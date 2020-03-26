Scroll Vacuum Pumps Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Scroll Vacuum Pumps Market is segmented By Application (Electronics & semiconductor industry, Pharmaceutical industry, Chemical industry, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share,
• The Global Scroll Vacuum Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• The increasing demand in the electronics & semiconductors industry all across the world are the major factor in driving the market for the Scroll Vacuum Pumps market.
• A scroll compressor (also called spiral compressor, scroll pump and scroll vacuum pump) is a device for compressing air or refrigerant. Scroll vacuum pumps consist of both a fixed and an orbiting scroll. As the orbiting scroll moves, voids are created at the inlet of the pump, drawing in the gas. As the rotor further moves, the gas is steadily compressed until it is discharged to the atmosphere at the pump exhaust. The scroll pump design provides 100% oil-free operation as it does not require any lubrication.
• The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Scroll Vacuum Pumps market. The global Scroll Vacuum Pumps market has been segmented based on Application and Region.
Market Dynamics
• The global Scroll Vacuum Pumps market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand in the electronics & semiconductors industry across the globe. The electronics & semiconductor industry is driven by the requirements of modern telecommunication tools and microelectronic devices. The manufacturing of flat panel displays, and solar products require vacuum conditions for the fabrication of silicon wafers, and scroll vacuum pumps provide the enhanced facilities of the dry vacuum environment.
• The growing semiconductor industry will drive the market growth for scroll vacuum pumps in the near future. For instance, according to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, the semiconductor sales were up by around 21% in 2017 compared to 2016.
• However, high repair costs of a scroll vacuum pump actively hinder the market growth, coupled with the replacement of machine parts at regular intervals. The vacuum pump equipment and associated accessories that are deployed in the laboratories and analytical research centers require constant monitoring of pump degradation and levels of remaining service life.
Market Segmentation
• By Application, the global Scroll Vacuum Pumps market is segmented by the electronics & semiconductor industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry, and others. The electronics & semiconductor industry is leading by overall market share owing to the vital role assumed by the scroll vacuum pumps the manufacturing processes, which require a clean production environment and high-vacuum range. Scroll vacuum pumps provide low pressure to the inert gas chamber during formation of a film on the silicon wafer surface. Increased productivity, high reliability configured for the process are some of the significant features of scroll vacuum pumps that positively influence the electronics & semiconductor industry to grow with a higher CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
• By geography, the global Scroll Vacuum Pumps Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• North America holds the largest market share for Scroll Vacuum Pumps Market, owing to the growth of pharmaceutical industry in United States and vacuum pumps are used during the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediate products and bulk drugs to maintain the perfect reaction environment, which drives the demand of market. The U.S. pharmaceutical market is the world’s most important national market. Together with Canada and Mexico, it represents the largest continental pharma market worldwide. The United States alone holds over 45 percent of the global pharmaceutical market. In 2016, this share was valued around 446 billion U.S. dollars.
• Asia-Pacific is after North America in terms of market share in the global Scroll Vacuum Pumps market, owing to the presence of a large number of companies in this region and growing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets and rising demand for automobiles from countries like China, Japan, and India. According to SEMI, the worldwide semiconductor manufacturing and inspection equipment billings reached USD 16.7 billion in the second quarter of 2018 out of which USD 13.2 billion market share of semiconductor inspection and manufacturing equipment was occupied by the Asian countries like Korea, China, Taiwan, and Japan accounting for a whopping 80% global share. According to the Indian Cellular Association in 2018, the annual production of smartphones in India increased from 3 million units in 2014 to 11 million units in 2017, providing equal market growth for semiconductors in India.
Competitive Analysis
• The competitive scenario of the global scroll vacuum pumps market is significantly influenced by the presence of international, regional, and local vendors and suppliers, with a focus on maintaining market position in a reasonably competitive market. The key market players have a diversified product portfolio, with multiple manufacturing and sales locations in significant countries. The companies also provide associated services and repair facilities post-purchase, intensifying efforts to provide complete consumer-concentric solutions. Over 50% of the Global Scroll Vacuum Pump market is attributed to five major players who are headquartered in the US or Europe. These recognized players include Edwards Vacuum, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum GmbH, Anest Iwata Corporation, and ULVAC, Inc.
• In November 16, 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the opening of a new, purpose-built extension to its Little Island, Cork research facility in Ireland, clearly highlighting its focus on technological innovation of end-products.
• In April 16, 2018, Edwards Vacuum, Inc. commenced the construction of a new 75,000 square foot high-technology innovation center in Hillsboro, United States, on a newly purchased eight-acre site located on NE Century Boulevard. The facility will serve as the U.K.-based company’s North American headquarters.
