Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Bionematicides Market
Growth opportunities and latent adjacency in Bionematicides Market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 28, 2020 ) The report “Bionematicides Market by Type (Microbials & Biochemicals), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables), Form (Liquid and Dry), Mode of Application, Infestation, & by Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, is projected to reach a value of USD 337.2 Million by 2021 at a CAGR of 17.4%. The market is driven by factors such as increasing growth in the biocontrol solutions, rising level of nematodes infestation on crops, and an increased use of biologicals, such as biofertilizers and biopesticides.
Paecilomyces lilacinus is the fastest growing segment in the bionematicides market by type during 2016–2021
Paecilomyces lilacinus is the fastest growing segment among the types in the bionematicides market. One of the major factors behind the growth is that Paecilomyces lilacinus is used as an active bionematicides which when applied to the soil is efficient in contolling nematodes majorly and it is commonly used in crops and landscapes, such as potato and turf & ornamentals respectively.
Fruits & vegetabels crop type segment depicts high potential for the bionematicides market during the forecast period
Fruits & vegetables accounted for the largest share of the crop type application of bionematicides in 2015. With the increasing consumption of fruits & vegetables and rising demand for tropical and exotic fruits & vegetables in the developing countries globally, this segment is likely to witness a growth by the year 2021. Others segment that includes oilseeds & pulses accounted for the second largest share in 2015.
Significant growth for bionematicides is observed in the European region
The European region was the largest market for bionematicides in 2015. Countries such as Germany, Spain, and France are projected to witness significant growth due to the rise in organic & environmental – friendly farming practices which has increased the demand for bionematicides. Countries such as France and Spain are large agricultural producers and the demand for organic products in these regions has led to the demand for biopesticides for crop enhancement which poses a good market potential for the bionematicides market during the forecast period.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (U.S.), T. Stanes & Company Limited (India), and Valent BioSciences Corporation (U.S.).
