Sugar-Based Excipients Market - Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities
Europe dominated the sugar excipients market, followed by North America.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2020 ) The global sugar excipients market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, $ 1,060.6 Million.
Increasing use of co-processed excipients to improve the dissolution, bioavailability, and solubility of recently developed active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), rapid growth in the generics market due to the patent expiration of many blockbuster drugs, and increasing development of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, stringent regulatory requirements leading to shortage of FDA-approved manufacturing sites can hinder their market growth to a certain extent.
The report analyzes the market by product, type, functionality, formulation, and region.
Market Segmentation:
On the basis of product, the market is segmented into actual sugars, sugar alcohols, and artificial sweeteners. The actual sugars accounted for the largest share of the market, owing to its high utilization in oral formulations and pediatric formulations due to its non-toxicity and negligible reaction with drugs.
Based on the type, the market is segmented into powders/granules, direct compression sugars, crystals, and syrups. Similarly, on the basis of functionality, the market is segmented into fillers & diluents, flavoring agents, tonicity agents, and other functionalities. Based on formulation, this market is segmented into oral formulations, parenteral formulations, topical formulations, and other formulations.
Geographical Analysis:
The global sugar excipients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe commanded a major share of the global market. Europe’s largest share is primarily attributed to the increasing investments in drug development, increasing production of generic drugs, and favorable government initiatives in the region. North America, represents the second largest market for sugar excipients
Factors such as presence of large number of global pharmaceutical companies, and increasing demand of generic drugs due to patent expiration of blockbuster drugs are majorly contributing to the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Some of the prominent players in the global sugar excipients market include Roquette Group (France), DFE Pharma (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), MEGGLE AG (Germany), Associated British Foods Plc (U.K.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Colorcon, Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), and The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.).
