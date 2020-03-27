Surface Disinfectant Market - Growth Rate, opportunities, and Forecast
North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2020 ) Surface disinfectants are used to prevent microbial cross-contamination and transmission of microbial infections through surfaces in hospitals, pathology labs, and other patient-related areas. They are also used in research laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies where human cells are handled and maintained for the purpose of research and development. These surface disinfectants are used to clean walls/floors, and other surfaces in hospitals and are also used in the disinfection of medical devices and instruments.
The global surface disinfectant market is expected to reach USD 1,251.6 Million by 2024 from USD 836.7 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.4% during forecast period.
Driver: High prevalence of HAIs:
Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are nosocomial infections that occur during a patient’s stay at hospitals and related facilities but are not observed at the time of admission. These infections include central line-associated bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and Clostridium difficile infections.
The incidence of HAIs is mainly dependent on the patient’s immune status, infection control practices, and the prevalence of various infectious agents around the healthcare facility. Other factors include longer hospital stays, immunosuppression, older age, and stays in intensive care units. Around 20% of such infections occur in the ICUs. The major pathogens causing HAIs include C. difficile, Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella, and Escherichia coli. The transmission of pathogens can occur by direct contact with healthcare workers or contaminated environment. Pathogens tend to colonize in warm and moist areas such as the inguinal and perineal areas, axilla, and trunk.
Critical questions the report answers:
- Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
- What are the upcoming trends for the surface disinfectants market?
- Which segment provides the most opportunity for growth?
- Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
- What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
North America is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The demand for surface disinfectants in North America is primarily driven by the high prevalence of HAIs, rising patient population (as a result of the growth in the geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases), implementation of favorable government initiatives and stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection, presence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada, and the acceptance of newer compositions of surface disinfectants
Key Market Players;
3M Company, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Clorox Company, Ecolab, Cantel Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Diversey, Inc., Steris Corporation, CarroLLClean, Metrex Research, LLC (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Whiteley Corporation, Gojo Industries, Inc.
