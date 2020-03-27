Live Attenuated Vaccines Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Live Attenuated Vaccines Market is segmented By Type (Viral, Bacteria), By Age Group (Adults, Pediatrics, Geriatrics), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific,
• The Global Live Attenuated Vaccines Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Live attenuated vaccine (LAV) is prepared from living micro-organisms (viruses, bacteria currently available) that have been weakened under laboratory conditions. LAV helps in creating the immune response which protects the vaccinated individual from acquiring the same disease. The WHO recommended vaccines such as BCG, polio vaccine, measles, rotavirus and yellow fever are made by attenuation.
Market Dynamics
• The global live attenuated vaccines market is growing due to several factors such as increasing funding from the government for vaccination programs, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing awareness towards infectious diseases.
• Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is driving the demand for live attenuated vaccines globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, the annual epidemics in seasonal influenza globally estimated that 3-5 million cases of severe illness and about 290,000-600,000 respiratory deaths are observed. Also, according to the Centre Of Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), in 2016, there were about 360 total cases of meningococcal disease reported and most among the children below one year old followed by adults.
• In addition, increasing funding from the government for vaccination programs is also driving the growth of the live attenuated vaccines market. The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) is a public-private global health partnership aiming to increase access to immunization in poor countries. In 2018, omnibus bill a single document accepted in a single vote by legislature included 100 million monetary funds to National Institute of Health (NIH) for the advanced development of universal influenza vaccine.
• However, live attenuated vaccines also have some limitations. For instance, they contain a small amount of the weakened live virus and they can’t be used in countries with limited access to refrigerators. The only dengue vaccine available is CYDTDV (Dengvaxia®), a live attenuated (recombinant) tetravalent vaccine. This vaccine is not routinely recommended for immunization of travellers from non-endemic countries to endemic countries.
Market Segmentation
• By product type, the live attenuated vaccines market is segmented into viral and bacterial. Among these, viral accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and estimated to dominate during the forecast period (2019-2026). Some of the viral live attenuated vaccines are oral polio vaccine (OPV), vaccinia (smallpox) vaccine, Adenovirus Oral Vaccine (Military), Yellow Fever Vaccine, Varicella (Chickenpox) Vaccine, Influenza Vaccine (Nasal Spray) flumist, Rotavirus Vaccine, among others.
• BCG, or bacille Calmette-Guerin, is a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB) disease. BCG is used in many countries with a high prevalence of TB to prevent childhood tuberculous meningitis and miliary disease. However, BCG is not generally recommended for use in the United States because of the low risk of infection with Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the variable effectiveness of the vaccine against adult pulmonary TB, and the vaccine’s potential interference with tuberculin skin test reactivity. In July 2019, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) launched the third-phase trials for an anti-Tuberculosis vaccine that could be administered to anybody aged six years and above.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global live attenuated vaccines market accounting for largest market share in 2018, owing to rising prevalence of infectious diseases and rising government awareness programmes towards vaccination. As of June 15, 2019, a total of 31 chikungunya virus disease cases with illness onset in 2019 have been reported to ArboNET, from 16 U.S. states. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention during the 2017-18 flu season, it was estimated 80,000 Americans died due to seasonal flu, highest in the last 40 years. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) routinely publishes recommendations for adult and childhood vaccination. The United States has one of the leading healthcare systems in the world and the vaccination coverage, in terms of vaccine inclusion, is at par with the WHO guidelines. Thus, the preventive vaccine market in the region is expected to o drive the growth of the live attenuated vaccines market during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Competitive Landscape
• The live attenuated vaccines market is highly competitive with presence of large number of existing major players and small vendors. Some of the major players in the global live attenuated vaccines market includes Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Astellas Pharma, CSL Limited, Serum institute of India Pvt. Ltd., BioDiem, AstraZeneca, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Vivaldi Biosciences Inc., among others.
• The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the live attenuated vaccines market globally. For instance,
• In July 2019, Valneva SE, a biotechnology company based in Norway and France, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) announced a new partnering agreement to provide up to $23.4 million dollars for vaccine manufacturing and late-stage clinical development of VLA1553, which is a single-dose, live-attenuated Chikungunya virus vaccine.
• In September 2017, Merck has launched INNOVAX-ND-IBD, the first live vaccine made with biotechnology that protects against three highly infectious diseases in poultry Infectious Bursal Disease (IBD), Newcastle Disease (ND), and Marek’s disease (MD). When given to chickens either in ovo or subcutaneously in the hatchery, it provides life-long protection for ND, IBD and MD simultaneously.
• In October 2017, MedImmune, a biotechnology company developing optimized therapeutic antibodies targeting AMHR2 for the treatment of cancer has entered into a licensing agreement under which GamaMabs will use MedImmune’s proprietary pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) toxin and linker technology to research and produce an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) as a potential cancer therapy.
• In July 2017, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., as licensed an agreement with Valneva SE for global exclusive rights to Valneva’s Zika vaccine technology, ZIKV. This will help the company to acquire revenue-generating products and advancing products to aligning with partners such as Valneva to develop innovative products that could potentially serve the needs of both government customers and the commercial market.
