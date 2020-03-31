Particle Therapy Market worth $1,349 million by 2023– Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Particle Therapy Market by Type (Heavy Ion, Proton Therapy), Products (Cyclotron, Synchrotron, Synchrocyclotron), Services, System (Single-room, Multi-room), Cancer Type (Pediatric, Prostate, Breast), Application (Treatment, Research) - Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 31, 2020 ) According to the new market research report “ Particle Therapy Market by Type (Heavy Ion, Proton Therapy), Products (Cyclotron, Synchrotron, Synchrocyclotron), Services, System (Single-room, Multi-room), Cancer Type (Pediatric, Prostate, Breast), Application (Treatment, Research) - Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™,The global particle therapy market is projected to reach USD 1,349 million by 2023 from USD 865 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.3%.
Growth in the particle therapy market is primarily driven by factors such as the various advantages offered by particle therapy over photon therapy, growing global prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of particle therapy in clinical trials, and the increasing number of particle therapy centers worldwide.
Synchrotrons are used to accelerate both protons and heavy ions such as carbon and hydrogen. The growth of the synchrotrons segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of research activities as well as the increasing investments in the development of synchrotron facilities.
Report Objectives :
1. To define, describe, and forecast the global particle therapy market on the basis of type, product & service, cancer type, system, application, and region
2. To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global particle therapy market
3. To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the global particle therapy market
4. To analyze the opportunities in the global particle therapy market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
By application, treatment applications are expected to be the largest contributor to the particle therapy market
The introduction of small footprint single-room particle therapy centers is further promoting the adoption of proton therapy for the treatment of cancer in small-scale hospitals. Factors driving the growth of the treatment applications segment include the growing number of cancer patients globally, increasing government initiatives (aimed at equipping or upgrading hospitals with newer and advanced radiotherapy systems), and the increasing availability of funding for the adoption of advanced cancer treatment technologies.
Browse and in-depth TOC on “Particle Therapy Market”
80 - Tables
36 - Figures
138 - Pages
Ion Beam Applications SA (Belgium), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), and Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) are the major players operating in the particle therapy market. Other players in this market include Provision Healthcare (US), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (US), ProTom International, Inc. (US), Advanced Oncotherapy Plc. (UK), and Danfysik A/S (Denmark).
