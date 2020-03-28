Body Composition Analyzers Market - Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities
The body composition analyzer market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
The Body Composition Analyzers Market is poised to reach USD 668.16 Million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 12.7%
Body composition analysis is the process to evaluate the amount of fat, muscle, and bone in the body. It gives the precise measurement of body fat in relation to lean body mass. Evaluation of body composition is essential in order to determine the risks associated with high or low levels of body fat. The growth of the overall body composition analyzers market can be contributed to rise in obese population across the globe, growing health and fitness consciousness among people, increasing government initiatives to encourage physical activity and technological advancements.
Market Segmentation:
on the basis of product type, into Bio-impedance analyzers, Dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), Skinfold calipers, Air displacement plethysmography (ADP), and Hydrostatic weighing. The bio-impedance analyzers segment is expected to command the largest share of the global body composition analyzers market. The large share of the bio-impedance analyzers segment can be attributed to the benefits of these products over other body composition analyzers, such as easy operations, low cost, and better accuracy.
Increasing adoption of body composition analyzers to assess the nutritional status in patients is driving the growth of this market;
Hospitals:
In hospitals, body composition analysis is majorly used for the diagnosis of osteoporosis. For this application, DEXA is utilized to measure bone density for diagnosing osteoporosis and assessing the risk of developing fractures. As a result, the growing prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to increase the adoption of DEXA in various hospitals. Moreover, various hospitals across the globe, such as the Jackson Hospital (U.S.), Ramsay Health Care (U.K.), Apollo Hospitals (India), and Elkhart General Hospital (U.S.), have now included body composition testing as a part of their patient care and wellness programs. Such developments are expected to support the growth of this end-user segment in the coming years
Fitness clubs and wellness centers:
Over the past few years, the number of fitness clubs has increased significantly as a result of the growing focus on health and fitness among people. At gyms and wellness centers, body composition analyzers not only measure the amount of body fat for weight loss but also provide complete body composition assessment to maintain health
Key players in this Body Composition Analyzers Market includes Tanita Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), InBody Co., Ltd (South Korea), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) and GE Healthcare (U.S.) among others. These players are increasingly undertaking mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to develop and introduce new technologies and products in the market.
