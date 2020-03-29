Worldwide Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market Analysis and Forecast Report Till 2024
The report "Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market by Product (Fine-needle Aspiration, Biopsy (Core & Vacuum Assisted)), Site, Procedure (Image-guided (Ultrasound, MRI, Stereotactic), Nonimage-guided), Enduser (Hospital, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2024"
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 29, 2020 ) The report "Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market by Product (Fine-needle Aspiration, Biopsy (Core & Vacuum Assisted)), Site, Procedure (Image-guided (Ultrasound, MRI, Stereotactic), Nonimage-guided), Enduser (Hospital, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2024", The aspiration and biopsy needles market is projected to reach USD 1,272 million by 2024 from USD 894 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 7.3%
“Biopsy needles accounted for the largest share of the aspiration and biopsy needles market, by product, in 2018.”
On the basis of product, the aspiration and biopsy needles market is segmented into aspiration and biopsy needles. The biopsy needles segment accounted for the largest share of the aspiration and biopsy needles market in 2018 due to its widespread adoption in healthcare facilities. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
“The lung segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the aspiration and biopsy needles market during the forecast period by site, in 2019”
On the basis of site, the aspiration and biopsy needles market is segmented into breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, kidney, and bone & bone marrow. The lung segment is expected to register the highest growth rate due to the increasing prevalence of lung cancer.
Key Players
CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Olympus (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cook Group Incorporated (US), Argon Medical Devices, Inc (US), INRAD Inc. (US), Somatex Medical Technologies (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), Cardinal Health (US), Remington Medical (US), HAKKO CO.,LTD (Japan), and Merit Medical Systems (US)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) is a leading player in the aspiration and biopsy needles market. The company offers a wide range of biopsy products, including breast biopsy, bone marrow biopsy, and soft tissue biopsy forceps and needles. With a strong presence in North America, Europe, and APAC, the company focuses on expanding its geographic presence in emerging countries with expanding healthcare systems in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and certain countries within APAC. For instance, in April 2017, the company acquired C. R. Bard, Inc. (US) for USD 24 billion. It also acquired CareFusion Corporation (US) in March 2015 and positioned itself as a major player in the aspiration and biopsy needle market. These acquisitions are expected to boost the company’s presence in the market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
