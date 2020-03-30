Airbag Sensor Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Airbag Sensor Market is segmented By Sensor Type (Accelerometer Sensor, Impact Sensor, Tachometers Sensor, Others Sensors), By Application (Frontal Airbag, Side Airbag, Knee Airbag, Other Applications), By End User (Aerospace, Automotive), and By R
• The Global Airbag Sensor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecasting period (2019-2026). Airbag sensors are responsible for detecting unexpected deceleration in a collision. With the help of Airbag sensor technology, a person can survive the crashes. Firstly, the signal of the airbag sensor must go through ADC - Analog to Digital Converter and then it touches the AC voltage source and the high pass filler.
• Sensors are utilized for detecting and reacting to an electrical or optical signal. A sensor changes over physical components like, temperature, humidity, and speed into an electrical structure, which is easy to measure. They measure the physical properties of the environment like temperature, weight, size, and luminance. It sends a signal to the airbag control unit which utilizes the vehicle speed, safety belt, and ECU to decide whether an airbag should deploy in an accident.
• Under US federal law, front-seat occupants must be protected by frontal airbags, and manufacturers have added a variety of other airbag systems that activate during side impacts and rollovers.
Market Dynamics
• Rising safety awareness among consumers with increasing automotive sales globally, and stringent safety regulations from government are the major drivers for the growth of the market. The increasing demand for safety and security in automobiles is one of the main factors that is playing a vital role in the growth of the airbag sensors market. Airbag sensor is a high security and safety product in the automotive industry and on account of growing automotive advancements globally. Increasing sales of electric cars are thereby increasing the demand for airbags and its sensors worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.55 million people are killed in road accidents every year worldwide, and about 50 million people get injured. Airbag sensors play a critical role in improving the safety features of vehicles.
• Sensor malfunction issues is the major restraint hindering the growth of the market. For instance, In January 2018, Japanese air bag maker Takata has recalled an additional 3.3 million faulty air bag inflators as it expands the largest automotive recall in U.S. history. Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion and fill air bags quickly in a crash. At least 20 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 injured due to technical issues in Takata Airbag systems. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2018 Cabriolet, Coupe, 4Matic, Plug-In Hybrid and AMG vehicles equipped with Audio 20 head units and automatic child seat recognition due to issues with passenger-side airbag protection. The potential number of units affected is 104,663. Due to the technical issues, in a few European countries like Germany and France, mechanics with special training are permitted to service the airbag systems.
Market Segmentation
• Based on the sensor type, the Airbag Sensor market is segmented into the accelerometer sensor, impact sensor, tachometer sensor, and other sensors. The accelerometer sensor segment size was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to 2026. Due to its instant crash response compared to other types is the key driver for the segment growth in recent years. Detecting the rapid deceleration of the vehicle during a crash and sending instant information are the key features of the accelerometer sensor. The accelerometers provide single-axis in-plane motion-sensing across five full-scale ranges from ±20g up to ±400g.
• An interface converts the deceleration data into a high-resolution digital bit stream that passes to a microcontroller through a standard DSI protocol. Additionally, the accelerometers operate over a temperature range from -40°C to +125°C and are qualified to AEC-Q100. Companies are introducing new technologies for accelerometer sensors. For instance, The Xtrinsic MMA65xxKW family of intelligent acceleration sensors for front and side crash detection in advanced airbag systems has been developed by Freescale Semiconductors. Furthermore, STMicroelectronics has introduced a new family of high-g acceleration sensors for advanced airbag systems.
• Based on the application, the Airbag Sensor market is segmented into the frontal airbag, side airbag, knee airbag, and other applications. The Frontal airbag segment size was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Frontal airbag segment occupied the largest market share in 2018, due to growing demand for safety in front collisions of vehicles. Frontal air bags were designed primarily to minimize the risk of an air bag-related injury or death to children and small-stature adults. Advanced frontal air bag systems automatically determine if and with what level of power the driver frontal air bag and the passenger frontal air bag will inflate.
• The appropriate level of power is based upon sensor inputs that can typically detect occupant size, seat position, seat belt use of the occupant, and crash severity. New developments in acceleration sensors are introducing by automotive companies. For instance, in November 2018, Bosch launched a new generation of high-g acceleration sensors, SMA7xy sensor family, which is designed to enable faster signal processing, as compared to the sensors of the preceding generation (SMA6xy released in 2014) in air bag systems.
• By end-user, the Airbag Sensor market is segmented into aerospace and automotive.
Geographical Analysis
• Global Airbag Sensors market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa region. North America has held a major market share in the year 2018. The North America Airbag Sensor market size was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Increasing automotive advancements and rising airbag sensors application in military automotive & aviation industry are the major factors driving the market growth in recent years. For instance, the aerospace industry and the United States government have been adopting airbag technologies for many years. NASA and United States Department of Defense have incorporated airbag systems in various aircraft and spacecraft applications. Airbags have also been used on military fixed-wing aircraft, such as the escape crew- capsule of the F-111 Aardvark.
• The Asia Pacific Airbag Sensor market size was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2019 - 2026. Rising demand for automobiles and government initiations to mandate airbags in vehicles are the key factors for the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Governments are focusing to improve road safety systems and to reduce accident rates worldwide. For instance, The Indian Government has decided to mandate safety equipment in all cars that will be sold in India from October 2018. Airbags, speed warning system, and advanced braking system are the few safety equipment that are implementing by the automotive companies in their vehicles. Volkswagen, Toyota, and Maruti Suzuki are the few automakers have already made airbags and advance braking system as a standard in most of their mid-range to luxury vehicle models.
Competitive Analysis:
• The airbag sensors market is highly competitive with the presence of several leading players globally. Some of the major players include Dorman, FH Group, ZF Friedrichshafen, Nihon Plast Co. Ltd, Ford, Daicel Corporation, Firestone, Air Lift, Joyson Safety Systems, and Firestone.
• Companies are focusing on acquisitions and significantly investing in new product development and to sustain their market presence due to the competition.
• For instance, Indorama Ventures announced that it has completed the acquisition of UTT Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH (UTT), one of the leading suppliers of airbag fabrics, with manufacturing sites in Germany and Mexico.
• The key players are adopting various key strategies such as product launches which are contributing to the growth of the Airbag Sensor market globally.
• For instance, Ford and Maruti Suzuki have launched dual front airbags in their hatchbacks and sedan models as a standard. In November 2018, Ford has launched SE, Titanium models with dual frontal airbags as standard feature.
• Manufacturers are concentrating to improve fabric technologies resulting in reducing cushion weight and increasing foldability, thus developing advanced airbags.
• For instance, Mid-Mountain has improved their capability to custom produce airbags and ballistic products by utilizing a range of specialty fabrics including Kevlar®, nylon, Nomex®, carbon, and aramid blends from 2017.
