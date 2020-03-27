Do You Experience Eye Strain? Do your eyes get tired easily?
We may have a SOLUTION! They are called Lazy Eye Training Glasses!
We may have a SOLUTION! They are called Lazy Eye Training Glasses!
We, at IN THE NEW AGE, are now selling an amazing pair of glasses that can help you see MUCH BETTER, and suffer less eye strain, and eye tiredness within as little as a few days!
Do you have eye strain? Do your eyes get tired easily? The letters are blurry possibly due to a condition called aging eye.
Aging eye is a natural age-related condition, in medical terms it is called presbyopia. Beginning in the early to mid-forties, most adults may start to experience problems with near focusing and cannot see clearly at close distances.
This change in the eye's focusing ability will continue to progress over time. This problem remains unnoticeable for years because it develops slowly. At first it affects one of the eyes only. The brain automatically compensates the deterioration of the affected eye, but only for a while. Later, the brain gives it up and one of the eyes remains weaker.
Who is at risk for aging eye?
Anyone over the age of 40 is at risk for developing presbyopia. Everyone experiences some loss of focusing power for near objects as they age, but some will notice this more than others.
Presbyopia affects quality of life. People who become presbyopia may complain of headaches and eye strain, experience blurred near vision when reading and hold objects progressively further away from their eyes in order to be able to focus on them.
Statistics
Presbyopia is widespread in the United States. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, over 140 million Americans were age 40 and older in 2010, and the country is growing older: the median age reached 37.2 in 2010, up 1.9 years since 2000.
More than a billion people in the world are suffering from presbyopia symptom’s which makes it a pressing health problem world-wide.
ActiveShade Glasses: a useful tool to train your eyes
When you switch the glasses on the test program is launched first, which tells the weaker eye. The training program is to improve your vision.
How does it work?
The glasses leave the field of vision for the weaker eye free while closing the field of vision for the stronger eye every two seconds. This induces the weaker eye to focus again and again, which under normal circumstances you'd not even try.
By intermittently suppressing the dominant eye, the device forces the weaker eye to try again and again to form a sharp focused image of the objects in the visual field. This eye exercise helps to restore the balance between the eyes and reduces blurred vision at a normal reading distance.
