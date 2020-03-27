Combine Harvesters Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Combine Harvesters Market is segmented by Mobility Type (Self-Propelled, PTO-Operated), by Movement Type (Wheel Type, Crawler Type), by Crop Type (Paddy, Sugarcane, Soya bean and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pa
• The Global Animal feed additives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• A combine harvester is a machine designed for harvesting, threshing, separating, cleaning, and collecting grains during its movement through the standing crops.
• Major benefits of combine harvesters over the traditional methods include minimal power utilization, improved grain yield, and grain quality.
• Major crops harvested through combine harvesters include paddy, corn, sugarcane, and soya bean.
Market Dynamics
• Growing mechanization rate in agricultural harvesting activities is the major factor driving the global combine harvester market. The harvesting time and cost were lower when compared with individual machineries and manual labour. Decreased harvesting time and cost through combine harvesters led to increased net income. The net income of farmers through the usage of combine harvesters in comparison with manual and reaper methods increased by 22.50%. Increasing demand for custom hiring of combine harvester led to increased investment by the merchants and private parties. Harvesting by means of individual reapers and agricultural machinery led to shift in farmer interest towards combine harvesters. According to China Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, 80% of total reaping activities in wheat crops had been processed through combine harvesters in 2018. Furthermore, subsidies provided by governments over the purchase of combine harvesters in developing nations is expected to increase the sales of combine harvesters during the forecast period. Additionally, ongoing research activities in combine harvesters such as autonomous combine harvesters is expected to boost the market in future.
• However, high purchase and maintenance cost associated with combine harvesters is hindering the growth of the combine harvesters market.
Segment Analysis
• Global combine harvesters market is segmented on the basis of crop type into Paddy, Sugarcane, Soya bean, Maize, and others. Paddy is expected to dominate the global combine harvester market owing to a high presence of a large chain of harvesting which includes reaping, stacking, handling, threshing, cleaning, and hauling, economic factors associated with the conventional farming techniques. Growing plantations of paddy to meet the regional and global demand for rice in developed nations is expected to boost the global paddy combine harvester market. According to Foreign agriculture services of USDA, the global production of rice increased from 497.616 million tons in 2017 to 497.817 million tons in 2018 providing equal market growth for global combine harvester market.
• By mobility, global combine harvesters market is segmented into self-propelled and PTO-operated. Self-propelled combine harvesters market dominate the mobility segment owing to low maintenance cost and high throughput efficiency properties over PTO-Operated Combines. Low-presence of agricultural mechanization ratio in South-East Asian countries led to increase in investment by the agricultural machinery rental service providers in self-propelled combines. The additional advantages of self-propelled combines over the PTO-operated combines includes better grain yield, grain quality thorough harvesting.
Geographical Presentation
• By region, the global combine harvesters market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-east, and America.
• North America is expected to dominate the global combine harvesters market owing to the rising number of medium to large farms and increased adoption of machinery in agricultural practices. Lack of availability for labor in agricultural activities and increasing investment by the large-farm farmers led to an increase in sales for combine harvesters. Association of Equipment manufacturers stated that the YTD retail sales of self-propelled combines in the United States increased from 2,007 units in 2018 to 2,098 units in June-2019 YTD. High presence of larger farm and limited availability of agricultural labour led to an increase in sales of combine harvesters across the region.
• Asia-Pacific combine harvesters market is expected to grow at a higher pace during the forecast period owing to high presence of paddy and wheat production and growing mechanization in agricultural sector. Gradual shift in agricultural mechanization in developing nations to meet the demand for agricultural products led to an increase in adoption of combine harvesters. High cost of the equipment and presence of small farm holders led to increased dependency of farmers over custom-hiring of combine harvesters. According to the United States department of agriculture in 2018, the average farm size in the United States accounted for 180 Hectares while that in china is approximately 2.4 hectares. Government initiatives by the developing nations such as India and Bangladesh for financial assistance over the purchase of agricultural machinery is expected to boost the Asia-Pacific combine harvesters market.
Competitive Analysis
• The global combine harvesters market is consolidated, with major market players such as CLAAS, CNH Industrial N.V, Kubota Corporation, John Deere, and Company capturing a significant amount of market share. New product launches in autonomous combine harvester by major players in the market is expected to foresee in future targeting Asia-Pacific and North American regions.
• Other players in the global combine harvesters market include AGCO Corporation, Yanmar Corporation, KS Group, Kartar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd.
• New product launches with advanced farm-related preset such as wheat, maize, rice, and rapeseed are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the global combine harvesters market to improve their geographical presence and market share. For instance,
• In May 2019, New Holland launched next-generation CX7000 and CX8000 elevation combines with Opti-Speed Straw walker technology, and various pre-sets (Wheat, maize, rapeseed, and rice).
• On July 2019, Rusagro and Cognitive Technologies initiated testing of autonomous combine harvesters in the Belgorod region of Russia.
