Self-Consolidating Concrete Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Self-Consolidating Concrete Market is segmented By Raw Material (Admixtures, Cement, Aggregates and Others), By Application (Residential Construction, Infrastructure, Architectural, Precast Concrete), By Type (Viscosity Agent Type Self-Compacting C
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Self-Consolidating Concrete Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Self-consolidating concrete (SCC) is also known as self-compacting concrete is increasingly used for reinforced formed-members, architectural concrete, and floors and slabs. It is often the only solution for structural repairs. SCC is a highly flowable, non-segregating concrete with a slump/flow of 20 to 30 inches. SCC can be easily placed and completely fills forms under its own weight without mechanical vibratory consolidation. SCC is measured using the slump-flow test (or "flow table") rather than the usual slump test, as it is too fluid to keep its shape when the cone is removed. A typical SCC mix will have slump-flow of around 500 – 700mm.
• Self-Compacting Concrete has become an industrial product. It is mass-produced in a reliable way using components that, although may vary from place to place, are usually available. Further developments are going on, showing good flexibility of SCC to be tailored to suit different needs and to enhance his performances.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/self-consolidating-concrete-market
Market Dynamics
• The rising attractiveness of low-fines Smart Dynamic Concrete – SDM, superior stability and reduced environmental footprint and non-requirement of vibration processes in laying self-compacting concrete are the driving factors for the growth of the market. The new technology of smart dynamic concrete allows concretes to be compacted without vibration, even with strongly reinforced structures. A self-compacting mix should have high workability and viscosity. BASF has introduced Master Matrix 102 for smart dynamic concrete. It is a ready-to-use, liquid, organic, viscosity-modifying admixture (VMA) especially developed for producing concrete with enhanced viscosity and controlled rheological properties. Concrete containing MasterMatrix 102 admixture exhibits superior stability and controlled bleeding characteristics, thus increasing resistance to segregation and facilitating placement.
• However, Hugh cost of raw materials is the major restraint hindering the growth of the market worldwide.
Market Segmentation
• By raw material, the self-consolidating concrete market is segmented into admixtures, cement, aggregates and others. Others include fibres and additions. The global Self-Consolidating Concrete market size by raw material was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Admixtures segment is expected to be one of the fast growing segment in the forecast period due to its stability or resistance to segregation of the plastic concrete mixture. It is attained by increasing the total quantity of fines in the concrete and/or by using admixtures that modify the viscosity of the mixture.
• Admixtures that affect the viscosity of the mixture are especially helpful when the grading of available aggregate sources cannot be optimized for cohesive mixtures or with large source variations. A well-distributed aggregate grading helps achieve SCC with reduced cementitious materials content and/or reduced admixture dosage. Companies are introducing products and solutions related to SSC. For instance, Grace Construction Products has introduced the ADVA® 400 Admixture Series, which provide unprecedented rheology control, materials management and moisture control to enable consistent manufacturing of Ready-Mix Self-Consolidating Concrete (SCC)
• Based on the Application, the self-consolidating concrete market is classified into residential construction, infrastructure, architectural and precast concrete. By type, the self-consolidating concrete market is classified into viscosity agent type self-compacting concrete, combination type self-compacting concrete and powder type self-compacting concrete.
Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific self-consolidating concrete market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market with its fast-growing market worldwide. The construction sector is rising with lot of investments in the regions of China and India. Particularly in India, it is expected to change significantly in the forecast period, primarily due to the development and introduction of SCC by various companies. The construction industry makes up for a major part of India’s GDP.
• Being a significant contributor to the GDP of India, the industry acts as a gateway for more opportunities. For instance, in June 2019, Government of India has announced that the Project Monitoring-Invest India Cell (PMIC), set up to fast track large infrastructure projects by the Centre, has so far resolved 615 out of the total 1,038 projects that came under its review, that may see investment to the tune of around Rs 22.35 trillion. Major constructions in Asia Pacific are using SSC. For instance, New Station of Chinese Centre Television, an important landmark in Beijing, is constructed using SCC. Furthermore, Railway Underbridge over Boundary Street at Roseville, New South Wales, Australia used SCC and the SCC mix design included ballast aggregates and a high dose of supplementary cementitious materials to minimize heat of hydration.
Competitive Landscape
• The Self-Consolidating Concrete market is highly competitive with existing players in the market.
• Some of the major players include Sika Group Breedon Group Plc, UltraTech Cement Limited, HeidelbregCement, LafargeHolcim, CEMEX Group, Unibeton Ready Mix, BASF SE, Tarmac (CRH) and Unibeton Ready Mix.
• In June 2019, Government of India has announced that the Project Monitoring-Invest India Cell (PMIC), set up to fast track large infrastructure projects by the Centre, has so far resolved 615 out of the total 1,038 projects that came under its review, that may see investment to the tune of around Rs 22.35 trillion.
• Grace Construction Products has introduced the ADVA® 400 Admixture Series, which provide unprecedented rheology control, materials management and moisture control to enable consistent manufacturing of Ready-Mix Self-Consolidating Concrete (SCC).
• The guidelines of Deutscher Ausschuss fur Stahlbeton (German commission for reinforced concrete) which regulates the manufacturing and casting of SCC came into effect since December 2004 in Germany.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/self-consolidating-concrete-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/self-consolidating-concrete-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Self-Consolidating Concrete Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Self-consolidating concrete (SCC) is also known as self-compacting concrete is increasingly used for reinforced formed-members, architectural concrete, and floors and slabs. It is often the only solution for structural repairs. SCC is a highly flowable, non-segregating concrete with a slump/flow of 20 to 30 inches. SCC can be easily placed and completely fills forms under its own weight without mechanical vibratory consolidation. SCC is measured using the slump-flow test (or "flow table") rather than the usual slump test, as it is too fluid to keep its shape when the cone is removed. A typical SCC mix will have slump-flow of around 500 – 700mm.
• Self-Compacting Concrete has become an industrial product. It is mass-produced in a reliable way using components that, although may vary from place to place, are usually available. Further developments are going on, showing good flexibility of SCC to be tailored to suit different needs and to enhance his performances.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/self-consolidating-concrete-market
Market Dynamics
• The rising attractiveness of low-fines Smart Dynamic Concrete – SDM, superior stability and reduced environmental footprint and non-requirement of vibration processes in laying self-compacting concrete are the driving factors for the growth of the market. The new technology of smart dynamic concrete allows concretes to be compacted without vibration, even with strongly reinforced structures. A self-compacting mix should have high workability and viscosity. BASF has introduced Master Matrix 102 for smart dynamic concrete. It is a ready-to-use, liquid, organic, viscosity-modifying admixture (VMA) especially developed for producing concrete with enhanced viscosity and controlled rheological properties. Concrete containing MasterMatrix 102 admixture exhibits superior stability and controlled bleeding characteristics, thus increasing resistance to segregation and facilitating placement.
• However, Hugh cost of raw materials is the major restraint hindering the growth of the market worldwide.
Market Segmentation
• By raw material, the self-consolidating concrete market is segmented into admixtures, cement, aggregates and others. Others include fibres and additions. The global Self-Consolidating Concrete market size by raw material was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Admixtures segment is expected to be one of the fast growing segment in the forecast period due to its stability or resistance to segregation of the plastic concrete mixture. It is attained by increasing the total quantity of fines in the concrete and/or by using admixtures that modify the viscosity of the mixture.
• Admixtures that affect the viscosity of the mixture are especially helpful when the grading of available aggregate sources cannot be optimized for cohesive mixtures or with large source variations. A well-distributed aggregate grading helps achieve SCC with reduced cementitious materials content and/or reduced admixture dosage. Companies are introducing products and solutions related to SSC. For instance, Grace Construction Products has introduced the ADVA® 400 Admixture Series, which provide unprecedented rheology control, materials management and moisture control to enable consistent manufacturing of Ready-Mix Self-Consolidating Concrete (SCC)
• Based on the Application, the self-consolidating concrete market is classified into residential construction, infrastructure, architectural and precast concrete. By type, the self-consolidating concrete market is classified into viscosity agent type self-compacting concrete, combination type self-compacting concrete and powder type self-compacting concrete.
Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific self-consolidating concrete market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market with its fast-growing market worldwide. The construction sector is rising with lot of investments in the regions of China and India. Particularly in India, it is expected to change significantly in the forecast period, primarily due to the development and introduction of SCC by various companies. The construction industry makes up for a major part of India’s GDP.
• Being a significant contributor to the GDP of India, the industry acts as a gateway for more opportunities. For instance, in June 2019, Government of India has announced that the Project Monitoring-Invest India Cell (PMIC), set up to fast track large infrastructure projects by the Centre, has so far resolved 615 out of the total 1,038 projects that came under its review, that may see investment to the tune of around Rs 22.35 trillion. Major constructions in Asia Pacific are using SSC. For instance, New Station of Chinese Centre Television, an important landmark in Beijing, is constructed using SCC. Furthermore, Railway Underbridge over Boundary Street at Roseville, New South Wales, Australia used SCC and the SCC mix design included ballast aggregates and a high dose of supplementary cementitious materials to minimize heat of hydration.
Competitive Landscape
• The Self-Consolidating Concrete market is highly competitive with existing players in the market.
• Some of the major players include Sika Group Breedon Group Plc, UltraTech Cement Limited, HeidelbregCement, LafargeHolcim, CEMEX Group, Unibeton Ready Mix, BASF SE, Tarmac (CRH) and Unibeton Ready Mix.
• In June 2019, Government of India has announced that the Project Monitoring-Invest India Cell (PMIC), set up to fast track large infrastructure projects by the Centre, has so far resolved 615 out of the total 1,038 projects that came under its review, that may see investment to the tune of around Rs 22.35 trillion.
• Grace Construction Products has introduced the ADVA® 400 Admixture Series, which provide unprecedented rheology control, materials management and moisture control to enable consistent manufacturing of Ready-Mix Self-Consolidating Concrete (SCC).
• The guidelines of Deutscher Ausschuss fur Stahlbeton (German commission for reinforced concrete) which regulates the manufacturing and casting of SCC came into effect since December 2004 in Germany.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/self-consolidating-concrete-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/self-consolidating-concrete-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.