Drug Discovery Informatics Market worth 2.84 Billion USD by 2022
Drug Discovery Informatics Market by Function (Target Data, Sequencing Data Analysis, Molecular Docking, Library Preparation), Solution (Software, Services), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Contract Research Organization) - Global Forecast to 20
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2020 ) The global drug discovery informatics market is expected to reach USD 2.84 Billion from USD 1.67 Billion at a CAGR of 11.2%. Rising R&D expenditure and increasing focus on drug discovery are the major factors driving the adoption of discovery informatics solutions.
Based on function, the sequencing and target data analysis segment is accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017
On the basis of function, the drug discovery informatics market is divided into sequencing and target data analysis, docking, molecular modeling, libraries & database preparation, and other functions. In 2017, the sequencing and target data analysis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the drug discovery informatics market. Factors such as the expansive application of informatics solutions in targeted analysis and the large amount of data generated during the drug discovery process are driving the growth of this segment.
Based on solution, the software segment is accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017
The solution segment of the drug discovery informatics market is divided into software and services. In 2017, the software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global drug discovery informatics market. The dominant share of this market is attributed to the fact that drug discovery informatics software solutions enable the fast and efficient management of data generated throughout the drug discovery process.
North America is expected to dominate the market in 2017
The North America is expected to account for the largest share of the drug discovery informatics market in 2017. Established pharmaceutical industry with the presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies attributes to the largest share of North America. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the drug discovery informatics market.
The key players operating in the drug discovery informatics market are IBM (US), Infosys (India), Schrödinger (US), PerkinElmer (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).
