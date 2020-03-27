Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2026
Global Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market is segmented By Application (Personal care products, Household care, Industrial cleaners, Others (Leather and paper industry, printing and dyeing)), By Type (Branched alkyl benzene sulfonates, Linear alkylbenzene sulfo
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market is estimated to grow at a high CAGR > 5.0% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Alkylbenzene sulfonate (ABS) refers to a family of branched-chain organic chemical compounds that were used as detergents. They are regarded as "hard" detergents due to their resistance to biological degradation. These are a class of anionic surfactants, consisting of a hydrophilic sulfonate head-group and a hydrophobic alkylbenzene tail-group. They are one of the oldest and most widely used synthetic detergents and found in numerous personal-care products like soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, etc. and household-care products such as laundry detergent, dishwashing liquid, spray cleaner, etc.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/alkylbenzene-sulfonate-market
Market Dynamics
• Increasing demand for detergents and cleaners and rising awareness regarding hygiene and personal health are the major drivers impacting the growth of the market. Alkylbenzene sulfonate is majorly used in the detergents and cleaners, owing to its reasonable characteristics like outstanding foam generation, cleansing, and emulsifying capabilities. The usage of detergents and cleaners have been gradually increasing by the people to maintain healthiness and cleanliness. The gradual growth of the food and beverage industry globally is also estimated to boost the demand for dishwashing liquids which leads to the growth of the market. Alkyl Benzene Sulfonate, widely used in daily chemical washing, textile auxiliaries, industrial cleaning, printing and dyeing, electroplating, leather, and paper industry, etc. Alkylbenzene in small proportions is employed in the manufacture of ink, agricultural herbicides, paint industry, wetting agents, electric cable oil, and so on.
• Unstable prices of raw materials are the key restraint hindering the growth of the market worldwide.
Market Segmentation
• By type, the alkylbenzene sulfonate market is segmented into branched alkyl benzene sulfonates and linear alkylbenzene sulfonates. Linear alkylbenzene sulfonates (LAS) are prepared industrially by the sulfonation of linear alkylbenzenes (LABs), which can themselves be prepared in several ways. LAS has excellent surfactant power, which has made them suitable for detergents, emulsifiers, and dispersing, wetting and foaming agents. It is very stable in hard water as well as in low acidic and alkaline media. Following environmental concerns, branched alkyl benzene sulfonates were replaced with linear alkylbenzene sulfonates (LAS) the 1960s. Subsequently, production has been increased significantly from about 1 million tons in 1980, to around 3.5 million tons in 2016, making them the most produced anionic surfactant after soaps.
• By application, the Alkylbenzene Sulfonate market is segmented into personal care products, household care, and industrial cleaners.
Geographical Analysis
• The Europe alkylbenzene sulfonate market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. The demand for cleaners and household detergents is increasing and as well as for dishwashing cleaners over the last few years in Europe and will remain to be one of most profitable regional worldwide in the forecast period. Furthermore, major personal care manufacturers have established their plants in Germany, UK, and France, thereby driving the regional demand for the alkylbenzene sulfonate industry, especially for linear alkylbenzene sulfonate. For instance, in June 2019, Spanish petrochemicals producer CEPSA has announced that it is upgrading its chemical plant in Puente Mayorga (Cadiz, Spain), making it the first linear alkylbenzene (LAB) facility in the world.
• The Asia Pacific alkylbenzene sulfonate market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. It is expected to hold the major market share owing to the huge population in economies like India and China and improved livelihood will stimulate regional growth. The increasing per capita earnings also expected to rise the demand for products like personal care goods and household detergents. Adding to this, strict regulations regarding hygiene and health alongside speedy industrialization will boost the regional alkylbenzene sulfonate industry growth particularly for the linear alkylbenzene sulfonate segment.
Competitive Landscape
• The alkylbenzene sulfonate market is moderately consolidated with a few big players occupying a major share of the market.
• Some of the major players include Kao Corporation, Pilot Chemical Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Huntsman Performance Products, Jin Tung Petrochemicals, Reliance Industries Limited, CEPSA Quimica, Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd, and Croda International Plc.
• The key players are adopting various key strategies such as product launches, collaborations and expanding their business operations which are contributing to the growth of the alkylbenzene sulfonate Market.
• For instance, in June 2019, Spanish petrochemicals producer CEPSA has announced that it is upgrading its chemical plant in Puente Mayorga (Cadiz, Spain), making it the first linear alkylbenzene (LAB) facility in the world.
• In July 2017, Honeywell has announced that Saudi Arabia-based Farabi Petrochemicals Company will use Honeywell UOP technologies for a new complex in Yanbu to expand its production of biodegradable detergents. It includes a Unionfining hydrotreating unit, a Molex unit to produce the linear alkylbenzene (LAB) feedstock necessary for making biodegradable detergents.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/alkylbenzene-sulfonate-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/alkylbenzene-sulfonate-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market is estimated to grow at a high CAGR > 5.0% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Alkylbenzene sulfonate (ABS) refers to a family of branched-chain organic chemical compounds that were used as detergents. They are regarded as "hard" detergents due to their resistance to biological degradation. These are a class of anionic surfactants, consisting of a hydrophilic sulfonate head-group and a hydrophobic alkylbenzene tail-group. They are one of the oldest and most widely used synthetic detergents and found in numerous personal-care products like soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, etc. and household-care products such as laundry detergent, dishwashing liquid, spray cleaner, etc.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/alkylbenzene-sulfonate-market
Market Dynamics
• Increasing demand for detergents and cleaners and rising awareness regarding hygiene and personal health are the major drivers impacting the growth of the market. Alkylbenzene sulfonate is majorly used in the detergents and cleaners, owing to its reasonable characteristics like outstanding foam generation, cleansing, and emulsifying capabilities. The usage of detergents and cleaners have been gradually increasing by the people to maintain healthiness and cleanliness. The gradual growth of the food and beverage industry globally is also estimated to boost the demand for dishwashing liquids which leads to the growth of the market. Alkyl Benzene Sulfonate, widely used in daily chemical washing, textile auxiliaries, industrial cleaning, printing and dyeing, electroplating, leather, and paper industry, etc. Alkylbenzene in small proportions is employed in the manufacture of ink, agricultural herbicides, paint industry, wetting agents, electric cable oil, and so on.
• Unstable prices of raw materials are the key restraint hindering the growth of the market worldwide.
Market Segmentation
• By type, the alkylbenzene sulfonate market is segmented into branched alkyl benzene sulfonates and linear alkylbenzene sulfonates. Linear alkylbenzene sulfonates (LAS) are prepared industrially by the sulfonation of linear alkylbenzenes (LABs), which can themselves be prepared in several ways. LAS has excellent surfactant power, which has made them suitable for detergents, emulsifiers, and dispersing, wetting and foaming agents. It is very stable in hard water as well as in low acidic and alkaline media. Following environmental concerns, branched alkyl benzene sulfonates were replaced with linear alkylbenzene sulfonates (LAS) the 1960s. Subsequently, production has been increased significantly from about 1 million tons in 1980, to around 3.5 million tons in 2016, making them the most produced anionic surfactant after soaps.
• By application, the Alkylbenzene Sulfonate market is segmented into personal care products, household care, and industrial cleaners.
Geographical Analysis
• The Europe alkylbenzene sulfonate market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. The demand for cleaners and household detergents is increasing and as well as for dishwashing cleaners over the last few years in Europe and will remain to be one of most profitable regional worldwide in the forecast period. Furthermore, major personal care manufacturers have established their plants in Germany, UK, and France, thereby driving the regional demand for the alkylbenzene sulfonate industry, especially for linear alkylbenzene sulfonate. For instance, in June 2019, Spanish petrochemicals producer CEPSA has announced that it is upgrading its chemical plant in Puente Mayorga (Cadiz, Spain), making it the first linear alkylbenzene (LAB) facility in the world.
• The Asia Pacific alkylbenzene sulfonate market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. It is expected to hold the major market share owing to the huge population in economies like India and China and improved livelihood will stimulate regional growth. The increasing per capita earnings also expected to rise the demand for products like personal care goods and household detergents. Adding to this, strict regulations regarding hygiene and health alongside speedy industrialization will boost the regional alkylbenzene sulfonate industry growth particularly for the linear alkylbenzene sulfonate segment.
Competitive Landscape
• The alkylbenzene sulfonate market is moderately consolidated with a few big players occupying a major share of the market.
• Some of the major players include Kao Corporation, Pilot Chemical Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Huntsman Performance Products, Jin Tung Petrochemicals, Reliance Industries Limited, CEPSA Quimica, Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd, and Croda International Plc.
• The key players are adopting various key strategies such as product launches, collaborations and expanding their business operations which are contributing to the growth of the alkylbenzene sulfonate Market.
• For instance, in June 2019, Spanish petrochemicals producer CEPSA has announced that it is upgrading its chemical plant in Puente Mayorga (Cadiz, Spain), making it the first linear alkylbenzene (LAB) facility in the world.
• In July 2017, Honeywell has announced that Saudi Arabia-based Farabi Petrochemicals Company will use Honeywell UOP technologies for a new complex in Yanbu to expand its production of biodegradable detergents. It includes a Unionfining hydrotreating unit, a Molex unit to produce the linear alkylbenzene (LAB) feedstock necessary for making biodegradable detergents.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/alkylbenzene-sulfonate-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/alkylbenzene-sulfonate-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.