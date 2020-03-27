North American nuclear medicine market worth $2.7 billion by 2024
North American Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type (Diagnostic (SPECT - Technetium, PET- F-18), Therapeutic (Beta Emitters – I-131, Alpha Emitters, Brachytherapy – Y-90)), Application (Oncology, Cardiology) - Forecasts to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2020 ) The North American nuclear medicine market is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 2.2 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer & cardiac ailments and initiatives to lessen the demand-supply gap of Mo-99. However, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals reduces their potential adoption, while hospital budget cuts and high equipment prices are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.
Access Free Sample Research Copy : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1108
Market segmented into :
The alpha emitters segment is expected to command the largest share of the therapeutic nuclear medicine market in 2019
Based on type, the market is categorized into diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine. The therapeutic nuclear medicine segment is further segmented into alpha emitters, beta emitters, and brachytherapy isotopes.
Thyroid application segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on application, the North American nuclear medicine market is segmented into SPECT, PET, and therapeutic applications. The SPECT applications segment is further segmented into cardiology, bone scans, thyroid applications, pulmonary scans, and other SPECT applications.
Intravascular route of administration is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on procedural volume assessment, the market is segmented into SPECT, PET, and therapeutic procedures. The PET procedural volume segment by type is further segmented into F-18, Ru-82, and other PET Isotopes. The F-18 segment is expected to account for the largest share of the PET procedural volume assessment in 2019.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1108
Geographical Growth Analysis:
Geographically, the North American market comprises of US and Canada. In 2018, the US accounted for the largest share of the nuclear medicine market. The large share can be attributed to the development of novel technologies for radioisotope production, government funding, and company initiatives in the country.
Key Market Players
Cardinal Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), Curium (France), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Bracco Imaging (Italy), Eczacýbaþý-Monrol Nuclear Products (Turkey), Nordion (Canada), Advanced Accelerator Applications (France), and NTP Radioisotopes (South Africa).
Get Expert Analysis and Insights of Global Market | Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1108
Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer & cardiac ailments and initiatives to lessen the demand-supply gap of Mo-99. However, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals reduces their potential adoption, while hospital budget cuts and high equipment prices are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.
Access Free Sample Research Copy : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1108
Market segmented into :
The alpha emitters segment is expected to command the largest share of the therapeutic nuclear medicine market in 2019
Based on type, the market is categorized into diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine. The therapeutic nuclear medicine segment is further segmented into alpha emitters, beta emitters, and brachytherapy isotopes.
Thyroid application segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on application, the North American nuclear medicine market is segmented into SPECT, PET, and therapeutic applications. The SPECT applications segment is further segmented into cardiology, bone scans, thyroid applications, pulmonary scans, and other SPECT applications.
Intravascular route of administration is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on procedural volume assessment, the market is segmented into SPECT, PET, and therapeutic procedures. The PET procedural volume segment by type is further segmented into F-18, Ru-82, and other PET Isotopes. The F-18 segment is expected to account for the largest share of the PET procedural volume assessment in 2019.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1108
Geographical Growth Analysis:
Geographically, the North American market comprises of US and Canada. In 2018, the US accounted for the largest share of the nuclear medicine market. The large share can be attributed to the development of novel technologies for radioisotope production, government funding, and company initiatives in the country.
Key Market Players
Cardinal Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), Curium (France), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Bracco Imaging (Italy), Eczacýbaþý-Monrol Nuclear Products (Turkey), Nordion (Canada), Advanced Accelerator Applications (France), and NTP Radioisotopes (South Africa).
Get Expert Analysis and Insights of Global Market | Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1108
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.