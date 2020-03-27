Data lakes Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Data lakes Market is segmented By Offering (Solution, Service), By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), By End-User Industry (BFSI, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Data lakes Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Due to the low cost of data storage and features of data lakes such as flexibility & accessibility, data authenticity and speed will grow the market for the data lakes in the forecast period.
• A data lake is a centralized repository that allows you to store all your structured and unstructured data at any scale. You can store your data as-is, without having first to structure the data and run different types of analytics—from dashboards and visualizations to big data processing, real-time analytics, and machine learning to guide better decisions. Unstructured data files often include text and multimedia content. Examples include e-mail messages, word processing documents, videos, photos, audio files, presentations, webpages, and many other kinds of business documents.
• The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the Data lakes market. Data lakes market is segmented by Offering, Deployment, End-user Industry, and Region.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/data-lakes-market
Market Dynamics
• The global Data lakes are primarily driven by the rise in the data abruptly all around the world. This sudden rise of data because of the rising IoT has created the demand for the storage of data so that it can be used later for deriving insights. Hence the demand for low-cost storage and growing investments in smart cities, which are using IoT on a large scale all around the world will help in growing the market for the forecast period.
• For instance, the Government of India (GoI) announced the 30 new cities under Smart Cities Mission, taking the total number of proposed smart cities to 90 cities. The government has announced to develop 100 smart cities in India. The government has planned to invest INR 1.91 trillion (US$ 30 billion) for the 89 cities under the mission. As per the proposed investment, 80% of the funds would be spent on area-based development (ABD) and the remaining 20% of the funds on ICT Solutions.
• The business today heavily relies on the data for better decision making. With the rising digitalization generates a large amount of data with the organization, data lakes provide the solution for effective storage of the large data and helps provide a platform for running the data analytics on the data for deriving insights. The various features of the data lakes boost the market for the forecast period. Essentially, large banks have the potential to drive tremendous investments towards digitization and are gradually understanding the disadvantage in just upgrading the legacy software and hardware systems, which is an expensive and continuous process. Representing a common trend in today’s financial marketplace, Lloyd’s Banking Group in 2018 invested in a fintech company to adopt its online banking system.
• However, without any organization or structure of data in data lake repositories, so that analysts who want to use the data have no idea how to do so. The data ends up just sitting in the data lake and is rarely used, and hence Data lakes become data swamps which are the main reason that will be hampering the growth of Data lakes in the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
• By geography, the global Data lakes market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• North America holds the largest market share for Data lakes as the leaders in innovation and developments. So, the adoption rate of new technology is also high in the region. And also, with the rise in the oil & gas industry in the region will boost the Data lakes market for North America in the forecast period.
• For instance, in July 2018, Attunity Wins $2.3M Term-based Deal with Large Oil and Gas Company (The customer) to Enable Strategic Microsoft ADLS Data Lake on Azure. The Customer, a leading oil and gas provider, based in North America, required a solution for consolidating very large data volumes, including an SAP table with approximately 1 billion rows, as well as data from various Oracle and SQL Server on-premises production platforms to the cloud-based data lake. The customer is not disclosed by the company.
• Europe is after APAC in terms of the market share of Data lakes. However, with the rising economies and the adaptation of technologies for the sectors such as banking, in the developing countries like India and China is expected to boost the data lakes market in Asia-Pacific for the forecast period. For instance, State Bank of India (SBI) is going beyond the practice of data warehousing to create a data lake, which will offer on-the-go analytics to bank executives, deputy managing director, and chief information officer.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in Technology to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Data lakes is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players, Horton works, Google, Oracle, Microsoft, and Zaloni. Other key players in the market include Teradata, Impetus Technologies, Cloudera, Amazon, and IBM.
• In April 2019, Temenos, the banking software company, launched Temenos Data Lake and is first to market with a robust, productized data lake that integrates big data analytics into its banking software. Temenos Data Lake delivers out-of-the-box data integration, preparation, and optimization to power AI-driven banking applications.
• In January 2019, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT service, consulting, and business solutions organization, has launched the TCS Connected Intelligence Data Lake for Business TM on AWS Marketplace. The newly launched software captures and manages all types of data in a central Hadoop repository from where business users can pull elements using a simple drag and drop interface to quickly generate analytics and gain insights to solve business challenges.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/data-lakes-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/data-lakes-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Data lakes Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Due to the low cost of data storage and features of data lakes such as flexibility & accessibility, data authenticity and speed will grow the market for the data lakes in the forecast period.
• A data lake is a centralized repository that allows you to store all your structured and unstructured data at any scale. You can store your data as-is, without having first to structure the data and run different types of analytics—from dashboards and visualizations to big data processing, real-time analytics, and machine learning to guide better decisions. Unstructured data files often include text and multimedia content. Examples include e-mail messages, word processing documents, videos, photos, audio files, presentations, webpages, and many other kinds of business documents.
• The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the Data lakes market. Data lakes market is segmented by Offering, Deployment, End-user Industry, and Region.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/data-lakes-market
Market Dynamics
• The global Data lakes are primarily driven by the rise in the data abruptly all around the world. This sudden rise of data because of the rising IoT has created the demand for the storage of data so that it can be used later for deriving insights. Hence the demand for low-cost storage and growing investments in smart cities, which are using IoT on a large scale all around the world will help in growing the market for the forecast period.
• For instance, the Government of India (GoI) announced the 30 new cities under Smart Cities Mission, taking the total number of proposed smart cities to 90 cities. The government has announced to develop 100 smart cities in India. The government has planned to invest INR 1.91 trillion (US$ 30 billion) for the 89 cities under the mission. As per the proposed investment, 80% of the funds would be spent on area-based development (ABD) and the remaining 20% of the funds on ICT Solutions.
• The business today heavily relies on the data for better decision making. With the rising digitalization generates a large amount of data with the organization, data lakes provide the solution for effective storage of the large data and helps provide a platform for running the data analytics on the data for deriving insights. The various features of the data lakes boost the market for the forecast period. Essentially, large banks have the potential to drive tremendous investments towards digitization and are gradually understanding the disadvantage in just upgrading the legacy software and hardware systems, which is an expensive and continuous process. Representing a common trend in today’s financial marketplace, Lloyd’s Banking Group in 2018 invested in a fintech company to adopt its online banking system.
• However, without any organization or structure of data in data lake repositories, so that analysts who want to use the data have no idea how to do so. The data ends up just sitting in the data lake and is rarely used, and hence Data lakes become data swamps which are the main reason that will be hampering the growth of Data lakes in the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
• By geography, the global Data lakes market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• North America holds the largest market share for Data lakes as the leaders in innovation and developments. So, the adoption rate of new technology is also high in the region. And also, with the rise in the oil & gas industry in the region will boost the Data lakes market for North America in the forecast period.
• For instance, in July 2018, Attunity Wins $2.3M Term-based Deal with Large Oil and Gas Company (The customer) to Enable Strategic Microsoft ADLS Data Lake on Azure. The Customer, a leading oil and gas provider, based in North America, required a solution for consolidating very large data volumes, including an SAP table with approximately 1 billion rows, as well as data from various Oracle and SQL Server on-premises production platforms to the cloud-based data lake. The customer is not disclosed by the company.
• Europe is after APAC in terms of the market share of Data lakes. However, with the rising economies and the adaptation of technologies for the sectors such as banking, in the developing countries like India and China is expected to boost the data lakes market in Asia-Pacific for the forecast period. For instance, State Bank of India (SBI) is going beyond the practice of data warehousing to create a data lake, which will offer on-the-go analytics to bank executives, deputy managing director, and chief information officer.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in Technology to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Data lakes is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players, Horton works, Google, Oracle, Microsoft, and Zaloni. Other key players in the market include Teradata, Impetus Technologies, Cloudera, Amazon, and IBM.
• In April 2019, Temenos, the banking software company, launched Temenos Data Lake and is first to market with a robust, productized data lake that integrates big data analytics into its banking software. Temenos Data Lake delivers out-of-the-box data integration, preparation, and optimization to power AI-driven banking applications.
• In January 2019, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT service, consulting, and business solutions organization, has launched the TCS Connected Intelligence Data Lake for Business TM on AWS Marketplace. The newly launched software captures and manages all types of data in a central Hadoop repository from where business users can pull elements using a simple drag and drop interface to quickly generate analytics and gain insights to solve business challenges.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/data-lakes-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/data-lakes-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.