Cell Sorting Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Cell Sorting Market is segmented By Technology (Fluorescence-activated cell sorting, Magnetic activated cell sorting, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Density Gradient Centrifugation, Immunodensity Cell Separation, Sedimentation, Others), By Produc
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The global cell sorting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Cell sorting is a technique to separate cells on the basis of their intracellular and extracellular properties that is used in various research and medicinal applications. Cell sorting instruments are equipped with advanced features and functionalities to carry out various clinical studies.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cell-sorting-market
Market Dynamics
• The global cell sorting market is growing due to rising prevalence of cancer. For instance, according to a recent study (2018) by American Cancer Society epidemiologists, there were about 42% of newly cancers diagnosed in the US (about 729,000 cases in 2018). The incidence of all cancer types worldwide is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2015-2030. Many of these cancers are to go for Cell Sorting as part of their cancer treatments. For instance, in May 2019, with the rise of cancer cases every year, the first Halcyon Cell Sorting machine in South-East Asia to treat this deadly disease has been installed in a private hospital in Malaysia.
• In addition, technological advancement in cell sorters is also driving the growth of the cell sorting market globally. For instance, in May 2018, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), launched the BD FACSymphony™ S6 cell sorter. The new platform leverages the high parameter capabilities of the BD FACSymphony cell analyzer, giving researchers the ability to sort cell populations to better understand cell phenotypes for immunology and multi-omics research.
• Also, growing adoption of cell sorter techniques in clinical and research application, increasing funding and investments for the development of innovative cell sorting techniques are some of the other major factors driving the growth of the cell sorting market globally. In June 2018, ThinkCyte, Inc., a company focusing on developing a high-throughput imaging-activated cell sorting system, completed a US$3.2 million (JPY 350 million) seed-financing round. ThinkCyte’s novel Ghost Cytometry™ method uses a proprietary combination of ghost motion imaging, microfluidics, and machine-learning to image and sort single-cells.
• However, high cost of instrument and lack of awareness towards cell sorting technology in developing countries are some of the factors hindering the growth of the cell sorting market. For instance, cell sorting treatments on the machine would cost between US$ 716.92 (RM 3,000) to US$ 5974.38 (RM 25,000), depending on the treatment prescribed.
Market Segmentation
• On the basis of technology, the global market is segmented into fluorescence activated cell sorting (FACS), magnetic activated cell sorting (MACS), micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) – Microfluidics, density gradient centrifugation, immunodensity cell separation, sedimentation, and others. Among these, fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period (2019-2026) as it provides fast, objective and quantitative recording of fluorescent signals from individual cells as well as physical separation of cells of particular interest. Fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) is a specialized flow cytometry to analyze the fluorophore content and biomarkers on single cells, and sort them based on the desired phenotype. However, FACS is an antibody-dependent technology and is therefore limited in its clinical applications by the availability of antibodies conforming to good manufacturing practice (GMP).
• On the other hand, the micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR as this technique offer easy multiplexing capabilities for higher throughput and low-cost operations eliminating the requirement of skilled labor. Microfluidics is designed to operate fluids on a microscopic level to facilitate single-cell isolation, having several advantages, including the smaller volumes of samples and reagents required for use. This technique is built onto microchips and commonly known as “lab-on-a-chip" devices. Lab-on-a-chip devices are also portable, allowing them be used virtually anywhere, making them particularly useful as field-based diagnostic tools.
• By product and services, the global market is segmented into cell sorters, reagents & consumables, and services. Among these, the cell sorters segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, due to the increasing technological development of cell sorters, growing research activities globally. Ina addition, increasing adoption of cell sorters in various research applications, such as immunology research, stem cell research, and drug discovery is fuelling the growth of the cell sorting market.
Geographical Analysis
• North America holds the dominant market share for cell sorting in 2018, and it is expected to maintain the growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and high investments and funding in cell-based research. According to the National Health council, chronic diseases affect approximately 133 million Americans, i.e. more than 40% of the total population of the U.S. By 2020, that number is projected to grow to an estimated 157 million, with 81 million having multiple conditions. Owing to rising demand of cell sorting, the market players are undergoing product innovation with large investments in cell sorting research and development. For instance, in September 2017, Akadeum Life Sciences has closed a $1.5 million financing, led by Silicon Valley-based BioInflexion Point Partners. Akadeum is developing a group of products that separate cells, proteins, nucleic acids, and food pathogens using its microbubble technology. Also, in June 2019, Sphere Fluidics has closed an additional tranche of investment of $2.9 million (£2.2 million), securing a total of $4.8 million (£3.7 million) in investment. The funding will be used as working capital for the Company’s Cyto-Mine® Single Cell Analysis System, expansion of the UK facility and enable the doubling of personnel through the opening of a new US Sales Office and Demo Lab in California.
Competitive Landscape
• The Cell Sorting market is dominated by few major players including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Olympus Corporation, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, and Sysmex Partec GmbH.
• The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the Cell Sorting market globally. For instance,
• On July 29th, 2019, Cell Microsystems, a developer of devices for biomedical researchers to automate, speed up and reduce the costs of sorting and isolation of single cells for downstream processes such as gene editing, has raised $1.85 million from 12 investors to commercialize single-cell sorting devices.
• In June 2019, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, a pioneer of liquid biopsy and single cell technologies, launched the DEPArray™ digital cell-sorter workflows to research scientists in the flow cytometry field.
• In April 2019, TTP, a British technology and product development company launched a startup called Cellular Highways to commercialize its Vortex-Actuated Cell Sorting (VACS) technology and fast track the development of its first product, Highway 1. TTP has invested $2.2 million (£1.7 million) in the spinoff, in addition to more than US$ 2.41 million (£2 million) in development funding.
• In May 2018, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), launched the BD FACSymphony™ S6 cell sorter. The new platform leverages the high parameter capabilities of the BD FACSymphony cell analyzer, giving researchers the ability to sort cell populations to better understand cell phenotypes for immunology and multi-omics research.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/cell-sorting-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/cell-sorting-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The global cell sorting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Cell sorting is a technique to separate cells on the basis of their intracellular and extracellular properties that is used in various research and medicinal applications. Cell sorting instruments are equipped with advanced features and functionalities to carry out various clinical studies.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cell-sorting-market
Market Dynamics
• The global cell sorting market is growing due to rising prevalence of cancer. For instance, according to a recent study (2018) by American Cancer Society epidemiologists, there were about 42% of newly cancers diagnosed in the US (about 729,000 cases in 2018). The incidence of all cancer types worldwide is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2015-2030. Many of these cancers are to go for Cell Sorting as part of their cancer treatments. For instance, in May 2019, with the rise of cancer cases every year, the first Halcyon Cell Sorting machine in South-East Asia to treat this deadly disease has been installed in a private hospital in Malaysia.
• In addition, technological advancement in cell sorters is also driving the growth of the cell sorting market globally. For instance, in May 2018, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), launched the BD FACSymphony™ S6 cell sorter. The new platform leverages the high parameter capabilities of the BD FACSymphony cell analyzer, giving researchers the ability to sort cell populations to better understand cell phenotypes for immunology and multi-omics research.
• Also, growing adoption of cell sorter techniques in clinical and research application, increasing funding and investments for the development of innovative cell sorting techniques are some of the other major factors driving the growth of the cell sorting market globally. In June 2018, ThinkCyte, Inc., a company focusing on developing a high-throughput imaging-activated cell sorting system, completed a US$3.2 million (JPY 350 million) seed-financing round. ThinkCyte’s novel Ghost Cytometry™ method uses a proprietary combination of ghost motion imaging, microfluidics, and machine-learning to image and sort single-cells.
• However, high cost of instrument and lack of awareness towards cell sorting technology in developing countries are some of the factors hindering the growth of the cell sorting market. For instance, cell sorting treatments on the machine would cost between US$ 716.92 (RM 3,000) to US$ 5974.38 (RM 25,000), depending on the treatment prescribed.
Market Segmentation
• On the basis of technology, the global market is segmented into fluorescence activated cell sorting (FACS), magnetic activated cell sorting (MACS), micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) – Microfluidics, density gradient centrifugation, immunodensity cell separation, sedimentation, and others. Among these, fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period (2019-2026) as it provides fast, objective and quantitative recording of fluorescent signals from individual cells as well as physical separation of cells of particular interest. Fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) is a specialized flow cytometry to analyze the fluorophore content and biomarkers on single cells, and sort them based on the desired phenotype. However, FACS is an antibody-dependent technology and is therefore limited in its clinical applications by the availability of antibodies conforming to good manufacturing practice (GMP).
• On the other hand, the micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR as this technique offer easy multiplexing capabilities for higher throughput and low-cost operations eliminating the requirement of skilled labor. Microfluidics is designed to operate fluids on a microscopic level to facilitate single-cell isolation, having several advantages, including the smaller volumes of samples and reagents required for use. This technique is built onto microchips and commonly known as “lab-on-a-chip" devices. Lab-on-a-chip devices are also portable, allowing them be used virtually anywhere, making them particularly useful as field-based diagnostic tools.
• By product and services, the global market is segmented into cell sorters, reagents & consumables, and services. Among these, the cell sorters segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, due to the increasing technological development of cell sorters, growing research activities globally. Ina addition, increasing adoption of cell sorters in various research applications, such as immunology research, stem cell research, and drug discovery is fuelling the growth of the cell sorting market.
Geographical Analysis
• North America holds the dominant market share for cell sorting in 2018, and it is expected to maintain the growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and high investments and funding in cell-based research. According to the National Health council, chronic diseases affect approximately 133 million Americans, i.e. more than 40% of the total population of the U.S. By 2020, that number is projected to grow to an estimated 157 million, with 81 million having multiple conditions. Owing to rising demand of cell sorting, the market players are undergoing product innovation with large investments in cell sorting research and development. For instance, in September 2017, Akadeum Life Sciences has closed a $1.5 million financing, led by Silicon Valley-based BioInflexion Point Partners. Akadeum is developing a group of products that separate cells, proteins, nucleic acids, and food pathogens using its microbubble technology. Also, in June 2019, Sphere Fluidics has closed an additional tranche of investment of $2.9 million (£2.2 million), securing a total of $4.8 million (£3.7 million) in investment. The funding will be used as working capital for the Company’s Cyto-Mine® Single Cell Analysis System, expansion of the UK facility and enable the doubling of personnel through the opening of a new US Sales Office and Demo Lab in California.
Competitive Landscape
• The Cell Sorting market is dominated by few major players including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Olympus Corporation, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, and Sysmex Partec GmbH.
• The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the Cell Sorting market globally. For instance,
• On July 29th, 2019, Cell Microsystems, a developer of devices for biomedical researchers to automate, speed up and reduce the costs of sorting and isolation of single cells for downstream processes such as gene editing, has raised $1.85 million from 12 investors to commercialize single-cell sorting devices.
• In June 2019, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, a pioneer of liquid biopsy and single cell technologies, launched the DEPArray™ digital cell-sorter workflows to research scientists in the flow cytometry field.
• In April 2019, TTP, a British technology and product development company launched a startup called Cellular Highways to commercialize its Vortex-Actuated Cell Sorting (VACS) technology and fast track the development of its first product, Highway 1. TTP has invested $2.2 million (£1.7 million) in the spinoff, in addition to more than US$ 2.41 million (£2 million) in development funding.
• In May 2018, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), launched the BD FACSymphony™ S6 cell sorter. The new platform leverages the high parameter capabilities of the BD FACSymphony cell analyzer, giving researchers the ability to sort cell populations to better understand cell phenotypes for immunology and multi-omics research.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/cell-sorting-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/cell-sorting-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.