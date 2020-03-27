Geotextile Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Geotextile Market is segmented By Type (Knitted, Woven, Non-Woven), By Application (Agriculture, Railways, Road Construction, Erosion Control, Drainage System and others), By Material Type (Natural Geotextile, Synthetic Geotextile), and By Region (
• Global Geotextile Market Expected to reach a high CAGR of 12.40% By 2026:
• Geotextiles are permeable fabrics which, when used in association with soil, have the ability to separate, filter, reinforce, protect, or drain. Typically made from polypropylene or polyester, geotextile fabrics come in three basic forms: woven, needle punched, and heat bonded. Geotextile composites have been introduced and products such as geogrids and meshes have been developed. Geotextiles are able to withstand many things, are durable, and are able to soften a fall if someone falls down. Geotextiles and related products have many applications and currently support many civil engineering applications including roads, airfields, railroads, embankments, retaining structures, reservoirs, canals, dams, bank protection, coastal engineering, and construction site silt fences or geotube.
Market Dynamics
• Rising usage of geotextiles in mining and construction industries, rising infrastructure actions worldwide and strict regulatory framework for environmental protection are the major driving factors for the market growth. Geotextiles have been used as deeply buried filters in dams in France, Germany, South Africa, and a few other nations. For instance, most notable is the geotextile installed as a filter for Valcross Dam which has been successfully performing for over 35 years. Various leading players have been carrying out strategic expansion activities in this region to meet the growing demand from mining, construction, and, agriculture industries.
• Companies are offering products in various specialty geotextiles. For instance, US Fabrics offers woven and nonwoven specialty geotextiles in addition to the standard construction fabrics. Many of these products have been specifically developed for each unique application. US 180NW Cow Carpet® meets most NRCS specifications and is great for feed bunks, paddocks, riding rings, and transition areas. US 205NW Marine Recovery Fabric is an environmentally friendly product that catches the debris and paint chips created by boat washing but allows water to easily pass. Furthermore, US Fabrics also offers woven and nonwoven Orange Warning Barrier geotextiles. These products function as an indicator of excavators that the soils below are contaminated.
• However, Fluctuations in raw materials prices is the major restraint hindering the growth of the market globally.
Market Segmentation
• By type, the geotextile market is segmented into knitted, woven and non-woven. The global Geotextile market size by the knitted segment was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• Based on the application, the geotextile market is segmented into agriculture, railways, road construction, erosion control, drainage systems, and others. Others are further divided into dams, environmental protection, and pavement repairs. The global Geotextile market size by road construction segment was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• On the basis of material type, the geotextile market is classified into natural geotextile and synthetic geotextile. Synthetic geotextile is further divided into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, and others. Others include polyvinyl chloride and polyamide. The global Geotextile market size by synthetic geotextile segment was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• Modern geotextiles are usually made from a synthetic polymer such as polypropylene, polyester, polyethylene, and polyamides. Varying polymers and manufacturing processes result in an array of geotextiles suitable for a variety of civil construction applications. By using the good permeability and water permeability of the polypropylene geotextile, the water flows through, thereby effectively intercepting the sand loss. Companies are launching products that are made with synthetic geotextiles like polypropylene, polyester in the market due to the high demand from the end-users. For instance, GEOTEX® Nonwoven geotextiles are made from high-quality polypropylene staple fibers that are needle-punched to form a dimensionally stable fiber network used in various applications like paved and unpaved roads, drainage systems and environmental waste management.
Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific geotextile market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a high CAGR rate in the forecast period owing to the increasing infrastructure development activities in Asia Pacific countries particularly in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and other economies. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to grab major market share in the forecast period.
• Geotextiles are playing a crucial role in the development of highways and traffic routes, and their potential, as well as the conditions that need to be fulfilled during the production process, are becoming increasingly important. Demand for geotextiles is developing in China and India owing to development of infrastructure. For instance, in February 2017, Kerala Government, a state in India, has announced that Public Works Department had agreed to utilize coir geotextiles on certain stretches of roads in Kerala on a trial basis.
Competitive Landscape
• The Geotextile market is highly competitive with existing players in the market.
• Some of the major players include Mattex Geosynthetics, GSE Environmental, Thrace Group, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, AFITEX-Texel Geosynthetics Inc., Low & Bonar, AGRU AMERICA INC., Kaytech, Owens Corning and Swicofil AG.
• In June 2018, Flowrox has introduced Flowrox GeoBox™, all-in-one Geotextile Filtration, and Dewatering Unit.
• Adding to this, TenCate has launched a geotextile continuous moisture management system.
• In February 2017, Kerala Government, a state in India, has announced that Public Works Department had agreed to utilize coir geotextiles on certain stretches of roads in Kerala on a trial basis.
