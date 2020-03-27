3D Cell Culture: Cancer and Stem Cell Research are Fastest-Growing Application Segments
The cancer & stem cell research segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2020 ) Thermo Fisher Scientific is the leading player in the 3D cell culture market . The leading position of the company can be attributed to its strong brand image and robust product portfolio. The company has a strong foothold in the market with its established brandâ€”AlgiMatrix. To maintain its leading position in the market, the company focuses on R&D activities and product launches. The company invested USD 967 million, USD 887 million, and USD 754 million in R&D activities in 2018, 2017, and 2016, respectively. It also adopts organic and inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and expansions in order to maintain its position in this market.
Key Players in 3D Cell Culture Market:
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza AG (Switzerland), REPROCELL Incorporated (Japan), TissUse (Germany), InSphero (Switzerland), Synthecon (US), 3D Biotek (US), CN Bio (UK), Hamilton Company (US), MIMETAS (Netherlands), Emulate (US), HÂµrel Corporation (US), QGel SA (Switzerland), SynVivo (US), Advanced BioMatrix (US), Greiner Bio-One International (Austria), and PromoCell (Germany).
The global 3D cell culture market size is projected to reach USD 1,846 million in 2024 from USD 892 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.7%.
Get Crucial Industry Insights of 3D Cell Culture Market | Download PDF Brochure Now:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=191072847
The growth of this market is driven mainly by the increasing focus on developing alternatives to animal testing, growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and the availability of funding for research. On the other hand, the lack of infrastructure for 3D cell-based research and the high cost of cell biology research are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Applications of 3D Cell Culture Market:
1. Cancer and Stem Cell Research
2. Drug Discovery and Toxicology Testing
3. Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
The cancer & stem cell research segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cancer and significant funding for cancer research are major factors driving the growth of this application segment.
Scaffold-based 3D cell cultures accounted for the largest share of the 3d cell culture market in 2018. The advantages of scaffolds in 3D cell culture, such as structural rigidity and the availability of attachment points, have greatly driven the preference for scaffold-based 3D cell cultures and ensured the large share of this segment.
Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the 3d cell culture market in 2018. The presence of a large number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, an increase in R&D spending in these companies, and the growing preference for alternative testing models over animal techniques are the key market drivers in this end-user segment.
Get Expert Analysis About The Industry | Get Sample Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=191072847
Regional Growth Analysis of 3D Cell Culture Market:
North America commanded the largest share of the market due to the increasing incidence of cancer and the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry. However, the market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Europe is attributed to the growth of its pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, recent commercialization of microfluidics-based products, the increasing presence of major market players, and a large number of research activities conducted in the region.
Key Players in 3D Cell Culture Market:
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza AG (Switzerland), REPROCELL Incorporated (Japan), TissUse (Germany), InSphero (Switzerland), Synthecon (US), 3D Biotek (US), CN Bio (UK), Hamilton Company (US), MIMETAS (Netherlands), Emulate (US), HÂµrel Corporation (US), QGel SA (Switzerland), SynVivo (US), Advanced BioMatrix (US), Greiner Bio-One International (Austria), and PromoCell (Germany).
The global 3D cell culture market size is projected to reach USD 1,846 million in 2024 from USD 892 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.7%.
Get Crucial Industry Insights of 3D Cell Culture Market | Download PDF Brochure Now:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=191072847
The growth of this market is driven mainly by the increasing focus on developing alternatives to animal testing, growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and the availability of funding for research. On the other hand, the lack of infrastructure for 3D cell-based research and the high cost of cell biology research are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Applications of 3D Cell Culture Market:
1. Cancer and Stem Cell Research
2. Drug Discovery and Toxicology Testing
3. Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
The cancer & stem cell research segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cancer and significant funding for cancer research are major factors driving the growth of this application segment.
Scaffold-based 3D cell cultures accounted for the largest share of the 3d cell culture market in 2018. The advantages of scaffolds in 3D cell culture, such as structural rigidity and the availability of attachment points, have greatly driven the preference for scaffold-based 3D cell cultures and ensured the large share of this segment.
Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the 3d cell culture market in 2018. The presence of a large number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, an increase in R&D spending in these companies, and the growing preference for alternative testing models over animal techniques are the key market drivers in this end-user segment.
Get Expert Analysis About The Industry | Get Sample Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=191072847
Regional Growth Analysis of 3D Cell Culture Market:
North America commanded the largest share of the market due to the increasing incidence of cancer and the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry. However, the market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Europe is attributed to the growth of its pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, recent commercialization of microfluidics-based products, the increasing presence of major market players, and a large number of research activities conducted in the region.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.