Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market is segmented By Product Type (Mycotoxin Binders (Clay, Bentonite, others), Mycotoxin Modifiers), By Source (Organic, Synthetic), By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Livestock (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aqua, other
• The Global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Mycotoxin is an organic or synthetic substance added to animal feed in a small quantities to trap mycotoxins, and preventing them from entering blood stream of livestock’s. Most commonly used binder materials as a mycotoxin binder in livestock includes silicates, clay, yeast, and charcoal. Mycotoxin binder improves growth rate in pigs associated with reduction of toll-like receptors and improves gut health. On the other hand, mycotoxin modifiers aim to alter the chemical structure and subsequently reduce toxicity. Mycotoxin modifiers are generally of microbiological origin comprised of whole cultures of bacteria or yeasts, as well as specifically extracted components, such as enzymes.
Market Dynamics:
• Fungi growth in animal feed will reduces their nutritional value and increases the risk of mycotoxins, henceforth in order to control the mycotoxin growth, mycotoxin binders and modifiers have to be used. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), about 25% of feed globally is critically contaminated, leading to economic losses due to reduced animal health and eventual loss of productivity for the farming industry. Therefore, use of mycotoxin binders and modifiers is utmost important in order to avoid curb these losses. Owing to their need, moving forward this segment will likely to showcases consistent growth. Growing livestock production across the globe associated with increasing spending by the livestock producers in healthy diet are additionally contributing to the growth of mycotoxin binders and modifiers globally. Moreover, growing consumer awareness regarding fungi growth in stored feed and its negative impact over animal health are fueling the growth of sales of mycotoxin binders and modifiers across the globe.
• However, growing stringent regulations imposed over the usage of mycotoxin binders and modifiers in the feed is the major factor hindering the growth of feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers globally.
Market Segmentation
• Global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is segmented on the basis of product into mycotoxin binders and mycotoxin modifiers. The mycotoxin modifiers is further segmented into clay, bentonite, and others.
• The most recognized approach to detoxify mycotoxins is through the use of binders. This involves the use of nutritionally inert adsorbents with the capacity to bind and immobilise mycotoxins in the gastrointestinal tract of animals, thereby reducing their bioavailability. Mycotoxin binders are used widely as they are cheaper and are commercialized on a large scale, making them comparatively easy to procure. Furthermore, these have a longer shelf life and does not get affected by different climatic conditions, making them safe for use in all climatic conditions.
Geographical Presentation
• By region, the global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa.
• India feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is expected to grow at a higher pace during the forecast period owing to growing production livestock across the region and high dependency of population over livestock and its derivates. Growing adoption of advancements to feed additive and other health related products to maintain feed quality and health maintenance of heard are additionally contributing to the growth of feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market across India. Mycotoxin management in poultry is crucial. Mycotoxins can directly affect the productivity and the performance of the birds. Poultry is a fast-growing livestock industry in India, this country is highly focusing on development of good food, better health & living standards for the citizens. With the increase in the incomes, people can now afford better nutrition and hence, since last two decades the demand for eggs and chicken is growing. With the government initiative towards promoting daily egg consumption have showcased better egg consumption in the country. Therefore, the growth in the poultry sector will likely to attribute for the growth of poultry feed protector such as mycotoxin binders.
Competitive Analysis
• The major players in global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market are focusing improving global presence through acquisition of regional companies and their production plants. This market is also experiencing new product launch with innovative formulations and higher efficiency to attract wide range of customers across the globe.
• In December 2017, Adisseo has acquired Nutriad, a manufacturer of feed additives for more than 50 years, with a solid product range in palatability, mycotoxin management and digestive performance.
• In August 2018, a leading player in mycotoxin binders market BASF SE launched Lucantin NXT, an animal nutrition product line in Europe market.
• Some of the key players in the global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market includes Cargill, Incorporated, Kemin Industries Inc, Alltech Nutrition, Bentoli, Inc., and BASF SE.
