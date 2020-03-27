Dairy Cattle Feed Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Dairy Cattle Feed Market is segmented By Feed type (Wet Forage, Dry Forage), By Source (Corn, Oats, Barley, Molasses, Beet Pulp, Soyhulls, and others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Sh
• Global Dairy Cattle Feed Market Expected to reach a high CAGR by 2026: DataM Intelligence
• Dairy Cattle Feed is majorly used by the farmers and commercial milk producers for health maintenance and increased milk production. About 50-60% of feed in dairy cattle accounts to forages and rest by other concentrates. The Major types of forages used in cattle feed includes wet and dry forages. Most commonly used wet forages in cattle consists of barley, corn or alfalfa. Dry forages used in the dairy cattle feed includes high quality alfalfa hay, alfalfa-grass mix, and grass hay. Large number of farmers across the globe use combine mixture of both silage and hay and others using either feed silage or feed hay.
Market Dynamics:
• Increasing herd sizes by the commercial farms to meet the global demand for milk led dairy producers to implement alternative feeding strategies. This had resulted in increased interest towards total mixed ration. The cattle fed with total mixed ration has seen a significant change in milk output and overall animal health. The total mixed ration is a mixture of natural ingredients, fodders and feed additives in a specific ration. Growing demand for high quality milk and increased productivity through minimal input led to increased investment by the farmers in forages. Increased health related concerns by farmers over herd and positive outcomes over the usage of feed are the factors driving the global dairy cattle feed market. The rising dairy cattle population and growing per capita consumption of feed in cattle are also driving the growth of global dairy cattle feed market. According to Department of agriculture, Food and Marine, & Central Statistics Office, average dairy concentrate feed use per head increased from 880 kg/cow in 2016 to 1011 Kg/cow in 2018 in Israel. High presence of in-house production of forages by the farmers in the developing nations are the factors hindering the growth of global dairy cattle feed market.
Segment Analysis
• Based on feed type the global dairy cattle feed market is segmented into dry forage and wet forage. Wet forage dominate the feed type segment globally owing to its greater feed efficiency over dry compatriots. Corn silage is extensively used by the commercial farmers in growing dry and lactating cows. Growing feed grain prices led to increased adoption of wet forages by farmers due to its low-cost availability nature across the globe. Presence of high energy content and increased productivity in livestock through its usage in feed are the other factors contributing to the growth of wet forages during the forecast period.
Geographical Presentation
• By region, the global dairy cattle feed market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-east and America.
• Well-established dairy industry and increased adoption of high-quality feed by the commercial milk producers are contributing to the growth of Asia-Pacific dairy cattle feed market. Several private and government milk cooperatives are established in developing nations to organize the dairy industries. These cooperatives are focused towards enhancing the quantity and quality of milk production through supply of high quality feed to livestock growers. This assistance of cooperatives led to increased utilization of compound feed. For instance, major cooperatives in India are providing self-produced compound feed for the farmers. Organic dairy cattle feed is growing in market size owing to the rising interest towards organic milk among people in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and European countries. Growing dairy cattle heads and investment by the farmers in high quality feed led to increased production of dairy cattle feed across the region.
• United States has huge presence of commercial dairy industry and it is highly adaptable to technological changes in feed environment. According to the study conducted by Alltech in 2016, more than 10% of total compound feed in United States was consumed by dairy cattle. Changing consumer preference towards organic milk is expected to boost market for natural ingredients-based compound feed.
Competitive Analysis
• The global dairy cattle feed market is highly fragmented with many players in the industry. Major companies in the global dairy cattle feed market are family-owned and focused on developing high shell life wet forages.
• Some of the key players in the global dairy cattle feed market include Forrajes La Campiña S.L., SL Follen, Abatti Companies, and Prasad Feeds Pvt. Ltd.
• Strategic collaboration between the regional and global companies for them development novel dairy cattle feed are the key strategies adopted by the major players in the global dairy cattle feed market.
• In January 2019, Prabhat Dairy entered into strategic alliance with Denmark based DLG Group for the development of high-quality vitamin-mineral feed.
• In June 2019, Hatsun Argo Product Ltd acquired cattle feed plant with a production capacity of 100 Tons per day in Maharashtra state of India.
