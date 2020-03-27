Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market is segmented By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents), By Technology (Nucleic Acid Sequence-based Amplification (NASBA), Single Primer Isothermal Amplification (SPIA), Nicking Enzyme Amplificat
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Isothermal nucleic acid amplification is process that rapidly and efficiently accumulates nucleic acid sequences at constant temperature. Nucleic acid amplification technologies are used in the field of molecular biology and recombinant DNA technologies. These techniques are used as leading methods in detecting and analyzing a small number of nucleic acids. Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology protocols have many advantages as it is extremely fast and do not require thermocyclers.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/isothermal-nucleic-acid-amplification-technology-market
Market Dynamics
• The Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) market is growing due to high adoption rate of INAAT over PCR, rising incidences of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and increasing demand for low-cost and effective diagnostics techniques.
• There is a high demand to monitor and diagnose chronic diseases globally as the current molecular diagnostic tests require long “sample in - answer out” time and expensive equipment. Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) is an enabling technology possibly offering rapid, sensitive and specific molecular diagnosis of chronic diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the burden of chronic diseases is rapidly increasing globally. In 2001, chronic diseases contributed approx. 60% of the 56.5 million total reported deaths in the world and approximately 46% of the global burden of disease. It has been projected that, by 2020, chronic diseases will account for almost three-quarters of all deaths worldwide, and that 71% of deaths due to ischaemic heart disease (IHD), 75% of deaths due to stroke, and 70% of deaths due to diabetes will occur in developing countries. The number of people in the developing world with diabetes will increase by more than 2.5-fold, from 84 million in 1995 to 228 million in 2025. Thus, with rising cases of chronic diseases, the demand for INAAT is increasing for diagnosis of the diseases.
• The use of nucleic acid tests in detection of malaria is also expected to drive the growth of the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), February 2019, nucleic acid amplification tests are also used in detecting malaria infections. Some of the nucleic acid tests that are used for detection of malaria include polymerase chain reaction (PCR) including quantitate or real-time polymerase chain reaction, loop mediated isothermal amplification, and quantitative nucleic acid sequence-based amplification.
• The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology is affordable, making it accessible globally and the low-cost associated with this technology leads to increasing adoption, especially in the developing regions. Hence, due to the cost effectiveness and the use of novel technologies, INAAT market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• In addition, increasing regulatory approvals for blood screening tests is also boosting the growth of the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market. For instance, in January 2015, the U.S. FDA has approved blood screening test, Cobas TaqScreen MPX Test which is used for detection and identification of three major viral targets including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), and hepatitis B Virus (HBV). Cobas TaqScreen MPX Test is based on nucleic acid amplification technology.
Market Segmentation
• On the basis of technology, the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market is segmented into Nucleic Acid Sequence-based Amplification (NASBA), Single Primer Isothermal Amplification (SPIA), Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (NEAR), Helicase-dependent Amplification (HDA), Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP), Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA), and other technologies.
• Among these, the Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) segment is growing at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2026) as it is widely used technique globally. The LAMP tests have been developed for a variety of disease-causing agents, due to its capability of amplifying both DNA and RNA. In this test, a set of four primers are used, two inner primers and two outer primers. There are various software's that are available for primer designing, such as primer explorer, LAMP designer, and other software. These loop primers bind to the nucleic acid template and further accelerate the reaction. LAMP technology is quick, sensitive, and amplification is quite extensive that the magnesium pyrophosphate produced during the reaction can be seen by eye, making LAMP well-suited for field diagnostics.
• LAMP technology is advantageous over PCR technology due to factor such as: the LAMP test is tolerant of PCR inhibitors, which makes it well-suited for direct analysis of the sample. Also, there is no need of thermocycler, as it is performed at a fixed temperature. These advantages make it useful for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market accounting for largest market share in 2018, owing to the rising incidences of chronic diseases, high adoption rate of INAAT over conventional techniques, and technological advancement in isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) in this region.
• In the U.S., the umber of infectious diseases is rising. Endemic diseases such as chronic hepatitis, HIV, and other sexually transmitted infections affect millions of individuals and widen health disparities. According to CDC, in the US, there were 9,272 number of new tuberculosis cases, 53,850 number of new salmonella cases, 36,429 number of new Lyme disease cases, and 375 number of new meningococcal disease cases in 2016. According to a report published JAMA, the journal of the American Medical Association, deaths from infectious disease accounted for 5.4 percent of deaths from 1980 to 2014. Hence, the demand for diagnostic technology is increasing which leads to continuous improvements in existing amplification products along with introduction of new technologies.
Competitive Landscape
• The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market is highly competitive with presence of large number of players including bioMerieux, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Lucigen, Qiagen, Quidel Corporation, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd, Tecan Genomics Inc., Meridian Bioscience, OptiGene Limited, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
• The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market globally. For instance,
• In April 2019, QuantaBio launched new freeze-dried lyophilized single-reaction reagent Qscript lyo 1-step. Qscript lyo 1-step is a dry, stable, easy, and better 1-step RT-qPCR (quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction). It is highly sensitive and reproducible one-step RT-qPCR. The reagent contains a hot-start thermostable polymerase.
• In January 2017, Diagenode S. A. collaborated with Heidelberg University Hospital and the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ). Under this collaboration, Diagenode S. A. focuses on development of high-sensitivity DNA amplification method for RNA sequencing.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/isothermal-nucleic-acid-amplification-technology-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/isothermal-nucleic-acid-amplification-technology-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
