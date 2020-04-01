Filter Integrity Test Market worth $ 79 million by 202 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Filter Integrity Test Market by Test Type (Bubble Point, Diffusion, Water Flow), Mechanism (Manual, Automation), Filter Type (Air, Liquid), End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academics) - Global Forecast to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 01, 2020 ) According to the new market research report “ Filter Integrity Test Market by Test Type (Bubble Point, Diffusion, Water Flow), Mechanism (Manual, Automation), Filter Type (Air, Liquid), End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academics) - Global Forecast to 2024", , published by MarketsandMarkets™, The filter integrity test market is projected to reach USD 79 million by 2024 from USD 59 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
Factors such as increasing R&D spending, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing purity requirements in the end-user market are driving the growth of the market.
By type, the diffusion test segment to register the highest growth rate in the filter integrity test market during the forecast period.
Based on type, the market is segmented into the diffusion test, water flow integrity test, and bubble point test. In 2018, the diffusion test segment accounted for the largest share of the filter integrity test market. This segment is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
By mechanism, the automated filter integrity test segment to register the highest growth during the forecast period.
Based on the mechanism, the filter integrity test market is segmented into automated and manual filter integrity tests. Integrity tests based on the automated mechanism accounted for the larger share of the market in 2018. In automated integrity testing, the data is not manually entered into the integrity test instrument, which reduces the risk of human error.
Some of The Major Players In Filter Integrity Test Market :
1. Merck KGaA (Germany)
2. Danaher Corporation/Pall Corporation (US)
3. Sartorius (Germany)
4. Donaldson Company (US)
5. Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)
6. Meissner Filtration Product (US)
The major players in the filter integrity test market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation/Pall Corporation (US), Sartorius (Germany), Donaldson Company (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Meissner Filtration Product (US), MDI Filtration Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), and SH-Surway (China).
Geographical Growth Analysis:
The market is divided into four major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and implementation of drug safety guidelines by the FDA are the major factors driving the growth of the filter integrity test industry in North America.
