Air Conditioners Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Air Conditioners Market is segmented by Type (Chillers, VRF, Ductable Splits, Light Commercial Air Conditioners, others), By End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), By Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual), By Distribution Channel
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 30, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Air Conditioners market is expected to grow at a high CAGR to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026. Due to climate change like humidity and temperature rise all around the world will grow the market for the air conditioner in the forecast period.
• Air Conditioners are devices that are used for removing humidity and temperature from the occupied space or room where it is installed. The cooling is typically achieved through a refrigeration cycle, but sometimes evaporation or free cooling is used. The air conditioner is of two types Room air Conditioner (RAC) and other packaged air conditioner (PAC). RAC system is used for cooling only one room, and on the other hand, the packaged air conditioner can be used to cool multiple rooms.
• The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the Air Conditioners market. Air conditioners market is segmented by Product Type, Technology, End-user, and Region.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/air-conditioners-market
Market Dynamics
• The global Air Conditioners is primarily driven by the changing climate all around the world. The rising temperature and humidity across globe due to the various factors such as global warming and others. Now, the air conditioners are no more considered as a luxury product but more of a necessity in many parts of the world. Demand for optimum comfort at home and office is driving the market for the forecast period.
• For instance, the planet is warming, from the North Pole to the South Pole. Since 1906, the global average surface temperature has increased by more than 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit (0.9 degrees Celsius)—even more in sensitive polar regions. And the impacts of rising temperatures aren’t waiting for some far-flung future–the effects of global warming appear right now.
• The growing construction of data centers activities all around the globe is the other reason for the air conditioner market to have positive impact. With an increase in the computational powers of system produces more heat and to have efficiency in the proper functioning of them requires adequate temperature, and hence the market will grow for air conditioners in the forecast period. The rising power of data in today’s world is asking for a greater number of the data center to be built by various companies.
• However, due to high cost, higher operation cost, and also due to the environmental concerns are some of the factors that will be hampering the growth of Air Conditioners in the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
• By Product type, the global Air Conditioners market is segmented into Room Air conditioners (RAC) and packaged air conditioners (PAC). Room air conditioners have the dominant position in the Air Conditioners market and are expected to retain its dominance in the forecasted period due to the increase in population coupled with the rise in living standards of people across the globe. However, packaged air conditioners are also gaining the market due to the increasing demand because of the rise in the construction of the commercial buildings, which requires a central package unit for cooling more than one room. It is expected that Room air conditioners (RAC) market will grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period.
• By End-User, the global Air Conditioners market is segmented into Residential and Commercial. Residential has the dominant position in the Air Conditioners market due to the rapid urbanization and the high demand of air conditioners in the homes for maintaining optimum temperature due to the rise of disposable income of people globally. Although with the rise in the commercial construction such as workspaces, malls, and others are making the market share of the Commercial segment grows with higher CAGR in the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
• By geography, the global Air Conditioners market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• APAC holds the largest market share for Air Conditioners due to the rise in the population coupled with the disposable income in the region. The major rise in share for Asia-pacific is due to the large sales and production of air conditioners in China. India is also a significant contributor towards the high share of Asia-Pacific for air conditioner market due to the rise in economy and growing investment in construction sector. And also, due to rise in the hospitality and tourism industry, air conditioner market in Asia-pacific is expected grow exponentially during the forecast period. For instance, as China offers a tremendous opportunity both in terms of the market size and travelers, Oyo Hotels & Homes are on a tear to expand across China and Indonesia. The Gurgaon company has said that it's committing $600 million to grow its business in the Chinese market and another $100 million for further development in Indonesia.
• North America is after APAC in terms of the market share of Air Conditioners due to the rise in the residential households, infrastructure developments and also because of the upcoming supermarket and hypermarket construction will be the major drivers for air conditioner market in the region.
• In March 2019, Amazon.com Inc. is planning to open dozens of grocery stores in several major U.S. cities, according to people familiar with the matter, as the retail giant looks to broaden its reach in the food business and touch more aspects of consumers’ lives. The company plans to open its first outlet, in Los Angeles, as early as the end of the year.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in Technology to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Air Conditioners is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players Daikin Industries, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Midea Group Co Ltd, Samsung Electronics, and Electrolux AB. Other key players in the market include Panasonic Corporation, United Technologies Corp, Hitachi Ltd, Sharp Corporation, and Lennox International Inc.
• In March 2019, Blue Star Limited has launched 75 new models of room air conditioners in its Platinum Jubilee year. These superior and stylish models also include energy-efficient inverter ACs capable of delivering 30% extra cooling over and above its rated capacity.
• In March 2019, LG Electronics today announces the launch of 54 new AC models with 5 & 3-star rating from the Bureau Energy Efficiency (BEE) in India. These ACs come with high temperature cooling score of 5. With this introduction, the brand is all set to bring effective technology available for consumers who are concerned about both running costs of ACs and energy conservation.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/air-conditioners-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/air-conditioners-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Air Conditioners market is expected to grow at a high CAGR to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026. Due to climate change like humidity and temperature rise all around the world will grow the market for the air conditioner in the forecast period.
• Air Conditioners are devices that are used for removing humidity and temperature from the occupied space or room where it is installed. The cooling is typically achieved through a refrigeration cycle, but sometimes evaporation or free cooling is used. The air conditioner is of two types Room air Conditioner (RAC) and other packaged air conditioner (PAC). RAC system is used for cooling only one room, and on the other hand, the packaged air conditioner can be used to cool multiple rooms.
• The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the Air Conditioners market. Air conditioners market is segmented by Product Type, Technology, End-user, and Region.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/air-conditioners-market
Market Dynamics
• The global Air Conditioners is primarily driven by the changing climate all around the world. The rising temperature and humidity across globe due to the various factors such as global warming and others. Now, the air conditioners are no more considered as a luxury product but more of a necessity in many parts of the world. Demand for optimum comfort at home and office is driving the market for the forecast period.
• For instance, the planet is warming, from the North Pole to the South Pole. Since 1906, the global average surface temperature has increased by more than 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit (0.9 degrees Celsius)—even more in sensitive polar regions. And the impacts of rising temperatures aren’t waiting for some far-flung future–the effects of global warming appear right now.
• The growing construction of data centers activities all around the globe is the other reason for the air conditioner market to have positive impact. With an increase in the computational powers of system produces more heat and to have efficiency in the proper functioning of them requires adequate temperature, and hence the market will grow for air conditioners in the forecast period. The rising power of data in today’s world is asking for a greater number of the data center to be built by various companies.
• However, due to high cost, higher operation cost, and also due to the environmental concerns are some of the factors that will be hampering the growth of Air Conditioners in the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
• By Product type, the global Air Conditioners market is segmented into Room Air conditioners (RAC) and packaged air conditioners (PAC). Room air conditioners have the dominant position in the Air Conditioners market and are expected to retain its dominance in the forecasted period due to the increase in population coupled with the rise in living standards of people across the globe. However, packaged air conditioners are also gaining the market due to the increasing demand because of the rise in the construction of the commercial buildings, which requires a central package unit for cooling more than one room. It is expected that Room air conditioners (RAC) market will grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period.
• By End-User, the global Air Conditioners market is segmented into Residential and Commercial. Residential has the dominant position in the Air Conditioners market due to the rapid urbanization and the high demand of air conditioners in the homes for maintaining optimum temperature due to the rise of disposable income of people globally. Although with the rise in the commercial construction such as workspaces, malls, and others are making the market share of the Commercial segment grows with higher CAGR in the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
• By geography, the global Air Conditioners market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• APAC holds the largest market share for Air Conditioners due to the rise in the population coupled with the disposable income in the region. The major rise in share for Asia-pacific is due to the large sales and production of air conditioners in China. India is also a significant contributor towards the high share of Asia-Pacific for air conditioner market due to the rise in economy and growing investment in construction sector. And also, due to rise in the hospitality and tourism industry, air conditioner market in Asia-pacific is expected grow exponentially during the forecast period. For instance, as China offers a tremendous opportunity both in terms of the market size and travelers, Oyo Hotels & Homes are on a tear to expand across China and Indonesia. The Gurgaon company has said that it's committing $600 million to grow its business in the Chinese market and another $100 million for further development in Indonesia.
• North America is after APAC in terms of the market share of Air Conditioners due to the rise in the residential households, infrastructure developments and also because of the upcoming supermarket and hypermarket construction will be the major drivers for air conditioner market in the region.
• In March 2019, Amazon.com Inc. is planning to open dozens of grocery stores in several major U.S. cities, according to people familiar with the matter, as the retail giant looks to broaden its reach in the food business and touch more aspects of consumers’ lives. The company plans to open its first outlet, in Los Angeles, as early as the end of the year.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in Technology to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Air Conditioners is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players Daikin Industries, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Midea Group Co Ltd, Samsung Electronics, and Electrolux AB. Other key players in the market include Panasonic Corporation, United Technologies Corp, Hitachi Ltd, Sharp Corporation, and Lennox International Inc.
• In March 2019, Blue Star Limited has launched 75 new models of room air conditioners in its Platinum Jubilee year. These superior and stylish models also include energy-efficient inverter ACs capable of delivering 30% extra cooling over and above its rated capacity.
• In March 2019, LG Electronics today announces the launch of 54 new AC models with 5 & 3-star rating from the Bureau Energy Efficiency (BEE) in India. These ACs come with high temperature cooling score of 5. With this introduction, the brand is all set to bring effective technology available for consumers who are concerned about both running costs of ACs and energy conservation.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/air-conditioners-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/air-conditioners-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.