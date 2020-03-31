Autoinjectors Market worth $85.31 billion by 2023 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Autoinjectors Market by Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Anaphylaxis, Cardiovascular diseases, Psoriasis, Migraine), Type (Disposable, and Reusable), End Users (Homecare, and Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 31, 2020 ) According to the new market research report “Particle Therapy Market by Type (Heavy Ion, Proton Therapy), Products (Cyclotron, Synchrotron, Synchrocyclotron), Services, System (Single-room, Multi-room), Cancer Type (Pediatric, Prostate, Breast), Application (Treatment, Research) - Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global particle therapy market is projected to reach USD 1,349 million by 2023 from USD 865 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.3%.
This market is segmented into disposable and reusable autoinjectors. The disposable autoinjectors segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017. This can primarily be attributed to their ease of use and the presence of a built-in glass syringe which makes it more convenient for patients with reduced dexterity or visual impairments.
Autoinjectors are easy-to-handle and cost-effective medical devices that can be used by patients, caregivers, and even untrained personnel to deliver a dose of a particular drug. Autoinjectors are used by patients to manage autoimmune diseases and chronic diseases. They are used for a wide range of indications such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and anaphylaxis.
Preference for alternative drug delivery modes such as oral diabetic agents, oral insulin, and epinephrine nasal sprays is a major factor restraining the growth of the market. Traditional injectables are invasive and painful modes of drug delivery owing to which patients and care providers are increasingly focusing on alternative routes of drug delivery, such as oral, topical, and nasal routes.
Among the various routes of drug delivery, the oral route is the most preferred as it is easy to use, convenient, cost-effective, safe, and acceptable. Moreover, the introduction of needle-free drug delivery devices such as jet injectors also restricts the growth of the autoinjectors market.
Growth in the particle therapy market is primarily driven by factors such as the various advantages offered by particle therapy over photon therapy, growing global prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of particle therapy in clinical trials, and the increasing number of particle therapy centers worldwide.
Synchrotrons are used to accelerate both protons and heavy ions such as carbon and hydrogen. The growth of the synchrotrons segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of research activities as well as the increasing investments in the development of synchrotron facilities.
Ion Beam Applications SA (Belgium), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), and Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) are the major players operating in the particle therapy market. Other players in this market include Provision Healthcare (US), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (US), ProTom International, Inc. (US), Advanced Oncotherapy Plc. (UK), and Danfysik A/S (Denmark).
By application, treatment applications are expected to be the largest contributor to the particle therapy market
The introduction of small footprint single-room particle therapy centers is further promoting the adoption of proton therapy for the treatment of cancer in small-scale hospitals. Factors driving the growth of the treatment applications segment include the growing number of cancer patients globally, increasing government initiatives (aimed at equipping or upgrading hospitals with newer and advanced radiotherapy systems), and the increasing availability of funding for the adoption of advanced cancer treatment technologies.
