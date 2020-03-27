The Ultimate Staycation!
Start your own game room with an arcade game, a pinball machines and a jukebox.
Ok, so, we are living in some tough times, right? What I mean is, because of the #coronavirus, aka, #covid19 pandemic, millions of people in the United States, Canada, and other parts of the globe simply do not want to leave their homes unless they absolutely need to. Additionally, we as Americans and Canadians, are not used to being forced to the confinements of our homes. We are supposed to be living in a free country, aren’t we? Therefore, if you are like me, and want to still do fun things with you and your family, you will not stop until you find some way of creating a #staycation!
What is a #staycation? A #staycation is a vacation within your very own home. Likewise, many individuals will use similar terms like man cave or even family cave. So, how does one build a staycation? Well, this is where we at IN THE NEW AGE come in.
Now you can OWN you own staycation for less than the cost of the average vacation. Imagine what it would cost to take you and your family to places like Hawaii, the Bahamas, Mexica, to Europe, Disney World or even one of those risky germ-infested cruises?
Here is our Station Line-up of:
#Arcade #games, and #arcade #machines that included over 3,500 #classic #arcade #games like #pacman, Galaga, Donkey Kong, Missile Command, Frogger, Defender, Karate Champ, fighting games like Street Fighter, Ninja Turtles, Metal Slug games, and so many more!
Additionally, we sell #virtual #pinball machines, also known as #video #pinball machines that include over 2,000 #classic #pinball #machine #games like, Space Shuttle, Pinbot, Avengers pinball games, The Adams Family, Comet, and many more! Additionally, our #virtual #pinball #tables include up to a 49” high-definition LCD screen, and a 32” LCD screen for the back.
Oh, yes, did I forget to mention we are an authorized dealer for the finest and the last American #jukebox manufacturer, #rock-Ola #jukeboxes?
We sell CD #jukeboxes, Vinyl-45 record playing #jukeboxes, and the famous #Rock-Ola Music center. The Rock-Ola Music center is a digital download #jukebox that has a music capacity of 60,000+ song titles.
Ok, so we have some amazing #game #room products. However, in times like this, meaning the #coronavirus #pandemic, we can well prepare you with some important and quite essential #health #machines such as but not limited to; #Air #purifiers, #Air #disinfection #devices, #pemf #machines to build up your body’s natural immune system, the world famous #pyroenergen electrostatic therapy machines and many more #alternative #health #products.
Visit our company website at:
IN THE NEW AGE
inthenewage.com
