Preclinical In-vivo Imaging Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Preclinical In-vivo Imaging Market is segmented By Modality (Optical Imaging Systems, Preclinical Nuclear Imaging Systems, Micro-MRI Systems, Micro-Ultrasound Systems, Micro-CT Systems, Preclinical Photoacoustic Imaging Systems, Preclinical Magneti
• The Global Preclinical In-vivo Imaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Preclinical in-vivo imaging is used in live animal research for drug development. Preclinical imaging is also used to monitor the treatment response for the early indications of efficacy. The presence of technological development of in vivo imaging allows studying the disease at the molecular level in a quantitative way.
Market Dynamics
• The global preclinical in-vivo imaging market is driven by technological advancements in imaging modalities, increasing demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques, rise in preclinical research funding by both private and public organizations, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.
• Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, rheumatoid arthritis, neurological disorders, and other diseases are expected to boost the market over the period of forecast. For instance, the WHO has reported that cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is responsible for 9.6 million deaths in 2018 and worldwide, about 1 in 6 deaths is only because of cancer. Also, around 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low and middle-income countries. WHO stated that around 17.9 million people die each year with cardiovascular diseases, and globally, it accounts for 31% of deaths.
• The presence of technological developments in imaging are expected to drive the market. For instance, “Aspect’s M2,” a preclinical imaging product developed by Aspect imaging, is used for drug development. Also, newer technologies like photoacoustic tomography and confocal laser endomicroscopy lends the ability to identify critical and highly specific biomarker information for oncology, immunology, and neurology strategies. These approaches are expected to enhance preclinical and translational research significantly.
• The presence of innovative product launches related to preclinical in-vivo imaging is expected to drive the market. For instance, in 2018, next-generation SPECT cameras with cadmium zinc telluride (CZT) detectors can reduce the patient radiation dose and shortens the examination time.
• Increasing funding for preclinical research is also expected to boost the market. For instance, in 2017, the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) accepted Letters of Intent that filled the translational funding gap between research and later-stage drug development by funding preclinical drug discovery. Also, it has provided the funding up to USD 5 million for preclinical study. In 2015 the Deutsches Zentrum fur Herz-Kreislaufforschung e.V. (DZHK) has provided Euro 6 million for the preclinical research projects.
• However, the high installation and operational costs of preclinical imaging modalities, stringent regulations are likely to hamper the market.
• The high product cost decreases the adoption rates in academic institutions. Also, the stringent restrictions that are placed on animal testing due to the regulations enforced by organizations, which protects the animal rights are impeding the market. For instance, in Europe, animal testing for cosmetics is banned. Therefore, the adoption of several alternative methods like micro-dosing, virtual testing of new drugs, and the development of computerized databases for testing purposes are increasing rapidly.
Market Segmentation
• By modality type, the global preclinical in-vivo imaging market is segmented into optical imaging systems, preclinical nuclear imaging systems, micro-MRI systems, micro-ultrasound systems, micro-CT systems, preclinical photoacoustic imaging systems, and preclinical magnetic particle imaging (MPI) systems.
• Micro-ultrasound systems are expected to propel the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the recent launches and the added advantages. It is a miniature version of ultrasound which boosts the efficacy of the techniques and has a broader range of applications, mainly in research related to the small animal models. Also, they decrease the number of animals required for a particular study. For instance, on May 3, 2018, Exact Imaging has received FDA 510(k) Clearance for its FusionVu™ application on the ExactVu micro-ultrasound system.
• Micro-CT systems are also expected to drive the market, owing to the recent launches and increased number of installations. For instance, on February 6, 2019, Bruker announced the new SKYSCAN 1273 benchtop 3D X-ray microscope based on micro-CT technology. On September 6, 2018, MILabs announced the installation of its next-generation Adaptive U-CTXUHR at Sydney Imaging, a core research facility of the University of Sydney.
• Optical imaging systems is expected to grow at a high rate over the period of forecast. Trimodality (SPECT/PET/CT) Systems segment of it, is expected to boost the market. This is owing to the presence of an increased number of installations and acquisitions. For instance, on August 22, 2019, Kawasaki Medical University, Yokohama’s research hub for state-of-the-art medical science and services has acquired an ultra-high-resolution E-Class U-SPECT6/CT system for preclinical imaging and installed the first MILabs E-Class U-SPECT6/CT in Japan.
• By application, the global preclinical in-vivo imaging market is segmented into research and development and drug discovery. Among these, the research and development segment is expected to dominate the market. This is owing to the increased use of modalities for the research and drug development. For instance, on September 7, 2016, Bruker unveiled two new preclinical imaging systems at the World Molecular Imaging Congress 2016. They are designed to give the highest performance and improved convenience for routine imaging and enable the novel translational research into the progression, causes, as well as potential diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
• By distribution channel, the global preclinical in-vivo imaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, research institutes and others. Among these, the pharmaceutical companies are expected to dominate the market, owing to the increased application of molecular imaging to clinical development, especially the late-stage development. The pharmaceutical companies uses the instruments and reagents for preclinical and clinical development directly in-house and indirectly through the CROs and academic centers. Preclinical imaging is growing faster than the clinical imaging, which is driven by pharmaceutical company’s need for ever-earlier attrition of unpromising drugs.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global preclinical in-vivo imaging market in 2018 and estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the rapid adoption of several types of modalities, robust research and development infrastructure for life science researches, technological advancements, growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and others, and increasing funding for preclinical research activities.
• The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. For instance, the National Cancer Institute has reported that about 1,685,210 new cases of cancer are diagnosed in the US, and 595,690 people died from the disease by 2016 end. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that about 610,000 people die of heart disease in the US each year. Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the most common type of heart disease, killing over 370,000 people yearly.
• The rising number of mergers, acquisitions, product launches by the key players is expected to boost the market over the period of forecast. For instance, on February 22, 2017, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., announced the launch of new Vevo LAZR-X, the world’s only customizable imaging platform combining ultrahigh-frequency ultrasound and photoacoustics for animal research applications.
• The rapid adoption of several modalities and an increased number of installations in the region are expected to boost the market. For instance,
• On March 25, 2019, Jagiellonian University in Kraków became the first institute in Poland to install MILabs’ Adaptive U-CT for in-vivo preclinical imaging.
• On October 2, 2018, the Center for Quantitative Cancer Imaging at Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT, was the first site in the US to install the nanoScan PET/MRI 3T preclinical in vivo imaging system. This was the 10th installation of the nanoScan MRI 3T globally.
• On October 2, 2018, with the successful installation of the 100th Mediso multi-modality preclinical PET system, the Tulane National Primate Research Center (TNPRC), division of the Tulane University, became the fourth site in North America to install the MultiScan LFER150 PET/CT preclinical imager.
Competitive Landscape
• The key players operating in the global preclinical in-vivo imaging market are Bruker Corporation, Siemens A.G., TriFoil Imaging, PerkinElmer, VisualSonics Inc. (Fujifilm), MILabs B.V., Mediso Ltd., and Agilent Technologies.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the preclinical in-vivo imaging market globally. For instance,
• On June 8, 2018, MILabs launched the E-Class line of high-performance, economical PET, SPECT, and CT systems.
• On June 12, 2018, Bruker launched the SKYSCAN 2214, a multiscale X-ray nano-CT system with a unique X-ray source with outstanding precision.
• On June 5, 2017, MILabs B.V. launched next-generation integrated PET-SPECT-OI-CT imaging solution, named the 5-series. It enables more significant breakthroughs in anatomical, functional, and molecular imaging.
• On April 5, 2016, AXT expanded preclinical imaging portfolio with the addition of inviCRO’s innovative software platforms.
