Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market is segmented By Therapy (Immunotherapy, Radiation therapy, Combination therapies, Others), By Type of diagnosis (Biopsy test, Positron emission tomography scan, Computerized axial tomography scan, Immunohistochemistry t
March 27, 2020
• The Global Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) is a rare, aggressive skin cancer associated with a high risk of recurring and spreading throughout the body. Most of the recurrences take place within two years after diagnosis of the primary tumour. The leading cause of MCC is Merkel cell polyomavirus (MCV). MCC is 40 times rare when compared with melanoma (an estimated 0.24 cases per 100,000 persons in the US, or about 2,500 cases total), and it kills about 1 in 3 patients compared with one in nine for melanoma. Current treatment consists of wide local excision with adjuvant irradiation. Neck dissection is used for the clinically positive nodes, and chemotherapy is given for an advanced disease.
Market Dynamics
• The global Merkel cell carcinoma market is driven by the rising prevalence of MCC, increasing demand for immunotherapy treatment, improvement in treatment rates, government initiatives, and innovation of drug therapies with high efficacy.
• Rising prevalence of Merkel cell carcinoma is one of the dominating factors, propelling the global Merkel cell carcinoma market. According to a report published in the Current Dermatology Reports journal, the estimated annual prevalence of MCC was around 0.6 per 100,000 people. The National Cancer Database, has reported that each year around 2500 and 1500, new MCC cases are reported in the European and US region, respectively.
• Growing research and development activities for the treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma is expected to boost the market. In May 2017, researchers of Fred Hutchison University and the University of Washington in Seattle reported the promising results of a small study combining Avelumab with two other treatments. The combination therapy enhances T cells generation and attacks the MCC cells. Also, the National Cancer Institute has commenced a clinical trial involving the investigational study of the drug ipilimumab for metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma. Currently, it is in phase 2 clinical study.
• Promising Merkel cell carcinoma pipeline is expected to boost the market. For instance, in December 2018, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. has undertaken a phase 3 open-label, single-arm study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pembrolizumab as first-line therapy in the participants with advanced Merkel cell carcinoma. In December 2018, Incyte Corporation undertook a phase 2 study of INCMGA00012 in participants with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma.
• The presence of biosimilars for the Merkel cell carcinoma therapy are expected to boost the market. For instance, the European Commission approved the first biosimilar Amgevita from Amgen pharmaceutical company. It was also approved in the US by the FDA in September 2016.
• However, the high cost of therapeutics, the onset of side effects, lack of awareness among the people, may hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Side effects of external radiation therapy include skin changes, nausea, diarrhoea, fatigue, painful sores in the throat and mouth and dry mouth or thick saliva. The side effects of the radiation are temporary, but some rare serious side effects can become permanent. In a few cases, radiation to the chest can cause lung damage, which may lead to problems breathing and shortness of breath.
Market Segmentation
• Based on therapy, the Merkel cell carcinoma market is segmented into immunotherapy, radiation therapy, combination therapies and others. Immunotherapy is expected to grow at a significant rate over the period of forecast, owing to the approvals of immune checkpoint inhibitors. The US FDA has given accelerated approval of Merck’s pembrolizumab, marketed as Keytruda, on December 19, 2018, as a first-line treatment for the adult and pediatric patients with advanced Merkel cell carcinoma. Also, in March 2017, Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. had received US FDA approval for BAVENCIO (avelumab) in the treatment of metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma.
• Radiation therapy is expected to boost the market over the period of forecast, owing to the presence of clinical trials undertaken by the key players. For instance, in 2017, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb has commenced a phase 2, randomized, multi-institutional study of nivolumab and ipilimumab versus nivolumab, ipilimumab and stereotactic body radiation therapy for the metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma to test the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of the drugs nivolumab and ipilimumab with or without the addition of stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT). The estimated study completion date is in July 2023.
• Based on the type of diagnosis, the market is segmented into computerized axial tomography scan, biopsy test, positron emission tomography scan, immunohistochemistry test, and others. The biopsy test segment is expected to boost the market, owing to the presence of various types of biopsy tests. For instance, shave biopsy, punch biopsy, incisional and excisional biopsies, lymph node biopsy, needle biopsy etc. are some of the biopsies prevailing in the treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma.
• One of the most commonly used diagnosis test for MCC is immunohistochemistry (IHC). It looks for specific proteins on the cancer cells, such as CK-20.
• Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, cancer centres, and others.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the Merkel cell carcinoma market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America is expected to contribute a significant market share in the MCC market. This is owing to the increased incidence of MCC, expanding treatment options, and increased advancements in technologies. According to the National Cancer Database, each year, around 1500, new cases of MCC cases are reported in the US.
• Also, MCC incidence rates increased with increasing age among the men and women and were higher among non-Hispanic whites (2.5/100,000 persons), localized stage (1.2/100,000 persons), and tumors located on the head and neck (0.9/100,000 persons). According to the National organization of rare disorders, the incidence is approximately 0.7 people per 100,000 people in the population of the US. It increases to about to 9.8 people per 100,000 in individuals more than 85 years of age. On February 16, 2018, UW Medicine released an article on the projected increase for cases of Merkel cell carcinoma in the US and it showed that the incidence is expected to exceed 3,025 cases by 2025.
• The National organization of rare disorders reported the presence of investigational drugs like Pazopanib or imatinib, which are tyrosine kinase inhibitors, that has shown some activity against Merkel cell carcinoma. However, more research is required to determine the long-term safety and efficacy of these therapies for Merkel cell carcinoma.
• The presence of funding for the Merkel cell carcinoma in the region is expected to boost the market. For instance, In July 9, 2019, The Patient Advocate Foundation, a non-profit organization has launched fund for the MCC patients to help cover the travel costs related to the treatment. Once approved, the financial fund will provide a one-time assistance of $450 to cover the transportation-related expenses connected to treatment appointments.
• On April 16th, 2019, according to the Fred Hutch news, a multidisciplinary team from the University of Washington and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center has received a 5-year, $12 million grant to study the Merkel cell carcinoma.
• The presence of government approvals in the region is expected to boost the market. For instance, on February 22, 2018, the Health Canada has approved BAVENCIO™ (Avelumab for Injection) for the treatment of metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma in previously treated adults.
Competitive Landscape
• The market is moderately concentrated with a limited number of key players operating in the global Merkel cell carcinoma market. Pfizer, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc, OncoSec Medical Inc., Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc, are the vendors in the market.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the Merkel cell carcinoma market globally. For instance,
• On January 9, 2019, NantKwest Inc. announced the launch of a novel triple combination, phase II clinical trial in Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC).
• On December 19, 2018, the FDA granted the accelerated approval to Merck’s pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) for adult and the pediatric patients with recurrent locally advanced or metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC).
• On October 19, 2017, Merck announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) had approved BAVENCIO as the first and the only treatment indicated for unresectable Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive cancer, in Japan.
• In September 2017, Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. had received market authorization from the European Commission for BAVENCIO (avelumab) in the treatment of metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma.
• In March 2017, Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. had received US FDA approval for BAVENCIO (avelumab) in the treatment of metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma.
