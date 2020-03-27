Temperature Management Market | Emerging Innovations Indicates Impressive Growth Rate
Temperature Management Market by Product (Surface & Intravascular System - Warming & Cooling), Application (Perioperative (Preoperative Care, Operating Room), Acute Care, Newborn Care), Medical Specialties (Pediatric, Orthopedic)
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2020 ) What are the Global Growth Factors?
Some of the key factors driving the growth of Temperature Management Market include the increase in the incidence of chronic conditions, development of technologically advanced intravascular systems, large number of awareness campaigns/conferences for physicians, and growth in research funding.
What The Experts Says about the Market Growth?
The temperature management market is expected to reach $2.72 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.5%
Browse and in-depth TOC on "Temperature Management Market"
180 â€“ Tables
36 - Figures
204 - Pages
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=141546773
By product, the patient warming systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017
On the basis of product, the temperature management market is broadly segmented into patient warming systems and patient cooling systems. In 2017, patient warming systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The rising demand for these systems in diverse hospital settings is the major factor driving market growth.
By medical specialty, general surgery held the largest market share in 2017
Based on medical specialty, the temperature management market is categorized into general surgery, cardiology, neurology, thoracic surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, and other medical specialties. In 2017, the general surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the temperature management market. The rising incidence of colorectal cancer, GI disorders, and endocrine disorders are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
Geographical Analysis:
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the temperature management market in 2017, followed by Europe. Growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of cardiac arrests and neurological disorders, and the availability of technologically advanced products are some of the factors supporting the growth of the temperature management market in North America.
Key Market Players:
The key players in the global temperature management market are 3M Company (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.K.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), C.R. Bard Inc. (U.S.), Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc. (U.S.), Geratherm Medical AG (Germany), Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, (U.K.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), The 37Company (Netherlands), ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), DRÃ„GERWERK AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), and Ecolab (U.S.)
Request Sample Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=141546773
Temperature Management Market by Product (Surface & Intravascular Systems - Warming & Cooling), Application (Acute & Perioperative Care), End User (Surgeon & Anesthesiologist), Medical Specialties (Pediatric, Orthopedic, Neurology) - Forecast to 2022
Some of the key factors driving the growth of Temperature Management Market include the increase in the incidence of chronic conditions, development of technologically advanced intravascular systems, large number of awareness campaigns/conferences for physicians, and growth in research funding.
What The Experts Says about the Market Growth?
The temperature management market is expected to reach $2.72 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.5%
Browse and in-depth TOC on "Temperature Management Market"
180 â€“ Tables
36 - Figures
204 - Pages
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=141546773
By product, the patient warming systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017
On the basis of product, the temperature management market is broadly segmented into patient warming systems and patient cooling systems. In 2017, patient warming systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The rising demand for these systems in diverse hospital settings is the major factor driving market growth.
By medical specialty, general surgery held the largest market share in 2017
Based on medical specialty, the temperature management market is categorized into general surgery, cardiology, neurology, thoracic surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, and other medical specialties. In 2017, the general surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the temperature management market. The rising incidence of colorectal cancer, GI disorders, and endocrine disorders are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
Geographical Analysis:
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the temperature management market in 2017, followed by Europe. Growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of cardiac arrests and neurological disorders, and the availability of technologically advanced products are some of the factors supporting the growth of the temperature management market in North America.
Key Market Players:
The key players in the global temperature management market are 3M Company (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.K.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), C.R. Bard Inc. (U.S.), Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc. (U.S.), Geratherm Medical AG (Germany), Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, (U.K.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), The 37Company (Netherlands), ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), DRÃ„GERWERK AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), and Ecolab (U.S.)
Request Sample Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=141546773
Temperature Management Market by Product (Surface & Intravascular Systems - Warming & Cooling), Application (Acute & Perioperative Care), End User (Surgeon & Anesthesiologist), Medical Specialties (Pediatric, Orthopedic, Neurology) - Forecast to 2022
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.