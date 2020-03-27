Automotive Night Vision System Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Automotive Night Vision System Market is segmented By Type(Active Night Vision system, Near Infrared, Far Infrared, Passive Night Vision System), By components(Controlling unit, Display unit, Sensors, Others), by sales channel(OEM, Aftermarket), an
• The Automotive Night Vision System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2019-2026.
• Automotive night vision system is a technology that can help increase situational awareness when there is a low light condition which makes it difficult to see the path. Automotive night vision systems can help in preventing accidents.
• These systems extend the perception of the driver beyond the limited reach of headlights through the use of thermographic cameras, infrared lights, head-up displays, and other technologies. Automotive night vision systems based on LIDAR-based vision systems generate a 3D image of the surrounding by using laser pulses.
• Night vision systems detect objects that are more than 500 feet away. The use of a night vision system can help to avoid collisions. Global Automotive night vision system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% to reach market maximum value by 2026.
Market Drivers:
• The 3D assisted automotive night vision system is one of the major driver that will contribute to growth in the coming years.
• According to the statistic of European Commission for the Automobile Industry, there are nearly 50% of accidents occur at night, which is a key demand element for automotive night vision system market.
Market Restraints:
• The high price of automotive night vision system is restricting the market growth.
• Automotive night vision system are mostly seen in luxury and high end cars thus, low penetration of automotive night vision systems is effecting the market growth.
Market Segmentation
By product type
• Active night vision systems use infrared light sources, and these light sources don’t cause oncoming drivers to suffer from temporary night blindness as high beam headlights can. That allows the infrared lights to illuminate objects that are significantly further away than headlights can reach.
• Passive night vision systems rely on thermographic cameras to detect thermal radiation. The thermographic cameras essentially see heat, it's easy for them to pick out the difference between a warm object (person), and a cooler object (road).
By Geography
• U.S is expected to have higher demand for night vision system due to increasing pedestrian fatalities in the country. In recent years, about 68 percent of all pedestrian fatalities in the U.S. occurring at night.
Competitive landscape
• The companies are investing more on new technological innovation in the products for instance, the introduction of Night Vision cleaning system, it is a water jet that cleans the camera lens. The camera detects the level of contamination on the lens without operator intervention and automatically triggers cleaning.
Key market segments covered
By type
• Active Night Vision system
• Near Infrared
• Far Infrared
• Passive Night Vision System
By components
• Controlling unit
• Display unit
• Sensors
• Others
by sales channel
• OEM
• Aftermarket
by Region
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Rest of the World
