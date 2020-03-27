Crop Oil Concentrates Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Crop Oil Concentrates Market is segmented By Application (Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Plant Growth Regulators and others), By Crop Type(Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds, Cereals & Grains, and others), and By Region (North America, Latin Amer
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2020 ) Market Overview:
• Global Crop Oil Concentrates Market Expected to reach a high CAGR of 5.1% By 2026:
• Crop oil concentrates are chemical solutions that are used as adjuvants in crop nutrition and protection activities. These blends of petroleum distillates and emulsifiers are used along with various pesticide forms to help enhance their performance in plant and weed growth control. Modern agricultural practices include the application of crop-oil concentrates with herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, defoliants, desiccants, and various other pesticide forms. The global crop oil concentrates market valued USD XX billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX billion by 2026.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/crop-oil-concentrates-market
Market Dynamics:
• The global crop oil concentrates market has been witnessing significant growth owing to the growing utilization of pesticides and plant growth regulators. The ability of these chemicals to enhance deposition and spreading of herbicides, thereby improving the effectiveness is motivating the farmers towards use of crop oil concentrates. Technological advancements including adoption of drones and other precision farming methods in crop protection and nutrition is likely to provide immense growth potential for crop oil concentrates market. However, the availability of other adjuvants such as non-ionic surfactants and vegetable-oil concentrates that can be used as an alternative to crop oil concentrates is the major restraint for the growth of the market. The adverse effects of petroleum based products on human health and environment is also hindering the utilization of crop-oil concentrates.
Market Segmentation:
• The global crop oil concentrates market has been segmented by application into insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, and others. The suitability to use with wide array of post-emergence herbicides made herbicides as the largest segment of the market. Herbicides is expected to hold a share of over 40% in global crop oil concentrates market and is estimated to hold its dominance by growing at a CAGR of 4%.
• By geography, the global crop oil concentrates market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Well established crop protection business and large scale utilization of herbicides made North America as the largest market for crop oil concentrates. Growing practice of precision farming to enhance pesticide efficiency is boosting the need for crop oil concentrates in this region. However, South America is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to rising consumption of herbicides in countries such as Brazil and Argentina. Soybean cultivation in Brazil has witnessed 13% growth in use of pesticides in 2019, thus providing opportunity to crop oil concentrates.
• The global crop oil concentrates market is fragmented with large number of players. The market is highly competitive with the likes of new product launches and patent filings. Global agrochemical companies including BASF SE, Syngenta AG, and Dow Agrosciences LLC have gained patents related to crop oil concentrates and are likely to increase their market share. Other key players in the market are Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc., CHS, Inc., Innvictis Crop Care, Precision Laboratories, LLC, and Plant Health Technologies.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/crop-oil-concentrates-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/crop-oil-concentrates-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• Global Crop Oil Concentrates Market Expected to reach a high CAGR of 5.1% By 2026:
• Crop oil concentrates are chemical solutions that are used as adjuvants in crop nutrition and protection activities. These blends of petroleum distillates and emulsifiers are used along with various pesticide forms to help enhance their performance in plant and weed growth control. Modern agricultural practices include the application of crop-oil concentrates with herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, defoliants, desiccants, and various other pesticide forms. The global crop oil concentrates market valued USD XX billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX billion by 2026.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/crop-oil-concentrates-market
Market Dynamics:
• The global crop oil concentrates market has been witnessing significant growth owing to the growing utilization of pesticides and plant growth regulators. The ability of these chemicals to enhance deposition and spreading of herbicides, thereby improving the effectiveness is motivating the farmers towards use of crop oil concentrates. Technological advancements including adoption of drones and other precision farming methods in crop protection and nutrition is likely to provide immense growth potential for crop oil concentrates market. However, the availability of other adjuvants such as non-ionic surfactants and vegetable-oil concentrates that can be used as an alternative to crop oil concentrates is the major restraint for the growth of the market. The adverse effects of petroleum based products on human health and environment is also hindering the utilization of crop-oil concentrates.
Market Segmentation:
• The global crop oil concentrates market has been segmented by application into insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, and others. The suitability to use with wide array of post-emergence herbicides made herbicides as the largest segment of the market. Herbicides is expected to hold a share of over 40% in global crop oil concentrates market and is estimated to hold its dominance by growing at a CAGR of 4%.
• By geography, the global crop oil concentrates market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Well established crop protection business and large scale utilization of herbicides made North America as the largest market for crop oil concentrates. Growing practice of precision farming to enhance pesticide efficiency is boosting the need for crop oil concentrates in this region. However, South America is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to rising consumption of herbicides in countries such as Brazil and Argentina. Soybean cultivation in Brazil has witnessed 13% growth in use of pesticides in 2019, thus providing opportunity to crop oil concentrates.
• The global crop oil concentrates market is fragmented with large number of players. The market is highly competitive with the likes of new product launches and patent filings. Global agrochemical companies including BASF SE, Syngenta AG, and Dow Agrosciences LLC have gained patents related to crop oil concentrates and are likely to increase their market share. Other key players in the market are Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc., CHS, Inc., Innvictis Crop Care, Precision Laboratories, LLC, and Plant Health Technologies.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/crop-oil-concentrates-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/crop-oil-concentrates-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.