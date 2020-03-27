Livestock Grow Lights Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Livestock Grow Lights Market is segmented By Lighting Type (LED lighting, Fluorescent Lighting, Incandescent Lighting, Others), By Livestock (Cattle, Swine, Poultry, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Livestock Grow Lights Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Agricultural lighting has been a buzzword among the farming and growing communities in recent years. The surge in the adoption of indoor farming and protected animal rearing increased the need for artificial illumination in agricultural practices and the demand for livestock grow lights is witnessing significant growth across the globe. Livestock grow light is an artificial source of illumination installed in dairy farms, and other livestock growing areas to provide adequate illumination to livestock for their biological growth and development. Livestock grow lights are used in poultry farms, dairy farms, and other animal growing localities. Poultry houses and dairy farms across the globe are powered with incandescent lamps due to their low cost, easy dimmability, and ease of installation. However, LED lighting evolved as the effective lighting solution owing to its potential benefits such as reduced energy costs, waterproof and ability to resist to harsh environments.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/livestock-grow-lights-market
Market Dynamics
• The technological innovations such as development of low energy LED lights unmasked new avenues for the growth of illumination systems in animal growing farms. LED lights reduce the heating issues associated with its incandescent counterparts and proper installation of these LED lights do not create vision problems in animals. The rising indoor livestock farming practices, growing investments by the cattle and poultry growers towards effective maintenance of farms are driving the global livestock grow lights markets. The current LED lighting systems is capable of reducing stress and enhancing disease resistance in livestock, thus resulting in healthier animals. Additionally, economic benefits in farms through installations of lighting systems such as increased milk production, reduced feed usage and electricity costs are fueling the growth of livestock grow lights during the forecast period. According to the study conducted by the Alltech E-Co2, the installation of LED lighting systems in farm has resulted in increased milk production by 9% and reducing electricity cost by 7.7%, food concentrate by 11.4% and carbon out by 3.9%. Moreover, to meet the growing demand for poultry meat and eggs, the producers are adopting new approaches in feeding and lighting to increase production at reduced cost with less stress on environment.
• However, high cost associated with livestock grow lights and complexities in installation and maintenance of artificially illuminated farms are the major factors hindering the growth of livestock grow lights market.
Market Segmentation
• Global livestock grow lights market is segmented on the basis of livestock into cattle, swine, poultry, and others. Poultry is dominating the global livestock grow lights market owing to extensive usage of lighting systems by the layers and broilers producers for the effective and efficient production of egg and meat. The addition of lighting systems in poultry production has seen significant increase in vitamin D levels in Egg yolk. Increasing harsh environmental conditions and lack of resistance among the poultry towards harsh environments led the producers increase their investment in lightings and climate conditioning equipment. Growing modernization of existing poultry farms in developing nations are additionally fueling the growth of livestock grow lights across the globe.
Geographical Presentation
• By region, the global livestock grow lights market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Asia-Pacific livestock grow lights market is expected to grow at lucrative rate during the forecast period owing to large presence of commercial livestock farms and growing investments by the farmers in lighting systems for high profits. Increasing poultry farm expansions by the commercial producers across the region to meet the growing demand for meat and other by products are additionally contributing to the growth of livestock grow lights market in Asia-Pacific. North America is dominating global livestock grow lights market owing to increasing adoption of smart technologies by the livestock growers to produce high quality, organic products to meet the consumer demand across the region. Increasing livestock grower investments in economic and hygienic maintenance of farms through advanced lighting equipment’s are additionally contributing to the growth of livestock grow lights market in North America.
Competitive Analysis
• The major players in global livestock grow lights market are focusing towards expansion of their global presence through acquisition of regional companies and their production plants. For instance, in May 2019, Signify acquired animal-centric lighting companies Once, Inc. and iLOX to expand its business operations in the U.S. and European markets.
• Some of the key players of the global livestock grow lights market include Signify, Sunbird LED Agricultural Lightings, AG Lighting Innovations, OSRAM Licht AG, and Uni-light LED AB.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/livestock-grow-lights-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/livestock-grow-lights-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Livestock Grow Lights Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Agricultural lighting has been a buzzword among the farming and growing communities in recent years. The surge in the adoption of indoor farming and protected animal rearing increased the need for artificial illumination in agricultural practices and the demand for livestock grow lights is witnessing significant growth across the globe. Livestock grow light is an artificial source of illumination installed in dairy farms, and other livestock growing areas to provide adequate illumination to livestock for their biological growth and development. Livestock grow lights are used in poultry farms, dairy farms, and other animal growing localities. Poultry houses and dairy farms across the globe are powered with incandescent lamps due to their low cost, easy dimmability, and ease of installation. However, LED lighting evolved as the effective lighting solution owing to its potential benefits such as reduced energy costs, waterproof and ability to resist to harsh environments.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/livestock-grow-lights-market
Market Dynamics
• The technological innovations such as development of low energy LED lights unmasked new avenues for the growth of illumination systems in animal growing farms. LED lights reduce the heating issues associated with its incandescent counterparts and proper installation of these LED lights do not create vision problems in animals. The rising indoor livestock farming practices, growing investments by the cattle and poultry growers towards effective maintenance of farms are driving the global livestock grow lights markets. The current LED lighting systems is capable of reducing stress and enhancing disease resistance in livestock, thus resulting in healthier animals. Additionally, economic benefits in farms through installations of lighting systems such as increased milk production, reduced feed usage and electricity costs are fueling the growth of livestock grow lights during the forecast period. According to the study conducted by the Alltech E-Co2, the installation of LED lighting systems in farm has resulted in increased milk production by 9% and reducing electricity cost by 7.7%, food concentrate by 11.4% and carbon out by 3.9%. Moreover, to meet the growing demand for poultry meat and eggs, the producers are adopting new approaches in feeding and lighting to increase production at reduced cost with less stress on environment.
• However, high cost associated with livestock grow lights and complexities in installation and maintenance of artificially illuminated farms are the major factors hindering the growth of livestock grow lights market.
Market Segmentation
• Global livestock grow lights market is segmented on the basis of livestock into cattle, swine, poultry, and others. Poultry is dominating the global livestock grow lights market owing to extensive usage of lighting systems by the layers and broilers producers for the effective and efficient production of egg and meat. The addition of lighting systems in poultry production has seen significant increase in vitamin D levels in Egg yolk. Increasing harsh environmental conditions and lack of resistance among the poultry towards harsh environments led the producers increase their investment in lightings and climate conditioning equipment. Growing modernization of existing poultry farms in developing nations are additionally fueling the growth of livestock grow lights across the globe.
Geographical Presentation
• By region, the global livestock grow lights market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Asia-Pacific livestock grow lights market is expected to grow at lucrative rate during the forecast period owing to large presence of commercial livestock farms and growing investments by the farmers in lighting systems for high profits. Increasing poultry farm expansions by the commercial producers across the region to meet the growing demand for meat and other by products are additionally contributing to the growth of livestock grow lights market in Asia-Pacific. North America is dominating global livestock grow lights market owing to increasing adoption of smart technologies by the livestock growers to produce high quality, organic products to meet the consumer demand across the region. Increasing livestock grower investments in economic and hygienic maintenance of farms through advanced lighting equipment’s are additionally contributing to the growth of livestock grow lights market in North America.
Competitive Analysis
• The major players in global livestock grow lights market are focusing towards expansion of their global presence through acquisition of regional companies and their production plants. For instance, in May 2019, Signify acquired animal-centric lighting companies Once, Inc. and iLOX to expand its business operations in the U.S. and European markets.
• Some of the key players of the global livestock grow lights market include Signify, Sunbird LED Agricultural Lightings, AG Lighting Innovations, OSRAM Licht AG, and Uni-light LED AB.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/livestock-grow-lights-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/livestock-grow-lights-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.