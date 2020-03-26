Sandwich Panels Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Sandwich Panels Market is segmented By Application (Side Wall Paneling, Facade Panels, Roof Panels, Wall Panels, Insulated Panels), By Type (Mineral Wool, Expanded Polystyrene, Polyisocyanurate, Polyurethane, Others (Glass wool, Rock wool)), By End
• The global Sandwich Panels market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2019-2026
• A sandwich panel is any structure made of three layers: a low-density core, and a thin skin-layer bonded to each side. Sandwich panels are used in applications where a combination of high structural rigidity and low weight is required. Sandwich panels are an example of a sandwich structured composite: the strength and lightness of this technology make it popular and widespread. Its versatility means that the panels have many applications and come in many forms: the core and skin materials can vary widely, and the core may be a honeycomb or a solid filling.
Market Dynamics
• High growth in the construction industry globally is the major driver for the growth of the market. In building and construction, these prefabricated products designed for use as building envelopes. They appear in industrial and office buildings, in clean and cold rooms and also in private houses, whether renovation or new-build. They combine a high-quality product with high flexibility regarding design. They generally have good energy-efficiency and sustainability. Sandwich panel construction techniques have experienced considerable development in the last 40 years.
• Previously, sandwich panels were considered products suitable only for functional constructions and industrial buildings. However, their good insulation characteristics, their versatility, quality, and appealing visual appearance, have resulted in a growing and widespread use of the panels across a huge variety of buildings. Companies are launching sandwich panels for industrial and commercial construction segments. For instance, Alucoil has launched Larcore ®, a sandwich panel with honeycomb core and aluminum skins agencies in a continuous industrial process.
• However, Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials is the key restraint hindering the market growth.
Market Segmentation
• By application, the sandwich panels market is segmented into side wall paneling, facade panels, roof panels, wall panels, and insulated panels. The global Sandwich Panels market size by wall panels was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• By end-use industry, the sandwich panels market is classified into residential construction, commercial construction, industrial construction, and others. Others include automotive and transportation. The global sandwich panels market size by residential construction was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• On the basis of type, the sandwich panels market is classified into mineral wool, expanded polystyrene (EPS), polyisocyanurate (PIR), polyurethane (PUR), and, others. Others include glass wool and rock wool. The global sandwich panels market size by expanded polystyrene (EPS) was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Expanded polystyrene (EPS) segment is expected to grow with high CAGR rate in the forecast period owing to its cost-effective, lightweight construction material with excellent insulation properties.
• Sandwich panels with expanded polystyrene core are the most economical solution for roofs, outside and inside walls. The right profilation of panels provides tightness and stiffness, the polystyrene core placement system on the panel connection makes using of additional sealants unnecessary, which greatly accelerates the installation of the panels and makes it easier. As expanded polystyrene offerings grow in popularity and acceptance, new technologies and uses for the material will continue to evolve. The material has already proven itself and its capabilities in numerous construction applications.
Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific sandwich panels market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a high CAGR rate in the forecast period due to the increasing housing construction market, particularly in India and China. Furthermore, low-interest rates for home mortgages have increased residential construction is the other key driving factor for the growth of the market in Asia Pacific especially in India. Tax redemption is likely to drive the construction market of middle-class houses in Asia Pacific economies. For instance, Indian Government has reduced the GST taxes from 12% to 5%. High Budget allocations, Smart City Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, new metro rail policy, Housing for all, North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), etc. are some important initiatives taken by government which is driving the growth of India's infrastructure sector.
Competitive Landscape
• The Sandwich Panels market is highly competitive with existing players in the market. Some of the major players include Cornerstone Building Brands, INVESPANEL SL, Rautaruukki Corporation, ArcelorMittal Construction, Assan Panel AS, Safal Group, Cornerstone Building Brands, Areco, Kingspan Group, and Tata Steel Limited.
• Tata Steel has launched Coretinium®, acts as a steel sandwich for the floor panel and firewall, complying with the industry standard R118 Annex 6.
• Alucoil has launched Larcore ®, a sandwich panel with honeycomb core and aluminum skins agencies in a continuous industrial process.
• In January 2017, Isopan has launched a new product “intelligent sandwich panel” to evolve buildings into smart buildings.
