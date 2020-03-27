Crude Sulphate Turpentine Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Crude Sulphate Turpentine Market is segmented By Product Type (Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene, Camphene, Others), By Application (Industrial Chemicals, Aromatic Chemicals, Fuels, Paints and Resins, FMCG, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin Amer
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3 % over the forecast period (2019-2026),
• Crude sulphate turpentine is a by-product of cellulose making by sulphate process, and after cleaning it from sulfur-containing compounds it is applied in various fields of paint-and-varnish and chemical industry.
• Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market is segmented by product type, application, and geography.
• By product type, the market is segmented into Alpha-Pinene, Camphonene, and other types. By application, the market is further segmented by Industrial Chemicals, Aromatic Chemicals, Fuels, Paints and Resins, FMCG and others.
• Whereas by geography the market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.
• Growing end-user industries, shifting the focus of consumers towards natural based products and governments initiative to encourage environmental friendly products will likely to boost the crude sulfate turpentine market.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/crude-sulfate-turpentine-market
Market Drivers
• Crude sulfate turpentine market is witnessing maximum growth owing to the bio-friendly nature of the product. Owing to which this product has found applications in a wide range of FMCG products such as perfumes, toothpaste, soaps and more.
• Moreover, an increase in the production of chemical products from turpentine which is used as a solvent, fragrance agent and flavor are some other factors expected to fuel the growth of global Crude Sulfate Turpentine market.
• USDA has certified crude sulfate turpentine as an environmental friendly natural product and approved its use in all the human consumable personal care and household products.
• Crude sulphate turpentine has a wide range of applications in the chemical industry as a solvent, and also product types such as alpha and beta, pinenes, polymerized products, solid and liquid polyterpene resins, as well as monoterpenic alcohols, isoborneol, camphene, and paracymene are derived crude sulphate turpentine. Which are applied as solvents, materials for adhesives making, flotators, biologically active substances, polymerization activators and for manufacturing of perfume additives.
• Therefore growing end-user industries, shifting the focus of consumers towards natural based products and governments initiative to encourage environmental friendly products will boost the crude sulfate turpentine market.
Market Segmentation
• Growing economies have been witnessing robust growth in the FMCG sector owing to the growing awareness, easier access and changing lifestyles have been the key growth drivers for the sector.
• For instance in India, Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is the 4th largest sector in the Indian economy with Household and Personal Care accounting for 50 percent of FMCG sales in India.
• In addition to the FMCG sector growth, consumer interest towards bio-based products will drive the consumption of Crude sulfate turpentine over other synthetic FMCG products.
• Considering this fact FMCG manufacturers producers are focusing to make produced based on natural raw materials.
• Therefore moving forward the FMCG industry to aid the robust growth of crude sulfate turpentine.
Geographical Share
• Crude sulfate turpentine accounts for 96% to the overall turpentine production in the US.
• Turpentine produced in the US is mainly of alpha-pinene accounted for 85% followed by camphene and limonene.
• Whereas the chemical industry is one of the United States' largest manufacturing industries, serving both a sizable domestic market and an expanding global market. Also, chemicals are the top exporting sectors of U.S. manufacturing.
• Therefore the prominent chemical industry will further boost the consumption of this product.
• The paints and coating industry in this region continues to move to more environmentally friendly products. Hence the developments in the end-user industries from this region will remain North America as a major market for Crude sulfate turpentine.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/crude-sulfate-turpentine-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/crude-sulfate-turpentine-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3 % over the forecast period (2019-2026),
• Crude sulphate turpentine is a by-product of cellulose making by sulphate process, and after cleaning it from sulfur-containing compounds it is applied in various fields of paint-and-varnish and chemical industry.
• Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market is segmented by product type, application, and geography.
• By product type, the market is segmented into Alpha-Pinene, Camphonene, and other types. By application, the market is further segmented by Industrial Chemicals, Aromatic Chemicals, Fuels, Paints and Resins, FMCG and others.
• Whereas by geography the market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.
• Growing end-user industries, shifting the focus of consumers towards natural based products and governments initiative to encourage environmental friendly products will likely to boost the crude sulfate turpentine market.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/crude-sulfate-turpentine-market
Market Drivers
• Crude sulfate turpentine market is witnessing maximum growth owing to the bio-friendly nature of the product. Owing to which this product has found applications in a wide range of FMCG products such as perfumes, toothpaste, soaps and more.
• Moreover, an increase in the production of chemical products from turpentine which is used as a solvent, fragrance agent and flavor are some other factors expected to fuel the growth of global Crude Sulfate Turpentine market.
• USDA has certified crude sulfate turpentine as an environmental friendly natural product and approved its use in all the human consumable personal care and household products.
• Crude sulphate turpentine has a wide range of applications in the chemical industry as a solvent, and also product types such as alpha and beta, pinenes, polymerized products, solid and liquid polyterpene resins, as well as monoterpenic alcohols, isoborneol, camphene, and paracymene are derived crude sulphate turpentine. Which are applied as solvents, materials for adhesives making, flotators, biologically active substances, polymerization activators and for manufacturing of perfume additives.
• Therefore growing end-user industries, shifting the focus of consumers towards natural based products and governments initiative to encourage environmental friendly products will boost the crude sulfate turpentine market.
Market Segmentation
• Growing economies have been witnessing robust growth in the FMCG sector owing to the growing awareness, easier access and changing lifestyles have been the key growth drivers for the sector.
• For instance in India, Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is the 4th largest sector in the Indian economy with Household and Personal Care accounting for 50 percent of FMCG sales in India.
• In addition to the FMCG sector growth, consumer interest towards bio-based products will drive the consumption of Crude sulfate turpentine over other synthetic FMCG products.
• Considering this fact FMCG manufacturers producers are focusing to make produced based on natural raw materials.
• Therefore moving forward the FMCG industry to aid the robust growth of crude sulfate turpentine.
Geographical Share
• Crude sulfate turpentine accounts for 96% to the overall turpentine production in the US.
• Turpentine produced in the US is mainly of alpha-pinene accounted for 85% followed by camphene and limonene.
• Whereas the chemical industry is one of the United States' largest manufacturing industries, serving both a sizable domestic market and an expanding global market. Also, chemicals are the top exporting sectors of U.S. manufacturing.
• Therefore the prominent chemical industry will further boost the consumption of this product.
• The paints and coating industry in this region continues to move to more environmentally friendly products. Hence the developments in the end-user industries from this region will remain North America as a major market for Crude sulfate turpentine.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/crude-sulfate-turpentine-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/crude-sulfate-turpentine-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.