Force Sensors Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Force Sensors Market is segmented By Technology (Capacitive, Piezoresistive, Optical, Magnetic, Ultrasonic, Electrochemical, Load cell, Strain Gauge), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Medical & Pharmaceutical Sector, Agric
• Global Force Sensors Market Expected to Reach a high CAGR of 5.7% By 2026: DataM Intelligence
• Force Sensors have a wide range of application such as in touch screen mobiles and the automotive industry. With the robotics industry gaining pace all around the world will be another reason for the boost in force sensor market during the forecast period.
• A force sensor is a device that measures the amount of force applied. There are many ways to measure force which may be mechanical or electrical by nature. Force measurement devices are significantly varying in working principles. Force sensors themselves are adaptable for many other types of measurements, such as pressure, mass, weight, and torque also. They are capable of operating over a wide temperature range when used with proper temperature compensation.
• The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Force Sensors market. The global Force Sensors market has been segmented based on Region, technology, and application.
Market Dynamics
• The global Force Sensors market growth is primarily driven by the growing use of force sensors in the automotive industry. The use of force sensors for monitoring internal combustion engine, sensing tire pressure and others is increasing due to the stringent government regulation for the emission. The growing production of passenger cars is directly impacting the force sensors market.
• However, the availability of substitutes for these sensors will hinder the growth of the Force Sensors market for the forecast period. The high rate of rejection during manufacturing increase manufacturing cost is another restraint for the force sensors market.
Market Segmentation
• By Technology, the global Force Sensors market is segmented into Capacitive, Piezoresistive, Optical, Magnetic, Ultrasonic, Electrochemical, Load cell, and Strain Gauge. Piezoresistive have the dominant position in the Force Sensors technology segment and is expected to retain its dominance in the forecasted period due to high usage in the consumer electronics like laptops touchpads, mobile phones, and others.
• By Application, the global Force Sensors market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Medical & Pharmaceutical Sector, Agriculture, Printing and Packaging, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Others. Oil & gas has a significant share in the application segment and is expected to grow in forecast period. However, the rise in the robotics industry due to the rising automation in manufacturing sector will make the market growth for the industrial share with the higher CAGR in the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
• By geography, the global Force Sensors Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• APAC holds the largest market share for Force Sensors due to the high demand for various Force Sensors in countries like India and China because of the rise in the electronics and automotive industries. Moreover, the high demand for electronics like mobile, tablets, is also driving the market for the region. Hence, there is a rise in the production of electronics in countries like India. For instance, according to the Indian Cellular Association (ICA), the annual production of mobile phones within the country has increased from 3 million devices in 2014 to 11 million devices in 2017. India now accounts for 11 percent of global mobile production, which was only 3 percent in 2014.
• North America holds the largest market share for Force sensors due to the rise in oil & gas exploration in the region. All the major companies such as BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Total operate in North America for exploration and production. The usage of force sensors in the oil & gas pipes for monitoring and controlling the pressure. Increasing demand for Oil & gas all around the world is asking for more production, and hence the production in the region is increasing and new sites for exploration will boost the market for force sensors in the region for the forecast period.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Force Sensors Market is a fragmented market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include Tekscan, TE Connectivity, Feutek Advanced Technology, Measurement Specialities, and Siemens. Other key players in the market include Sensitronics, Omron Corporation, Texas Instruments, ATI Industrial Automation, Digi Key, and GE Measurement.
• In August 2018, Peratech introduced a new force touch sensor for use with mobile devices. The distributed force array (DFA) sensor uses Peratech’s proprietary quantum tunneling composite (QTC) technology to provide an array of single point sensors that can be used in conjunction with a position sensor (such as capacitive) to measure force and correlate it with position.
• In April 2018, Tangio Printed Electronics, a division of Sytek Enterprises Inc., a global leader in Printed Touch Sensing Solutions, announces the launch of its new TPE-500 series Force Sensing Potentiometers (FSP). These innovative and cost-effective sensors simultaneously report touch location and variable force, thereby enhancing a wide range of human-machine interfaces with intuitive 2D interactivity. Tangio FSP's are easy to integrate, high resolution, low-power, and ideal for a wide range of applications & markets.
