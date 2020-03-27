Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market is segmented By Therapy (Targeted therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Others), By Type (Nodular sclerosis Hodgkin lymphoma, Mixed cellularity Hodgkin lymphoma, Lymphocyte-rich Hodgkin lymphoma, Lymphocyte-depleted Hodgki
• The Global Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Hodgkin's Lymphoma is a lymphoid malignancy of B-cell origin which is classified into nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NLPHL) and classical Hodgkin's Lymphoma (cHL). Hodgkin's Lymphoma accounts for 15% of all cancers in young adults globally, out of which cHL accounts for 95% of all HL's. Hodgkin lymphoma is diagnosed most commonly in people in their late 20s or early 30s.
Market Dynamics
• The major driving forces are rising incidence and mortality rates, the high cure rates, and extended survival of many people with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
• Rising incidence of Hodgkin's Lymphoma is one of the dominating factors, propelling the global Hodgkin's lymphoma market. National Cancer Institute reported that in 2019, it is estimated that there will be 8,110 new cases of Hodgkin lymphoma and an estimated 1,000 people will die of this disease. Thus, growing incidences of Hodgkin's lymphoma is boosting the Hodgkin's Lymphoma market.
• Extended survival of people with Hodgkin's Lymphoma is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Immunotherapy is expected to show prolonged survival of the patients. This is owing to the US FDA approvals of certain immunotherapeutic drugs like Seattle genetics’s Brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris) in 2018 for the Hodgkin lymphoma treatment.
• However, the high cost of chemotherapy and onset of adverse effects of the treatment are expected to hamper the market. For instance, adverse effects like cardiovascular disease and second malignancies such as acute leukemia, lymphoma, and solid tumors are likely to occur.
Market Segmentation
• The global hodgkin lymphoma market can be segmented by therapy as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and others.
• By therapy, targeted therapy is expected to grow at a high rate over the period of forecast. The drugs will stop the growth and spread of cancer cells and limit harm to normal cells. This is owing to the increased number of US FDA approvals of certain monoclonal antibodies in the recent years like Seattle genetics’s Rituximab (Rituxan) and checkpoint inhibitors like Merck’s pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in 2018 for the Hodgkin lymphoma treatment.
• Immunotherapy is expected to grow at a significant rate over the period of forecast, owing to the presence of increased approvals, increasing research, and development activities. Immunotherapy drugs can be used as a first-line treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma, or they can be used in combination with other treatments, like chemotherapy. In December 2018, the multicenter clinical trial, led by Catherine Diefenbach, MD, at NYU School of Medicine and its Perlmutter Cancer Center, found that combination immunotherapy (ipilimumab (Yervoy), nivolumab (Opdivo), and brentuximab vedotin (Adcentris)) showed high activity against recurrent Hodgkin lymphoma.
• Chemotherapy is expected to account the significant market share over the period of forecast, which includes ABVD and BEACOPP regimens due to the increased survival rates and high cure rates of people with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
• By type, the market is segmented as nodular sclerosis Hodgkin lymphoma or NSCHL, mixed cellularity Hodgkin lymphoma or MCCHL, lymphocyte-rich Hodgkin lymphoma, lymphocyte-depleted Hodgkin lymphoma. Among these, nodular sclerosis is expected to share a significant market share. The American Cancer Society states that it is the common type of Hodgkin disease in developed countries. It accounts for 7 out of 10 cases. Leukemia & Lymphoma Society said that it accounts for 70 % of classical Hodgkin lymphoma cases.
• By distribution channel, the global Hodgkin’s lymphoma market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, cancer centers and others. Among these, hospitals segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the period of forecast. This is owing to the increase in incidences of Hodgkin’s lymphoma cases leading to increased demand for the imaging tests like PET/CT scans. PET/CT scans are commonly used to help the doctors stage Hodgkin’s lymphoma and decide how much treatment should be given. Doctors are even looking at whether PET/CT scans done during the treatment can help them decide if more or less treatment is required.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the Hodgkin lymphoma market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America dominated the global Hodgkin lymphoma market. This is owing to the increasing incidence, rising prevalence, and mortality rate of Hodgkin's Lymphoma in the region, the presence of reimbursement schemes. The American Cancer Society, in 2016, reported that Hodgkin lymphoma affected around 5000 men and 3700 women in the US. Also, about 620 men and 430 women died due to Hodgkin lymphoma treatment. Thus, increasing incidence of HL has boosted North America's share in the global Hodgkin's lymphoma market.
• Increased number of approvals is expected to drive the market. For instance, in 2018, Seattle Genetics, Inc. received the Health Canada approval for supplemental New Drug Submission that expanded the use of Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) in combination with AVD (Adriamycin, vinblastine, and dacarbazine) chemotherapy in the patients with previously untreated Stage IV Hodgkin lymphoma.
• Increased research and development activities in the region are expected to boost the market. For instance, in December 2016, Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center and National Cancer Institute (NCI) performed a clinical trial of Ibrutinib in Combination with Nivolumab, in the patients suffering from classical Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, in the US to study its efficacy. Ibrutinib may block the cancer cell growth by blocking the enzymes responsible for growth, and Nivolumab may prevent cancer cells by targeting different cells. Currently, it's in the second phase of clinical trials. The study involves 17 participants and is estimated to be completed by 2020.
• However, over the forecast period (2019-2026), the Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the Global Hodgkin's Lymphoma market. The rising incidence and high mortality rates of Lymphoma have surged the growth of the market in the region. According to the leukemia Foundation, in 2017, around 11923 new cases have been reported in Australia.
• The presence of research and development activities in the region are expected to boost the market. For instance, in September 2017, Chinese PLA General Hospital, a Chinese government organization, commenced a clinical trial of Decitabine in combination with SHR – 1210. SHR – 1210 is a monoclonal antibody, while Decitabine is an investigational drug, which is capable of boosting antigen expression. The clinical study is for analyzing the safety and efficacy of the drugs. Currently, it is in phase 3 of clinical trials and is anticipated to be launched by January 2022.
Competitive Landscape
• The market is moderately concentrated with a limited number of key players operating in the global Hodgkin lymphoma market. Seattle Genetics, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc. F Hoffmann-La Roche, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Aeterna Zentaris Inc., Affimed Therapeutics Ag, Hospira Inc., and Incyte Corporation are the vendors in the market.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the Hodgkin’s lymphoma market globally. For instance,
• On March 14, 2017, The US FDA granted approval to pembrolizumab (Keytruda), of Merck and Co., Inc. for treating adult and pediatric patients with refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL), or the patients those relapsed after three or more prior lines of therapy.
• On May 17, 2016, The US FDA approved nivolumab (Opdivo), marketed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, for the treatment of classical Hodgkin lymphoma patients who have relapsed or progressed after an autotransplant and brentuximab vedotin.
