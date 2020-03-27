Endometrial Cancer Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Endometrial Cancer Market is segmented By Type (Carcinosarcoma, Adenocarcinoma, Squamous cell carcinoma, Others), By Type of therapy (Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Radiation therapy, Others), By Type of diagnosis (Biopsy, CT Scan, Pelvic ultrasound,
• The Global Endometrial Cancer Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Endometrial cancer is the malignancy that develops in the layers of cells that form the endometrium, the lining of the uterus. Women with diabetes, high blood pressure, breast cancer are at a higher risk of being affected by endometrial cancer.
Market Dynamics
• The major driving forces are the rising awareness about uterine diseases and their available therapies, increasing healthcare expenditure, innovation in drug development and subsequent technological advancements, changes in sedentary lifestyle, growing consumption of unhealthy diet, increasing obesity among women, increase in menopausal hormone therapy, increasing occurrence of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), increasing prevalence of breast or ovarian tumor, rising prevalence of endometrial cancer, and various socioeconomic factors.
• The rising prevalence of endometrial cancer is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Institute for Cancer Research, endometrial cancer is the sixth most commonly occurring cancer in women and the 15th most commonly occurring cancer globally. Also, there were over 380,000 new cases in 2018. Thus, the increasing prevalence of endometrial cancer are driving the market.
• The presence of a promising product pipeline is expected to drive the market. For instance,
• The increasing number of research and development activities is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Michigan State University researchers, in collaboration with the Van Andel Institute, have identified a combination of two gene mutations linked to endometrial cancer. The research, published in Nature Communications on August 2019, found that the mutations of ARID1A and PIK3CA genes are frequently found together in the development of endometrial cancer, also in endometriosis-associated ovarian cancer. Also, according to an article published in September 2018, with the help of a $2.1 million grant, researchers from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Nursing studied how a gene that regulates estrogen and the neurotransmitter levels could be tied to cognitive decline in patients undergoing chemotherapy for breast and endometrial cancer. Thus, the presence of ongoing research activities on endometrial cancer is driving the market.
• However, the high cost associated with the treatment, onset of side effects of the treatment, and high toxicity of drugs are likely to hamper the market.
• There are various side effects of cancer therapy, and endometrial cancer, on its own, can produce symptoms like vaginal bleeding, pain during intercourse, and persistent pain in the lower abdomen or the pelvic area. Also, there are side-effects caused by these therapies, which include fever, fullness due to fluid in the abdomen, anemia, swelling caused by lymphedema, blood clots, difficulty urinating, or constipation, and shortening of the vagina. Radiation therapy also has several side-effects, such as fatigue, dryness, itching, tightening, and burning in the vagina. These short-term side-effects are restraining the endometrial cancer market.
Market Segmentation
• Based on the type, the global endometrial cancer market is segmented into adenocarcinoma, carcinosarcoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and other types of cancer.
• The Carcinosarcoma segment is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period, owing to the presence of an increased number of research activities. For instance, according to the report presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in 2019, results from the phase III NRG Oncology clinical trial GOG 0261 comparing paclitaxel plus carboplatin (PC) to paclitaxel plus ifosfamide (PI) in women with stage I-IV, recurrent carcinosarcoma of the uterus or ovary, indicate that the PC combination treatment should be considered as a standard of care for the patients. Thus, the presence of ongoing research and development activities on carcinosarcoma are driving the market.
• Based on the type of therapy, the global endometrial cancer market is segmented into immunotherapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and others.
• The immunotherapy segment is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period. Immunotherapy is emerged in recent years and is considered one of the most significant discoveries in cancer treatment. Pembrolizumab is one of these immunotherapies. The US FDA approved it in 2018 for use in treating all solid tumors with defective DNA mismatch repair, including endometrial cancer. It could provide benefits for up to 30 % of patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma. Thus, the presence of FDA approved immunotherapeutic drugs are driving the market.
• Chemotherapy is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to the presence of an increased number of research activities. For instance, according to an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine on June 12, 2019, the standard of care for women with stage III/IVA endometrial cancer following surgery has been chemotherapy and radiation to prevent a recurrence. But in a new finding, radiation combined with chemotherapy did not increase recurrence-free survival in these women, as per the National Cancer Institute. However, the segment is expected to hold a high share in the type of therapy, owing to the high adoption of chemotherapy when compared to surgery and radiation. Further, the chemotherapeutic agents, such as carboplatin and paclitaxel, are commonly recommended as the first line of therapy in the majority of the cancers, which increases the demand for these products. For instance, recently, the US FDA approved the IXEMPRA (ixabepilone) for use in the treatment of endometrial cancer and is expected to drive the growth of the market. Thus, the presence of FDA approved chemotherapeutic drugs, and the increased adoption rates are driving the market.
• Based on the type of diagnosis, the global endometrial cancer market is segmented into biopsy, pelvic ultrasound, hysteroscopy, CT scan, and other diagnostic methods.
• The biopsy segment is expected to drive the market over the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of biopsy for the identification of endometrial tumors. For instance, according to an article published by National Cancer Institute on August 29, 2018, the researchers ran simulations in which they estimated that how many women with postmenopausal bleeding would need to undergo additional testing to detect 1 case of endometrial cancer, based on the varying levels of risk and different testing strategies. Assuming a 10% risk of endometrial cancer and that women underwent subsequent testing with ultrasound, they estimated that seven women would require a biopsy to detect one cancer. Thus, the increased adoption and the presence of an increased number of research and development activities are driving the market.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global endometrial cancer market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America is dominating the global endometrial cancer market in 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the increasing prevalence rates of endometrial cancer, the rising awareness for the diagnosis of cancer and the presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure.
• Increasing prevalence rates of endometrial cancer rates are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the American Cancer Society, it is reported that in 2019, around 61,880 new cases of endometrial cancer will be diagnosed in the US. In 2017, the National Cancer Institute expected that there would be 61,380 diagnoses of endometrial cancer and over 10,920 deaths from this disease. Also, uterine cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women in the United States. Thus, the increasing prevalence of endometrial cancer in the region is driving the market.
• The presence of ongoing research and development activities are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, the University of Miami has commenced a clinical trial on July 28, 2016, named sentinel lymph node dissection (SLND) in patients with apparent early-stage endometrial cancer. The expected study completion date is in January 2022. Also, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company, commenced a Phase 2 study of Abemaciclib with Letrozole in recurrent or persistent endometrial cancer on December 24, 2018. The expected study completion date is in May 2024. Thus, the presence of ongoing clinical trials on endometrial cancer in the region are driving the market.
Competitive Landscape
• The key players operating in the global endometrial cancer market are Pfizer, Scientific, Karl Storz, AbilityPharma (Ability Pharmaceuticals, SL), GlaxoSmithKline, Eisai Co., Ltd., ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, LiNA Medical, and Bayer AG.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the endometrial cancer market globally. For instance,
• In September 2019, the US FDA has approved Merck’s anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) Keytruda and Eisai’s kinase inhibitor Lenvima for certain advanced endometrial carcinoma patients.
• On May 30, 2019, AbilityPharma (Ability Pharmaceuticals, SL) released the first results of the currently ongoing phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating ABTL0812 in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with endometrial cancer or non-small cell lung cancer. The results correspond to the phase 1 part of the Phase 1/2a clinical trial.
• In March 2019, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) oncology subsidiary Tesaro has unveiled promising data from its Phase I/II Garnet study evaluating Dostarlimab as monotherapy for endometrial cancer.
• On July 31, 2018, Eisai Co., Ltd., and Merck & Co., Inc. announced that the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for LENVIMA of Eisai, in combination with Merck & Co., Inc.,‘s KEYTRUDA for the treatment of patients having advanced and/or metastatic non-microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H)/proficient mismatch repair (pMMR) endometrial cancer who have progressed following at least one prior systemic therapy.
