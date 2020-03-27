Cough Suppressant Drugs Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market is segmented By Disease Type (Dry Cough, Wet Cough), By Drug Type (Dextromethorphan, Codeine, Noscapine, Butamirate, Benzonatate, Pholcodine, Others), By Dosage Form (Syrup, Tablet, Others), By Age Group(Pediatric, Ad
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• A cough is a reflex action to clear your airways of mucus and irritants such as dust or smoke. A cough is the most common symptom of various upper and lower respiratory tract infections. It affects a large proportion of the population leading them to seek medical attention. Cough Suppressant, also known as Antitussives, are widely used to relieve the symptoms of cough. They are substances that suppress the coughing itself.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cough-suppressant-drugs-market
Market Dynamics
• The global market for the Cough Suppressant drugs Market is primarily driven high prevalence of cough. Moreover, cough can be contagious and gets transmitted through bacteria and viruses to the unaffected people and is expected to increase the demand for cough suppressant drugs.
• However, stringent regulations against the use of cough suppressants are expected to hinder the market progress.
Market Segmentation
• By Drug Type, the global cough suppressant drugs market is segmented into dextromethorphan, codeine, noscapine, butamirate, benzonatate, pholcodine, and others. Codeine and Dextromethorphan are the most common and widely used cough suppressant in the market. However, the changing of safety labels to prevent addiction to Codeine may hinder its market. For instance, in January 2018, the U.S. FDA made safety label changes to limit the use of prescription containing codeine in cough and cold medicines for children younger than 18 years. Consequently, these products will no longer be prescribed for the pediatric population in the treatment of cough. February 2018, the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia, relabeled codeine as prescription-only medicine as regular use of codeine-containing medications may lead to its addiction. Previously, it was available as an over-the-counter medication.
• By dosage form, the global cough suppressant drugs market is segmented into syrup, tablet, and others. The syrup segment holds the most significant market share is owing to it to its quick relief. However, the tablet share is fast-growing attributing to the recent new drug releases.
• By age group, the global cough suppressant drugs market is segmented into pediatric and adult. Adult share holds the most significant segment was owing to restrictions on the medication which can be prescribed to the pediatric population.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is the dominant share in the global Cough Suppressant Drugs market, and it is primarily attributed to factors such as various approvals to novel drugs by the FDA. Moreover, its broad base of the patient population and the established healthcare infrastructure and the rising disposable income and higher investment in R&D activities contribute to the growth of North America’s share.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches along with increased focus on R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence.
• December 2018, Aytu BioScience, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on global commercialization of novel products addressing significant medical needs, announced the commercial availability of Tuzistra XR (codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex) oral suspension, CIII. and has now shipped initial Tuzistra XR product supply to U.S. wholesalers for availability to retail pharmacies throughout the U.S.
• November 2018, Aytu BioScience, entered an exclusive license with Tris Pharma for FDA-approved Tuzistra XR. Aytu BioScience also licensed complementary antitussive product with pending FDA approval.
• March 2018, Perrigo Company received FDA approval for Mucinex DM Maximum Strength, which is indicated to control coughs and break up mucus.
• 2015, Vernalis and Tris Pharma received the U.S.FDA approval for the New Drug Application (NDA) for Tuzistra XR. The Tuzistra XR is a codeine-based extended-release oral suspension for cough-cold treatment.
• 2015, Tris Pharma, Inc. entered into a license, supply, and distribution agreement with Pfizer Consumer Healthcare (a part of Pfizer Inc.). According to the agreement, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare will commercialize Tris’ extended release dextromethorphan cough syrup under the Robitussin Brand.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/cough-suppressant-drugs-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/cough-suppressant-drugs-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• A cough is a reflex action to clear your airways of mucus and irritants such as dust or smoke. A cough is the most common symptom of various upper and lower respiratory tract infections. It affects a large proportion of the population leading them to seek medical attention. Cough Suppressant, also known as Antitussives, are widely used to relieve the symptoms of cough. They are substances that suppress the coughing itself.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cough-suppressant-drugs-market
Market Dynamics
• The global market for the Cough Suppressant drugs Market is primarily driven high prevalence of cough. Moreover, cough can be contagious and gets transmitted through bacteria and viruses to the unaffected people and is expected to increase the demand for cough suppressant drugs.
• However, stringent regulations against the use of cough suppressants are expected to hinder the market progress.
Market Segmentation
• By Drug Type, the global cough suppressant drugs market is segmented into dextromethorphan, codeine, noscapine, butamirate, benzonatate, pholcodine, and others. Codeine and Dextromethorphan are the most common and widely used cough suppressant in the market. However, the changing of safety labels to prevent addiction to Codeine may hinder its market. For instance, in January 2018, the U.S. FDA made safety label changes to limit the use of prescription containing codeine in cough and cold medicines for children younger than 18 years. Consequently, these products will no longer be prescribed for the pediatric population in the treatment of cough. February 2018, the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia, relabeled codeine as prescription-only medicine as regular use of codeine-containing medications may lead to its addiction. Previously, it was available as an over-the-counter medication.
• By dosage form, the global cough suppressant drugs market is segmented into syrup, tablet, and others. The syrup segment holds the most significant market share is owing to it to its quick relief. However, the tablet share is fast-growing attributing to the recent new drug releases.
• By age group, the global cough suppressant drugs market is segmented into pediatric and adult. Adult share holds the most significant segment was owing to restrictions on the medication which can be prescribed to the pediatric population.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is the dominant share in the global Cough Suppressant Drugs market, and it is primarily attributed to factors such as various approvals to novel drugs by the FDA. Moreover, its broad base of the patient population and the established healthcare infrastructure and the rising disposable income and higher investment in R&D activities contribute to the growth of North America’s share.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches along with increased focus on R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence.
• December 2018, Aytu BioScience, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on global commercialization of novel products addressing significant medical needs, announced the commercial availability of Tuzistra XR (codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex) oral suspension, CIII. and has now shipped initial Tuzistra XR product supply to U.S. wholesalers for availability to retail pharmacies throughout the U.S.
• November 2018, Aytu BioScience, entered an exclusive license with Tris Pharma for FDA-approved Tuzistra XR. Aytu BioScience also licensed complementary antitussive product with pending FDA approval.
• March 2018, Perrigo Company received FDA approval for Mucinex DM Maximum Strength, which is indicated to control coughs and break up mucus.
• 2015, Vernalis and Tris Pharma received the U.S.FDA approval for the New Drug Application (NDA) for Tuzistra XR. The Tuzistra XR is a codeine-based extended-release oral suspension for cough-cold treatment.
• 2015, Tris Pharma, Inc. entered into a license, supply, and distribution agreement with Pfizer Consumer Healthcare (a part of Pfizer Inc.). According to the agreement, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare will commercialize Tris’ extended release dextromethorphan cough syrup under the Robitussin Brand.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/cough-suppressant-drugs-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/cough-suppressant-drugs-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.