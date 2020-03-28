Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the inertial navigation system during the forecast period
Inertial Navigation System Market by Grade (Marine, Navigation, Tactical, Space, Commercial), Technology (Mechanical, Ring Laser, Fiber Optic, MEMs), Application (Aircraft, Missile, Marine, UAV, UGV, UMV), Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 28, 2020 ) The Inertial Navigation System Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 9.54 billion in 2017 to USD 12.26 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors, such as rise in need for highly accurate navigation to ensure safety, rise in demand for new aircraft and missiles, and availability of miniaturized components at affordable prices.
Download PDF Brochure:-
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=154810661
“The space launch vehicle segment in the inertial navigation system market is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period”
Based on application, the space launch vehicle segment in the inertial navigation system market is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the inertial navigation system market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to an increase in satellite launches and increasing space research and exploration activities. Also, increased investments in satellite manufacturing and associated satellite launches are contributing to the high demand for space inertial navigation systems
“Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the inertial navigation system during the forecast period”
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth is largely due to an increase in defense budgets of emerging countries such as India and China; the backing provided by these countries to develop homegrown technologies for the manufacture of missiles, fighter aircraft, and UAVs; and rise in commercial aircraft manufacturers in the region. The aviation industry in the Asia Pacific region is growing at a significant pace mainly due to the increasing air passenger traffic in the region. Moreover, the increase in disposable income of the middle-class population lead to growth in air passenger traffic of the Asia Pacific region have resulted in the growing demand for new aircraft deliveries in the region, which, in turn, is boosting the demand for inertial navigation systems.
Major players operating in the inertial navigation system market include Honeywell International Inc. (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Safran Electronics & Defense (France), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US), and Thales Group (France).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Shelly Singh
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure:-
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=154810661
“The space launch vehicle segment in the inertial navigation system market is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period”
Based on application, the space launch vehicle segment in the inertial navigation system market is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the inertial navigation system market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to an increase in satellite launches and increasing space research and exploration activities. Also, increased investments in satellite manufacturing and associated satellite launches are contributing to the high demand for space inertial navigation systems
“Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the inertial navigation system during the forecast period”
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth is largely due to an increase in defense budgets of emerging countries such as India and China; the backing provided by these countries to develop homegrown technologies for the manufacture of missiles, fighter aircraft, and UAVs; and rise in commercial aircraft manufacturers in the region. The aviation industry in the Asia Pacific region is growing at a significant pace mainly due to the increasing air passenger traffic in the region. Moreover, the increase in disposable income of the middle-class population lead to growth in air passenger traffic of the Asia Pacific region have resulted in the growing demand for new aircraft deliveries in the region, which, in turn, is boosting the demand for inertial navigation systems.
Major players operating in the inertial navigation system market include Honeywell International Inc. (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Safran Electronics & Defense (France), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US), and Thales Group (France).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Shelly Singh
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.