Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market is segmented By Technology (Injection, Extrusion, Others (Rotational molding, Blow molding, electrostatic spraying)), By Application (Coatings, Tubes, Wires & Cables, Films & Sheets, Others (Foams, Membran
• The Global Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) is a fluorine-based plastic. It is designed to have high corrosion resistance and strength over a wide temperature range. It is a polymer and its source-based name is poly(ethene-co-tetrafluoroethene). It has a relatively high melting temperature, excellent chemical, electrical and high-energy radiation resistance properties. When burned, It releases hydrofluoric acid. ETFE can be easily processed by all standard thermoplastic processing methods such as injection molding, compression molding, blow molding, rotational molding, extrusion, and wire coating.
Market Dynamics
• Increasing demand for ETFC cables from the aerospace industry, rising demand from various end-use industries and high impact resistance are the major driving factors for the growth of the market worldwide. ETFEs are used for relatively high-performance applications related to heat, low temperature, chemical internes, and electrical insulation. Because ETFE is a semi-transparent material, it can also be used as a viable replacement for glass or traditional plastic. ETFE is an attractive replacement for glass because it maintains 1% the weight of glass, yet transmits 25% more light and is less expensive to install.ETFE is extremely suitable for use in architectural structures. The superior transmission of UV and longwave radiation also leads to it being used extensively in outdoor constructions. There are several well-known buildings that have used ETFE in their construction, including Eden Project in UK, Olympic Swimming Stadium in Beijing and Allianz Stadium in Munich.
• Stringent EPA regulations and increasing environmental concerns are the key restraints hampering the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
• Based on the end-user, the market is divided into automotive, building and construction, electrical & electronics, films and medical. The global ETFE market size by end-user was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Building & Construction is expected to hold the major market share in the forecast period owing t its extraordinary tear resistance, long life and transparency to ultra-violet light. ETFE foil is fast becoming one of the most exciting materials in today’s design industry and has set the construction world alight with the potential it offers. ETFE materials play a key role in stadium projects such across the U.S. These included the Bank of California Stadium for the Los Angeles Football Club, MLS and the U.S. Bank Stadium for the Minnesota Vikings. U.S bank stadium makes use of a 240,000square-foot transparent ETFE roof—the largest of its kind in the country.
• Apart from building and construction, it also used in various end-use industries. For instance, Electrical sleeving, wire, and cable insulation and jacketing, appliance wires, motor lead wires, compact wire and coatings, battery components, coil forms, other electrical components like sockets, connectors, switches, insulators are the different applications used majorly in electrical and electronic industry worldwide.
• On the basis of application, the market is divided into coatings, tubes, wires & cables, films & sheets and others. Others are again classified into foams and membranes. The global ETFE market size by application was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• Based on the technology, the market is classified into injection, extrusion, and others. Others is further divided into rotational molding, blow molding, and electrostatic spraying. The global ETFE market size by technology was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• By type, the market is broadly divided into powder and pellet/granule. The global ETFE market size by type was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific ETFE market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a high CAGR rate in the estimated period owing to the possibility of getting raw material and labor for low-priced. Additionally, drawing attention of foreign investments in the increasing economy of nations like India, China, Taiwan, and Indonesia is also expected to be the key driving factor for the market growth. Two remarkable examples, the Beijing National Aquatics Centre is also known as The Water Cube and Beijing National Stadium, vibrantly put ETFE on high definition television screens worldwide at the Summer Olympics. This mainstream moment on sports’ biggest stage held design fans captive with wonder, and more stunning structures began to feature the versatile building age.
Competitive Landscape
• The ETFE market is highly competitive with existing players in the market.
• Some of the major players include Ensinger, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Zeus Industrial Products Inc., Hubei Everflon Polymer CO. Ltd, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd, Dakin Industries Ltd, HaloPolymer OJSC, The Chemours Company, Vector Foiltec, and Quadrant AG.
• Companies are focusing to launch high performance-based ETFE products. For instance, AGC Chemicals has launched, Fluon® ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), a high-performance fluorine-based plastic film.
• New Vikings Football Stadium First in the U.S. to Use Lightweight ETFE Film Roof, utilizing material from the franchise’s Official Science Partner, 3M, the venue is covered by high-performance film.
• Pfeifer acquired Covertex, a Shanghai-based manufacturer of PTFE, PVC and ETFE membrane and in March 2016 acquired Austrian-based Erneuener-Plus now Pfeifer Systems, a specialist in retractable and movable structures.
