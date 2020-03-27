Dicamba Herbicide Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Dicamba Herbicide Market is segmented By Type (Acid Formulation, Salt Formulation), By Form (Granular, Liquid), By Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals, Grains, Oil Seeds), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Midd
• The Global Dicamba herbicide Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Dicamba is a benzoic acid compound that is used as a selective herbicide in a wide range of weed management practices across the globe. Since its first registration as an herbicide in 1967, dicamba herbicides have been extensively in use in agricultural practices for controlling the growth of perennial weeds in cotton, soy, wheat, and other crops. It is used as an active ingredient in various weed control products intended for killing weeds in croplands, lawns, and roads.
Market Dynamics
• The development of dicamba-tolerant crops is the major driver for the growth of the market. In 2017, Monsanto launched Roundup Ready Xtend, a dicamba-resistant GM soy variant, and the company now under Bayer AG is planning to launch XtendFlex soybean technology that is tolerant to dicamba, glyphosate, and glufosinate. The need for crop protection has been rising with the growing demand for food and declining arable land. This is forcing the farmers towards effective weed management and the use of herbicides. Dicamba based herbicides evolved as a solution owing to their potential to control the growth of weeds in a wide array of crops, thereby resulting in increased yield and quality of produce. Furthermore, the bans imposed on glyphosate-based herbicides and the development of glyphosate-tolerant weeds are supporting the growth of the market in the European region.
• However, the toxic effect of dicamba herbicides, particularly acid formulations on farmers and the environment is hindering the growth of the global dicamba herbicide market. The tendency of dicamba herbicides to drift to surrounding fields results in widespread damage to non-dicamba-tolerant crops. According to EPA estimates, over 3.6 million acres of soybean were damaged by dicamba in the U.S. alone in 2017.
Market Segmentation
• The global dicamba herbicide market has been segmented by form into liquid and granular. Liquid dicamba herbicides evolved as the largest segment of the market owing to ease of application benefit of liquid formulations over their dry counterparts. The rising practice of foliar application is driving the growth of the liquid dicamba herbicide market across the globe. The advantages offered by direct fertilization of herbicides such as easy absorption into plant parts and almost instant functioning is motivating the use of liquid formulations. These products are applied by the means of hose sprayers, aerosol sprays, and other foliar techniques.
• By geography, the global dicamba herbicide market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America evolved as the largest market for the dicamba herbicide market owing to a large demand for selective herbicides in the region. The use of dicamba herbicides was first registered in the U.S. and since then the market has been witnessing significant growth. However, the growing demand for high-performance herbicides in China, India, and other Asian countries owing to the rising of precision farming practices made the Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing market for dicamba herbicides.
• The global dicamba herbicide market is consolidated with global agrochemical companies such as Syngenta, Monsanto, BASF, Nufarm, and Adama. Other key players in the market are Gharda Chemicals Ltd., Alligare, LLC, SinoHarvest, Royal Fertichem Pvt. Ltd., and Shanghai Pro first Co., Ltd.
• The potential of dicamba in restricting the spread of weeds such as pigweed has to motivate the use of this herbicide. However, the adverse effect of dicamba on vegetation and ecosystem resulted in heated arguments among farming communities and environmentalists. This has resulted in the imposition of several restrictions and even bans on the use of dicamba. For instance,
• In December 2017, Arkansas imposed a ban on the use of dicamba in crop protection activities and the ban was effective from April to October of 2018. However, after the expiration of the ban, on October 31, 2018, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved the use of this weed killer for the next two years in the state. The state also restricted the use of dicamba earlier in July 2017
• In July 2017, the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) banned the sale and use of dicamba products in Missouri
• The bans and approvals on the use of dicamba in Arkansas and Missouri are growing misconceptions among farmers in several states of the country and across the globe. Manufacturers are focussing on effective labeling of the product and development of high-performance dicamba that does not drift to other crops and vegetation. This would result in a significant growth opportunity for major agrochemical companies to increase their share in the market.
• Other key developments in the global dicamba herbicide market are
• In April 2019, Syngenta announced that its dicamba herbicide Tavium Plus VaporGrip has been registered by U.S. EPA and the product will available for farmers in 2019 growing season
• In April 2018, Monsanto launched a product that deactivates dicamba present inside the spraying equipment. This product first of its kind helps farmers in preventing the unintended application of dicamba traces on crops
• The complexities associated with the use of dicamba have increased the need for better labeling and use case assistance. In 2018, Monsanto and BASF individually launched web-based applications that help farmers and applicators about suitable spraying conditions
• The agreement made by EPA with major dicamba manufacturers BASF, DuPont, and Monsanto is another key development in the dicamba herbicides market. The agreement is made in October 2017 to minimize the drift potential of dicamba products that are used for controlling weeds in cotton and soybean
• In March 2017, BASF expanded the capacity of its herbicide dicamba production plant in Texas. Dicamba is used as an active ingredient in Engenia, the high efficient herbicide of the company
