine segment is expected to grow at a higher pace during the forecast period owing to its extensive usage in livestock farming practices over its compatriots. Human and environmentally friendly nature of Iodine led to increased adoption by farming communities across the globe. Due to its effectiveness in destroying wide range of pathogens harmful to animals such as viruses, bacteria and fungi over other products led to increased adoption by the traditional farm producers, and companion animal growers. Growing awareness among the communities in companion animals over the disinfection of pet area and human beings are the factors additionally contributing to the growth of Iodine-based disinfectant market globally.
Geographical Presentation
• By region, the global animal disinfectants market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-east and America.
• North America is expected to dominate the global animal disinfectants market owing to high presence of animal farming industry and increased adoption of companion animals by nuclear families. It is estimated that about 60% of Americans possess pets in their house. Increased investment by the farm producers and pet growers for the healthy maintenance of cattle and environments are the factors driving the North America disinfectant market.
• Asia-Pacific animal disinfectants market is expected to grow at higher pace during the forecast period owing to increasing establishments of commercial livestock farms and growing adoption of preventive measures for animal health in animal housing.
Competitive Analysis
• The global animal disinfectants market is consolidated with major market players occupying significant amount of share. Growing demand for plant-based or naturally produced products in animal care sectors is expected boost the companies R&D investment towards plant-based animal disinfectants in future.
• The key players in the global animal disinfectants market includes Virox Technologies Inc., Zoetis Inc., Sanosil Ltd., and The Clorox Company.
• The key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the global animal disinfectants market includes new product launches in wipes, sanitizers, cleaners for various veterinary related industries.
• In July 2017, Virox Animal Health launched new high-level disinfectant Prevention HLD8 globally for reprocessing semi-critical medical devices.
• In March 2017, Neogen launches Companion Cleaner-Disinfectant, Hand Sanitizer and Disinfectant Wipes for veterinary practises, animal care facilities and animal laboratories.
