Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market is segmented By Raw Material Source (Wood-based, Non-wood based), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Midd
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is an odorless, tasteless, porous white powder derived from pharmaceutical grade wood pulp. With a wide range of chemical, technical, and economic benefits, MCC is one of the most widely used binder excipients for tablet formulations.
• MCC market is divided into raw material sources and applications. By raw material source, the microcrystalline cellulose market is segmented into wood-based, and non-wood based. By application, this market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care. Whereas by geography the market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World.
• Among the manufacturers, FMC Corporation, J. Rettenmaier & söhne GmbH, and Mingtai chemical Co., Ltd hold significant market share. The production of microcrystalline cellulose is mainly focused on the USA, Europe, South America, China, Japan, and India.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/microcrystalline-cellulose-market
Market Dynamics
• MCC is one of the most widely used binders or filler excipient for tablet formulations. Moreover, this product offers high compatibility, Robust tablets with low friability, High production yields, cost savings due to a reduction in dosage levels, Compatibility with most APIs.
• According to the International Federation of pharmaceutical manufacturers and associations, the global pharmaceutical market will reach nearly USD 1,430 billion by 2020. It is anticipated The United States share of the global market will increase from 40.3% in 2015 to 41% in 2020, while Europe’s share will fall from 13.5% in 2015 to 13.1% in 2020.
• Currently, the cost of developing a successful medicine can exceed due to various technical, regulatory, and economic challenges due to higher R&D expenses. Therefore, high production yield cost-saving features of MCC, followed by growing pharmaceutical tablets production, and robust growth in the food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care industries will together drive the market growth.
Market Segmentation
• By application, the microcrystalline cellulose market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care. The Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
• In food and beverages, MCC serves as a stabilizer, emulsifier and thickener. Being neutral in color, odorless and chemically inert in nature, it will not interfere or interact with the ingredients added to the formulation of the food. Microcrystalline Cellulose is the most abundant, economical and non-harmful food ingredient that can help to reduce calories & fat.
• MCC in the food and beverages domain finds application in bakery products, cheese, Ice cream, chocolate drink, sauces, salad dressing, juices, yogurt, slimming drinks, spices and flavors.
• With increasing organic food consumption, an increase in demand for food and beverages due to rapid urbanization, positive economic growth outlook in many developed and developing countries, rising disposable income the scope and potential for the global food and beverages market is expected to rise in the forecast period significantly. This growth, in turn, will directly contribute to the growth of MCC.
Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific microcrystalline cellulose market size is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• There are some large manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America and western European. J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH is the leading MCC producer in Europe.
• Currently, Europe was the largest MCC market, in terms of value, in 2018. The European region is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Switzerland, Italy, and Spain, among others. The overall market growth of the European region is driven mainly by the increasing investments in drug development and the continuous efforts of pharmaceutical companies to offer superior-quality products.
• In addition, the economic recovery and the increase in employment rate are the growth factors for the processed food industry in the region, which, in turn, supports the growth of the MCC market in the food and beverages domain.
Competitive Landscape
• The Microcrystalline Cellulose market is partially competitive with existing players in the market.
• Some of the major players include DowDuPont, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Roquette, DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG, J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH, Chemfield Cellulose, Kerry Group plc, FMC Corporation, Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd.
• Companies are focusing on extending their market shares worldwide by acquiring the companies.
• Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients for Food, Nutrition and Health markets, has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Crest Cellulose on December 12, 2018.
• ANDRITZ and Aalto University together launch a new microcrystalline cellulose product to the global market on January 12, 2018.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/microcrystalline-cellulose-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/microcrystalline-cellulose-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is an odorless, tasteless, porous white powder derived from pharmaceutical grade wood pulp. With a wide range of chemical, technical, and economic benefits, MCC is one of the most widely used binder excipients for tablet formulations.
• MCC market is divided into raw material sources and applications. By raw material source, the microcrystalline cellulose market is segmented into wood-based, and non-wood based. By application, this market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care. Whereas by geography the market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World.
• Among the manufacturers, FMC Corporation, J. Rettenmaier & söhne GmbH, and Mingtai chemical Co., Ltd hold significant market share. The production of microcrystalline cellulose is mainly focused on the USA, Europe, South America, China, Japan, and India.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/microcrystalline-cellulose-market
Market Dynamics
• MCC is one of the most widely used binders or filler excipient for tablet formulations. Moreover, this product offers high compatibility, Robust tablets with low friability, High production yields, cost savings due to a reduction in dosage levels, Compatibility with most APIs.
• According to the International Federation of pharmaceutical manufacturers and associations, the global pharmaceutical market will reach nearly USD 1,430 billion by 2020. It is anticipated The United States share of the global market will increase from 40.3% in 2015 to 41% in 2020, while Europe’s share will fall from 13.5% in 2015 to 13.1% in 2020.
• Currently, the cost of developing a successful medicine can exceed due to various technical, regulatory, and economic challenges due to higher R&D expenses. Therefore, high production yield cost-saving features of MCC, followed by growing pharmaceutical tablets production, and robust growth in the food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care industries will together drive the market growth.
Market Segmentation
• By application, the microcrystalline cellulose market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care. The Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
• In food and beverages, MCC serves as a stabilizer, emulsifier and thickener. Being neutral in color, odorless and chemically inert in nature, it will not interfere or interact with the ingredients added to the formulation of the food. Microcrystalline Cellulose is the most abundant, economical and non-harmful food ingredient that can help to reduce calories & fat.
• MCC in the food and beverages domain finds application in bakery products, cheese, Ice cream, chocolate drink, sauces, salad dressing, juices, yogurt, slimming drinks, spices and flavors.
• With increasing organic food consumption, an increase in demand for food and beverages due to rapid urbanization, positive economic growth outlook in many developed and developing countries, rising disposable income the scope and potential for the global food and beverages market is expected to rise in the forecast period significantly. This growth, in turn, will directly contribute to the growth of MCC.
Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific microcrystalline cellulose market size is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• There are some large manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America and western European. J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH is the leading MCC producer in Europe.
• Currently, Europe was the largest MCC market, in terms of value, in 2018. The European region is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Switzerland, Italy, and Spain, among others. The overall market growth of the European region is driven mainly by the increasing investments in drug development and the continuous efforts of pharmaceutical companies to offer superior-quality products.
• In addition, the economic recovery and the increase in employment rate are the growth factors for the processed food industry in the region, which, in turn, supports the growth of the MCC market in the food and beverages domain.
Competitive Landscape
• The Microcrystalline Cellulose market is partially competitive with existing players in the market.
• Some of the major players include DowDuPont, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Roquette, DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG, J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH, Chemfield Cellulose, Kerry Group plc, FMC Corporation, Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd.
• Companies are focusing on extending their market shares worldwide by acquiring the companies.
• Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients for Food, Nutrition and Health markets, has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Crest Cellulose on December 12, 2018.
• ANDRITZ and Aalto University together launch a new microcrystalline cellulose product to the global market on January 12, 2018.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/microcrystalline-cellulose-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/microcrystalline-cellulose-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.