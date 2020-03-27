Cardiovascular Therapeutic Drugs Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Cardiovascular Therapeutic Drugs Market is segmented By Disease (Hypertension, Cardiac arrhythmias, Arteriosclerosis, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Myocardial infarction, Thrombosis, Hyperlipidemia, others) By Drug class(Anti-hypertensives, Anti-hyperl
• The global cardiovascular therapeutic drugs market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.3 % during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• The cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) therapeutic drugs are used to treat several disorders of the heart and blood vessels such as coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, and heart defects, among others.
Market Dynamics
• The cardiovascular therapeutic drugs market growth is driven by rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally, growing elderly population, and increasing development of new drugs for the treatment of CVDs.
• According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, CVD is the number 1 cause of death globally. In 2016, an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs, representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% are due to heart attack and stroke. Over three quarters of CVD deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries. Out of the 17 million premature deaths (under the age of 70) due to non-communicable diseases in 2015, 82% are in low- and middle-income countries, and 37% are caused by CVDs. For the treatment of these diseases, manufacturers are highly investing to develop new drugs with better efficacy and low side effects. For instance, in February 2019, Novartis and Blackstone’s Life Sciences launched Anthos Therapeutics focusing on high-risk cardiovascular patients. Blackstone is investing $250 million, while Novartis is licensing MAA868, a drug for patients who are underserved by existing anti-coagulant drugs.
• However, high investment cost and recent expiry of patent exclusivity of cardiovascular drugs are some of the factors hampering the growth of the global cardiovascular drugs market. For instance, in July 2015, Novartis set a price of $4,560 a year for its new heart failure pill Entresto, nearly 50% higher than expected. From 2012 to 2015, nitroprusside prices increased 30-fold from $27.46 to $880.88, while isoproterenol prices increased nearly 70-fold from $26.20 to $1,790.11. These medications are used only in the hospital, with no external patient demand.
• There are several drugs in the pipeline for the treatment of various cardiovascular diseases. For instance, Revascor is a Phase III product candidate being developed as a treatment for both advanced and end-stage chronic heart failure (CHF). It is currently the most advanced regenerative therapy in development for heart failure.
• SAR440181 is a myosin activator, a new small molecule entity that is administered orally and is currently in Phase II trials. The drug was developed based on MyoKardia’s precision medicine platform, which the company utilizes to develop therapies for rare cardiovascular diseases.
• There are several unmet needs in cardiovascular drugs market globally which creates large number of opportunities for existing market players and new entrants in the market. For instance, Biologics provide large opportunities for players operating in the cardiovascular drugs market. Recent developments in biologic cardiovascular drugs such as Merck’s CETP inhibitor anacetrapib, Pfizer’s PCSK9 inhibitor, and Esperion Therapeutics’ novel LDL-lowering drug ETC-1002, uncover the potential of these drugs. Some drugs are losing their patent which leads to introduce generics in market by local as well as international players. For instance, in early 2016, Astrazeneca launched Crestor for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, lost patent in and in April 2016, the U.S. FDA approved first generic to this drug to Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Market Segment Analysis
• By drug class, the global cardiovascular therapeutic drugs market is segmented into Anti hyperlipidemias, Anti-hypertensives, Anti-coagulants, Anti-fibrinolytics, Anti-arrhythmic, and Others. Among these, anti-coagulants drug class is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, followed by anti-hyperlipidemia segment. The rising incidence of hyperlipidemia and introduction of new anti-hyperlipidemia drug are driving the growth of the segment. Hyperlipidemia involves an imbalance of cholesterol levels, including low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) in the blood. LDL-C and HDL-C regulate the amount of cholesterol in the body and an imbalance can increase the risk of cardiovascular events, including myocardial infarction and stroke. According to CDC, in 2015–2016, more than 12% of adults age 20 and older had total cholesterol higher than 240 mg/dL, and more than 18% had high-density lipoprotein (HDL, or “good”) cholesterol levels less than 40 mg/dL. Launch of PCSK9 inhibitors (Praluent) for treating hyperlipidemia in 2016 is likely to fuel expansion of anti-hyperlipidemia drugs market segment by 2025 augmenting global cardiovascular drugs market.
• On the basis of diseases, the market is segmented into cardiac arrhythmias, hypertension, arteriosclerosis, acute coronary syndrome, myocardial infarction, peripheral artery disease, coronary artery disease, cardiac failure diseases, thrombosis, hyperlipidemia, and others. Among these, hypertension held the largest market share in 2018 and likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. However, Arrhythmia segment is expected to hold low market share during the forecast period due to shift of preference from anti-arrhythmia drugs to advanced implantable cardiovascular devices such as pacemakers. According to the American Heart Association data, 2019, from 2013-2016, 46.0% of US adults had hypertension. In 2016, there were 82,735 deaths primarily attributable to High Blood Pressure. In 2016, the age-adjusted death rate primarily attributable to high blood pressure was 21.6 per 100,000. Projections show that by 2035, the total direct costs of High Blood Pressure could increase to an estimated $220.9 billion.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the Cardiovascular Therapeutic Drugs market in 2018 and estimated to hold largest market size over the forecast period (2019-2026), owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease and introduction of new drugs for the treatment. Cardiovascular disease (CVD), is one of the major cause of death, accounted for 840,678 deaths in the US in 2016, approx. 1 of every 3 deaths. Between 2013 and 2016, 121.5 million American adults had some form of cardiovascular disease. As per the American Heart Association, 2019, 116.4 million or 46% of the US adults are estimated to have hypertension. In 2016, Coronary Heart Disease was the leading cause (43.2%) of deaths attributable to cardiovascular disease in the US, followed by stroke (16.9%), High Blood Pressure (9.8%), Heart Failure (9.3%), diseases of the arteries (3.0%), and other cardiovascular diseases (17.7%). The players are investing high on the new drug development for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in this region. For instance, in February 2019, Novartis and Blackstone’s Life Sciences launched Anthos Therapeutics focusing on high-risk cardiovascular patients. Blackstone is investing $250 million, while Novartis is licensing MAA868, a drug for patients who are underserved by existing anti-coagulant drugs.
Competitive Landscape
• The Cardiovascular Therapeutic Drugs market is dominated by few major players including Biophan Technologies, Berlin Heart GmbH, Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd., MAQUET GmbH & Co., Teleflex Incorporated, Heart Ware International, Abiomed Inc., Thoratec Corporation, SynCardia Systems, and Bioheart. The players are focusing on product approvals and developing innovative products to strengthen their product portfolio that intensifies the market competition. The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the Cardiovascular Therapeutic Drugs market globally. For instance,
• In May 2019, the U.S. FDA approved Vyndaqel (tafamidis meglumine) and Vyndamax (tafamidis) capsules for the treatment of the heart disease (cardiomyopathy) caused by transthyretin mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults.
• In March 2019, Baxter International Inc. launched the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ready-to-use eptifibatide. Baxter’s presentation of eptifibatide is the first of its kind available in a flexible container.
• In February 2019, Novartis and Blackstone’s Life Sciences launched Anthos Therapeutics focusing on high-risk cardiovascular patients. Blackstone is investing $250 million, while Novartis is licensing MAA868, a drug for patients who are underserved by existing anti-coagulant drugs.
• In August 2018, Medicure Inc., a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, received the U.S. FDA approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA") for Sodium Nitroprusside Injection 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL) single dose vial ("SNP"), a generic intravenous cardiovascular drug product.
• In December 2017, Amgen received the U. S. FDA approval for Repatha® (evolocumab), the first PCSK9 inhibitor to prevent heart attacks, strokes and coronary revascularizations in adults with established cardiovascular disease.
