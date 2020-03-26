Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market is segmented By Treatment Type (Drugs (BetaBlockers, Vasopressors, Anti-Arrhythmic Drugs, Anticholinergic Drugs, Corticosteroids, Fibrinolytic Drugs, and Others), Medical Devices (Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchroniz
• The Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Cardiac arrest is a sudden and abrupt loss of heart function, consciousness, and apnea. It originates from an electrical disturbance caused in heart due to lag in electrical signals impulses. The primary cause of a cardiac arrest is abnormal heart rhythm like ventricular tachycardia. Other causes of cardiac arrest include thickened heart muscles (cardiomyopathy), blood vessel abnormalities, electrical abnormalities, recreational drug use, and the scarring of the heart tissue.
Market Dynamics
• The major driving forces for cardiac arrest treatment market are the rise in cardiovascular diseases, rising sedentary lifestyle, increase in the geriatric population and the presence of research activities.
• The increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases are expected to boost the market over the period of forecast. For instance, according to WHO, around 17.9 million people die of cardiovascular diseases, every year, an estimated 31% of all the deaths worldwide. Four out of five CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes. According to the World Journal of Cardiovascular Diseases, more than 7 million deaths are due to the sudden cardiac arrest across the globe each year. Thus, the growing number of heart failures, heart attacks, strokes, and other heart-related illness are driving the cardiac arrest treatment market growth.
• The rising sedentary lifestyle is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. As per World Health Organization, sedentary lifestyles kill around 5.3 million people every year globally, at least 300,000 premature deaths, and US$90 billion in direct healthcare costs are caused by obesity and sedentary lifestyle per year in the US alone. According to World Health Organization, approximately 2 million deaths per year are attributed to physical inactivity, prompting World Health Organization to issue a warning that a sedentary lifestyle could be among the ten major causes of death and disability in the world. According to the US Department of Health and Human Service, only one in three children are physically active every day. Thus, the rising sedentary lifestyle is driving the market.
• The presence of research and development activities for the treatment of cardiac arrest are expected to boost the market. For instance, in March 2017, researchers from the University of Copenhagen found that Ibuprofen should not be sold over the counter, as it increases the risk of cardiac arrest by 31%. Also, according to a report published in September 2019 in Nature, scientists at the University of Pennsylvania's Abramson Cancer Center used CAR-T cells to treat cardiac fibrosis, a part of heart disease and cardiac arrest. They also explained how the T cell therapy was implemented to target and destroy the scar tissue, which ultimately leads to heart failure. In June 2019, researchers from the British Heart Foundation have developed a blood test that flags up heart failure early on and a “pumping” patch that could help to repair heart damage after cardiac arrest. Clinical trials testing the patches on patients will begin within the next two years. Thus, the increasing number of research activities are driving the market.
• However, the lack of availability of the healthcare professionals in the developing countries and the stringent regulations for the approval of cardiac devices are restraining the market.
Market Segmentation
• The drugs segment can be segmented into vasopressors, anti-arrhythmic drugs, anticholinergic drugs, corticosteroids, fibrinolytic drugs, beta-blockers, and others.
• The beta-blocker segment is expected to boost the market over the period of forecast. This is owing to the increased use of beta-blockers for cardiac arrest treatment. Beta-blockers became a prescription drug for recovering heart attack patients. However, these blood pressure-reducing medications cannot be tolerated by many patients who are at higher risk for developing cardiovascular disease, including those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, the elderly, and diabetics. On March 26, 2018, researchers at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) introduced a new treatment for patients with beta-blocker intolerance called thyroid hormone therapy. They have suggested that the thyroid hormone triiodothyronine (T3), which controls many aspects of the cardiovascular function and is also a regulator of beta-receptor function, may offer an alternative therapy.
• The medical devices segment can be divided into defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), and others. Among these, the defibrillators segment is expected to boost the market over the period of forecast. This is owing to the increased number of product launches and research activities. A defibrillator is the only tool that can restore a normal heart rhythm during a heart attack. In July 2019, Zoll offered the LifeVest wearable defibrillator (WCD) as a temporary solution. It allows a physician more time to assess a patient’s long-term arrhythmic risk and make appropriate plans. On June 19, 2019, Philips announced the US FDA had approved the company's premarket approval (PMA) application for its HeartStart OnSite defibrillator (model M5066A) and HeartStart Home Defibrillator (model M5068A). The approval includes the relevant supporting accessories, such as batteries and pad electrodes.
• The presence of research activities for the development of new defibrillators are driving the market. For instance, in March 2019, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio has reported that automatic implantable cardiac defibrillators (AICDs) deliver shocks to the heart to correct the arrhythmias. Also, the researchers showed that an AICD could also be programmed to measure the stroke volume. Thus, the increasing number of research activities are driving the market.
• Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) segment is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the increased adoption of CPR and the high survival rate associated with it. For instance, according to the new research in the American Heart Association’s (AHA) journal Circulation, on April 2, 2019, a Swedish review of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest data showed the rates of bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) nearly doubled, and compression-only (or Hands-Only CPR) increased six-fold over 18 years. The chance of the survival was doubled for any form of CPR compared with no CPR. Thus, the promising results like the improved survival rates using CPR are driving the market.
• Based on the distribution channel, the global cardiac arrest treatment market has been segmented into hospitals, independent pharmacies, and others. The hospital segment is expected to dominate the global cardiac arrest treatment market, owing to the increased number of hospital admissions for the treatment of cardiac arrest. For instance, the American Heart Association using CARES – Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival’s 2017 report, estimated that, from 76,161 cases of out of hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) reported by EMS, 10.4% survived to hospital discharge.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global cardiac arrest treatment market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America is dominating the global cardiac arrest treatment market in 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the high adoption rate of CRT for cardiac arrest treatment among cardiologists and heart specialists and the presence of a large number of AED centers.
• The increase in the incidence of cardiovascular disorders and the advancements in medical devices for the treatment of cardiac arrest are expected to boost the market. For instance, according to a recent article published in American Heart Association news, on July 9, 2019, researchers estimated that about 292,000 adult in-hospital cardiac arrests happen in the US each year. Also, around 15,200 "in-hospital events" have occurred. Of those, 7,100 cases were cardiac arrests where the patient had no pulse, and 8,100 were cases where the patient had a pulse but still required CPR. According to the American Heart Association Research in 2018, cardiovascular disease is regarded as the underlying cause of death, accounting nearly 836,546 deaths in the US. Thus, the increasing number of cardiovascular diseases are driving the market.
Competitive Landscape
• The major players operating in the global Cardiac Arrest treatment market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., ZOLL Medical Corporation, GE Healthcare, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation (Aurora Capital Group), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Abbott.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the cardiac arrest treatment market globally. For instance,
• In February 2019, Stryker has initiated a field action to prevent its LifePak 15 defibrillator-monitor systems from locking up after delivering a shock to a patient.
• On April 5, 2019, HeartHero, a medical device startup was the winner in Innovation Challenge at the 2019 American College of Cardiology (ACC) conference, for its ultraportable, affordable and user-friendly automated external defibrillator (AED).
• On September 22, 2017, Abbott announced US FDA approval for magnetic resonance (MR)-conditional labeling for one of Abbott's most widely-used implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD) and associated high voltage leads.
